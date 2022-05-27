jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In the current environment, it might be a good idea screening for defensible, acyclical growth companies with a strong competitive positioning. And Siemens Healthineers (OTCPK:SEMHF) (OTCPK:SMMNY), a leading medtech company from Germany, fits the criteria. Despite macro-economic headwinds, SEMHF delivered a strong first quarter 2021 growing double-digit year-over-year. But the stock is down 16.7% YTD. Is now a good time to accumulate shares?

In this article, I use a residual earnings framework to value SHL, based on analyst consensus, a WACC of 8.5% and terminal-value growth equal to GDP growth. My calculation returns a fair base-case target price of $43.00/share, implying an overvaluation of approximately 25%.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG is a subsidiary of Siemens AG (OTCPK:SIEGY) and a leading medical technology company. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets sophisticated healthcare solutions for a broad range of customers such as clinics/hospitals, physicians, public health agencies, universities, pharmaceutical companies and research institutes. With 66.1 thousand employees, Siemens Healthineers is very strong in product design and continuous innovation. Notably, the company has set a particular focus on Artificial Intelligence, which enjoys the major share of the company's 1 billion R&D (9% of revenues) spending. Siemens Healthineers believes that combining the company's more than 500 AI-patents with the enormous amount of digital-imaging data will unlock a high-opportunity market by greatly improving clinical decision making. In April 2021, Siemens Healthineers announced to acquire Varian, making the company the global market leader for radiation therapy with a market share greater than 50%. Operating in more than 70 countries, Siemens Healthineers' biggest market is the United States, followed by the EU and Asia.

Siemens Fact Sheets, 2022

Financials

Siemens Healthineers has seen strong growth rates in the past few years. Topline revenues grew from $13.4 billion in 2018 to $18 billion in 2021, representing a CAGR of >10%. Net income kept pace and jumped from $1.43 billion to $1.86 billion over the same time period. Siemens Healthineers' profitability is attractive. The company achieved a net-income margin of 10.3% in 2021 and recorded a per share gain of $1.69. Siemens Healthineers' revenue breakdown according to business segment is as follows: imaging approximately 50% of total revenues, diagnostics approximately 30% of total revenues, Advanced Therapeutics around 10%, and Varian approximately 10%.

Cash and cash equivalents held by the company by the end of 2021 amounted to $1.5 billion. Total debt was $14.6 billion. Cash provided by operations was $2.78 billion. Notably, in the past, SHL has consistently recorded higher cash flow from operations than net-income, which indicates high earnings quality.

Going forward, management expects to increase revenues at double-digit growth rates. Analyst consensus, however, is slightly more cautious, modelling a CAGR of 8.5 until 2025. Consensus indicates that Siemens Healthineers would generate revenues in 2025 of approximately $25 billion, and—based on a 14.5% net-income margin—generate $3.6 billion of profits, or $3.2/share.

Valuation

To value Siemens Healthineers' stock, I use the Residual Earnings Framework, which is broadly considered as a reliable valuation tool for defensive companies such as Siemens Healthineers. My key assumptions are as follows:

I base my EPS estimates on the analyst consensus until 2025.

I apply the CAPM model to derive the cost of equity and as a second step calculate the WACC (8.5%) according to the business leverage.

With regards to the terminal growth rate, I think growth equal to the estimated nominal long-term GDP growth is adequate.

Based on the above assumptions, my calculation returns a base-case target price for Infineon of $43.00/share. Thus, based on the stock's current price of approximately $57.00/share, SHL appears overvalued. Moreover, my conclusion isn't necessarily dependent on the above assumptions with regards to the WACC and TV-growth combination. In fact, I have also enclosed a sensitivity table, which shows that almost all scenarios of WACC and TV growth imply an overvaluation. Only by assuming a WACC below 8% would SHL's current share price be justified. For reference, red-cells imply an overvaluation as compared to the current market price, and green-cells imply an undervaluation.

analyst consensus; author's calculation

analyst consensus; author's calculation

Alternatively, investors could also consider valuing SHL based on the company's 2-year average P/E multiple of 20.1x. This multiple applied to SHL estimated 2023 EPS of $2.45, discounted at an 8% WACC, would imply a fair per-share price of $45.49.

Risks

Investors should be aware of the following risks and challenges that might add further downside to the target price calculated in the valuation section: First, Siemens Healthineers' competitive positioning and future success is deeply intertwined with the company's ability to successfully innovate and market new products. Second, Siemens Healthineers has seen significant tailwind from COVID-19 related healthcare investments. Thus, COVID-19 related uncertainty including demand for COVID-related imaging and diagnostic tools might influence Siemens Healthineers' business operations. Third, the Varian acquisition might fail to deliver expected synergies, or require significantly higher restructuring expenditures. Fourth, investors should monitor general macro-factors such as market sentiment toward risk-assets, geopolitical risks, rising real-yields and supply-chain challenges.

Conclusion

Siemens Healthineers is an interesting company, and definitely a great competitor in the medtech industry. However, both the residual earnings valuation and the multiple valuation indicate that the company is slightly overvalued. Only by assuming a WACC below 8% would SEMHF's current share price of $57.00 be justified. However, in an environment of macroeconomic headwinds, inflation and rising yields, I feel this assumption is unreasonable for conservative investors and thus advise against buying SEMHF at the company's current valuation level. Based on fundamentals, I initiate my coverage with a HOLD recommendation and a target price of $43.00/share.