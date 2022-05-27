Finding Success In The London-Listed Fund Market

xavierarnau/E+ via Getty Images

London Stock Exchange is the most venerable market in the world for publicly traded closed-end investment companies, known in the U.K. as investment trusts.

F&C Investment Trust was the first such closed-end fund (CEF) to launch in London in 1868 and is still listed today. The London-listed investment trust sector is large, with a market cap of approximately $300 billion. To understand why U.S.-based managers are increasingly turning to London Stock Exchange - and whether London is a good fit for a particular manager or strategy - it is important to look at some of the key distinctions between the U.K. and U.S. listed investment fund markets.

There are advantages - and disadvantages - of launching a listed fund in London instead of New York. It is clear that any U.S. manager considering a London listing will need partners with structuring expertise in both markets. Perhaps more critical, albeit more subtle, is finding a partner with the ability to understand as well as anticipate the investment appetite in the U.K. market.

1 This figure includes both investment trusts with fund managers based in the U.S. and those with fund managers that have U.S.-based parent companies. London Stock Exchange only recognizes investment trusts with fund managers based in the U.S. as funds with U.S. managers (about $19.4bn in combined value).

Disclaimer: This publication does not constitute an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of an offer to sell, any securities, or the solicitation of a proxy, by any person in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized, or in which the person making such an offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so, or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation

"The regulatory structure in London offers more flexibility on diversification, liquidity, leverage, and more… And also in terms of cost, it's typically less expensive for funds to raise capital in London versus the U.S." - Wendy Huang Business Development Manager, Primary Markets, London Stock Exchange Group, May 2021

Key Features of a London-listed Investment Trust

Long-term investment horizon

Relatively long initial term 3

Alternative strategies

Institutional investor base

Leverage

Performance fees are possible

Pre-marketing permitted

Capped issuance costs 4

Independent Board of Directors

U.S. Managers May Benefit from Launching in London

London-listed investment trusts offer access to a different investor base than U.S.-listed funds. The London market is dominated by sophisticated institutional investors at launch, many of whom have a specific investment trust mandate. The majority of investment trusts list on the Premium Segment of the Main Market, which offers access to the British retail market in addition to institutional investors1, allows index inclusion and has a minimum free float of 25%. London-listed investment trusts with more complex capital structures, security types or investment policies may list on the Specialist Fund Segment (SFS) of London Stock Exchange's Main Market, which has no perspective free float requirement and a professional investor base.

Unlike U.S. listed CEFs, London-listed investment trusts are not governed by the Investment Company Act of 1940.2 In practical terms, this means managers can charge performance fees and have greater flexibility in how to use leverage. Additionally, test marketing in advance of launch is a best practice (and legal), to get an indication of market appetite for a fund. This marketing period may occur simultaneously with regulatory approval processes, allowing managers to launch investment trusts in as little as four months after the first kick-off meeting. Follow-on capital raising is common, sometimes taking place shortly after the launch. The following table provides an overview of additional similarities and differences between London-listed investment trusts and U.S. listed CEFs.

The strategies featured in recently launched London-listed investment trusts also differ from those typically housed in U.S. listed CEFs. With a focus on alternatives and environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies, the U.K. market is very responsive to new investment trends. And although large sponsors routinely launch funds, the U.K. market is also open to new managers who have never listed a fund before. The average size of an IPO on London Stock Exchange is $150 to $450 million, effectively creating a lower bar to entry compared to the mega launches in the U.S. The London market also has a wider pool of brokers than the handful dominating the U.S. market, reducing a potential chokepoint.

However, listing a London investment trust can be challenging as well. U.K. investor preferences may change based on performance and market factors, and an investment strategy may fall out of favor with the U.K. market before a manager is able to launch a listed investment trust. Additionally, U.S. managers considering listing on London Stock Exchange may be unfamiliar with the regulations applicable to U.K. investment trusts. The London based advisory community is used to working with managers who are new to the market.

1 Investment trusts on London Stock Exchange may be eligible to list on the Premium Segment of its Main Market, the Specialist Fund Segment (SFS) of its Main Market or the growth market AIM. Please see the glossary for more information on each market.

2 Each London Stock Exchange market has its own level of regulation regarding listed investment trusts.

3 Management agreement terminable typically on 12 months' notice after expiry of a relatively long initial fixed term.

4 The issuance costs that investors will bear are generally capped at 2% of gross proceeds, but these costs may vary between offerings.

London-Listed Investment Trust Launch Potential Criteria

When determining which strategies are appropriate for a London-listed investment trust, managers may consider the following criteria.

Strategies that are likely to attract institutional investors in the London-listed investment trust marketplace Income Current yield of 5.5%+ to attract institutional investors who are seeking income Private Markets Less liquid or illiquid investments in private markets are favored over publicly traded securities Alternatives Investors look to closed-end investment trusts to house uncorrelated illiquid assets (e.g., green infrastructure, real estate, digital infrastructure, etc.) Premiums Similar strategies to competitor funds that currently trade at premiums ESG/Impact Funds investing in ESG/sustainable strategies have been embraced by the market in recent years New/Niche New asset classes can be created in specialty focus areas (e.g., song royalties, aircraft, etc.) U.K. Focus Demonstrate some affinity or benefit for the U.K. (e.g., Home REIT that provides housing for U.K. homeless population) U.S. Manager Known, respected manager will increase chances of success in marketing Seed Capital Many offerings have seed capital or an existing pipeline, invest-up runs 6-12 months (12 month maximum) Strategies that are less likely to attract institutional investors in the London-listed investment trust marketplace Growth Diversified private equity strategies or fund-of-fund private equity may be difficult to launch due to the lack of current yield. Exceptions apply for niche sector-focused private equity or venture capital strategies Public Securities Investors do not look to closed-end investment trusts to house traditional assets that they can access directly (e.g., public equities) Discounts Similar strategies to competitor funds that currently trade at discounts are less likely to succeed. Use pre-marketing period to gauge current investor sentiment Source: XA Investments

A number of U.S.-based managers have had success launching investment trusts in London in recent years, as shown in the table below. London clearly is not the right fit for every manager or strategy. Perhaps the most significant barrier to more U.S. managers (including those considering listing existing interval funds) launching investment trusts on London Stock Exchange might simply be lack of awareness of the opportunities.

Examples of U.S. Asset Managers that have listed funds on London Stock Exchange

Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Marble Point Loan Financing VPC Specialty Lending Investments Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Adviser Round Hill Music Marble Point Credit Management Victory Park Capital Advisors Blackstone/GSO Firm Inception 2010 2016 2007 1985 Firm Headquarters New York, NY Greenwich, CT Chicago, IL New York, NY Ticker RHM MPLF VSL BGLF Fund Launch Date 13 November 2020 13 February 2018 17 March 2015 23 July 2014 Strategy Music royalties Collateralized loan obligation (CLO) debt and equity Direct lending Senior secured loans and CLO debt and equity Main Market Segment SFS SFS Premium Premium Capital Raised at IPO $282 million $43 million $295 million $350 million AUM (as of 1 Feb 2021) $319.8 million $148.8 million $404.3 million $494.9 million Why Unique First (and only) music royalties fund listed on London Stock Exchange by a U.S. manager Second music royalties fund after Hipgnosis Songs Fund (OTCPK:HPGSF) [LSE:SONG], launched in 2018 ($1.81 billion AUM as of 1 Feb 21) Marble Point and the fund are sponsored by Eagle Point Credit Management, the adviser to Eagle Point Credit Company (NYSE:ECC), one of the few CLO-focused listed CEFs in the U.S. VPC Specialty Lending Investments represents the first (and only) listed fund launched by Victory Park in either the U.K. or the U.S. Blackstone had already launched three U.S. CEFs before deciding to launch a London-listed fund

Source: The Association of Investment Companies (AIC), theaic.co.uk

"The pre-marketing process with U.K. institutional investors gives fund managers the confidence they need to proceed to fund launch without significant outlays of time or expense. Once the decision to proceed is taken, pre- marketing continues in parallel with confidential prospectus filings with the regulator. This enables the IPO process to be concluded relatively quickly-as little as four months from kick-off meeting to the shares trading may be achievable with a fair wind." - Nigel Farr, Partner, Herbert Smith Freehills, May 2021

State of the London Listed Market in 2021

The U.K. investment trust sector benefits from a broad investor base encompassing such institutional investors as discretionary fund managers and wealth managers, in addition to funds of funds and substantial retail support (with an increased number of investment platforms offering retail investors access to investment trusts). As such, there is a tendency for investors to look to the investment trust sector to complement the opportunities available in the equity market. Given its relatively flexible regulatory framework, low costs to entry and sophisticated investor community, the U.K. market is quick to respond to developing investment trends and tends to see more niche, differentiated strategies come to market than the U.S. listed fund space.

More recently, many new London-listed investment trusts have focused on ESG factors. 2020 marked the third consecutive year with three renewable energy infrastructure fund IPOs, as well as London Stock Exchange's first diversified social impact fund and a REIT focused on providing accommodations to the homeless. In addition, two of the largest four follow-on offerings in 2020 were by renewable energy infrastructure-focused funds.

The secondary trading market for U.K. investment trusts reflects global investment themes expressed by such funds as growth equity (Scottish Mortgage at $25bn market capitalization, the largest outside investor in Tesla), emerging markets (Fidelity China Special Situations at $3.5bn market capitalization) and market disruption (hedge fund Pershing Square at $9.5bn market capitalization). With respect to more established investment trends in the London-listed investment trust market, we see the continued demand for funds with attractive income levels. There is also demand for infrastructure-focused private investments. Emerging trends in life sciences

investments and inflation-protected income-producing investments stem from the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.K. Investment Company Industrywide Assets

A Global Opportunity

U.S. asset managers interested in permanent capital vehicles and seeking ways to diversify their investor base should consider the London-listed investment trust marketplace. The institutional investor base in London is open to both boutique and well-established asset managers that have a demonstrated track record of success in less liquid or illiquid investment strategies. In the low interest rate environment, London-listed investment trusts that produce attractive levels of income are especially well received. Please let us know if you would like to learn more about opportunities for capital raising in the London market.

Disclaimer

This publication does not constitute an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of an offer to sell, any securities, or the solicitation of a proxy, by any person in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized, or in which the person making such an offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so, or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation.

Information in this publication may or may not have been prepared by the LSEG, but is made without any responsibility on its part. All information in this publication is provided 'as is' and LSEG does not make any representations and disclaims to the extent permit- ted by law all express, implied and statutory warranties of any kind in relation to this publication, including warranties as to accuracy, timeliness, completeness, performance or fitness for a particular purpose. No action should be taken or omitted to be taken in reliance upon information in this publication. LSEG does not accept any liability for the results of any action taken or omitted on the basis of the information in this communication.

The information in this publication is not offered as advice on any particular matter and must not be treated as a substitute for specific advice. In particular, information in this publication does not constitute legal, tax, regulatory, professional, financial or investment advice. Advice from a suitably qualified professional should always be sought in relation to any particular matter or circumstances.

Original Post