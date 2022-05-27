Kukurund/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis

To paraphrase Buffett, the stock market is a place where people with patience trade their patience for money, and people without patience pay money to learn to be patient. It is absolutely true. A simple test of patience is the so-called consolidate window, as detailed in our free blog article here. We've had many successes with this test (more than failures anyway) including Lockheed Martin, British American Tobacco, et al.

And now we see Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) showing up on our radar when I last run this test. Its stock price has been trapped in a narrow consolidation window for more than a year now, as you can see from the orange box below. The market clearly does not know what to do with it. We love seeing quality stocks like CAT stuck in such windows for at least a year, but really, the longer, the better. So, we get to take our time and under the fundamentals while being opportunistic.

Under this context, the thesis is a "hold" rating for CAT. And you will see the main reasons for the hold thesis are twofold:

The fundamentals remain strong, which is what we'd love to see. The stock consistently earns a high return on capital and enjoys stable capital allocation flexibility, the two hallmarks of a perpetual compounder.

However, the valuation is still above the historical average, and we see several major uncertainties unfolding in the near future.

And we will explore both points in depth next.

CAT's Return On Capital

As detailed in our earlier writings,

The most important two traits of an ideal compounder are high return on capital employed ("ROCE") and capital allocation flexibility. These traits mutually enhance each other. High ROCE leads to strong profits, which leads to more flexible capital allocation to fuel further growth, which then leads to more profit, and so on. More quantitatively, the long-term compounding rate of such a business is simply a product of these two traits, i.e.: Long-term growth rate = ROCE * Reinvestment Rate

CAT demonstrates both traits exemplarily. Firstly, in terms of ROCE, the graph below shows that CAT was able to maintain an extremely consistent and healthy ROCE over the years. Its ROCE has been on average 26.9 percent for the past decade, even when the outlier year 2012 is included. Its ROCE dipped below 15 percent during that year. To appreciate how consistent its ROCE has been, its ROCE in the past five years is since 2018 is 26.9%, only a tiny 0.3% difference from its 10-year average.

Next, we will examine its capital allocation.

Author and Seeking Alpha

CAT's Capital Allocation Flexibility

The capital allocation of CAT is examined in the following chart. As seen, CAT's management is fortunate in that it enjoys quite a bit of flexibility here. First and foremost, CAT has a relatively low debt burden, to begin with. Its interest coverage ratio has been on average more than 10x (measured as EBIT earnings divided by interest payments). Its debt servicing only consumes roughly 9.2% of its EBIT earnings. Second, it has been spending about 47.6% of its OPC (operating cash) to pay for CAPEX expenditures and about 28.1% to cover dividend payments. Therefore, these "mandatory" costs represent 75.7% of its OPC, about 3/4.

For the remaining ¼ of its OPC, it has been returning a good chunk of it to shareholders through share repurchases. It repurchased $1.13B, $2.68B, and $3.48B worth of stocks in 2020, 2021, and TTM 2022. Besides CAPEX, dividends, and share repurchases, it also has some cash left to strengthen its balance sheet. Currently, its enterprise cash balance stands at $6.5 billion and the liquidity remains strong.

Looking forward, I see a 7.5% to 10% reinvestment rate to be maintained sustainably. The CAPEX for the full year of 2022 will be approximately $1.5 billion. And there are many good investment opportunities as we enter a new commodity cycle. As CEO Jim Umpleby commented (the emphases were added by me).

Well, we remain positive about mining and continue to see increases in user demand. And again, it's playing out much as we have been predicting the last couple of years with improving market conditions, improving orders and improving sales. So, we feel good about that CapEx is up. Commodity prices remain certainly supportive of investment, and we are seeing demand for both services, parts and new machines.

Perpetual Compounding Rates And Return Projections

We can now explore different return prospects based on the ROCE and reinvestment rates established above. And the following table shows my return projections. As can be seen from the top panel of the table, it is still a bit overvalued at its present price. In terms of PE multiples, its current PE of 17.1x is about 4% above the historical average of 16.5x. In terms of operating cash flow, it currently stands at 12.2x, also about 6% above its historical average. And in terms of dividend yields, the overvaluation is even higher, at 13%.

Looking forward, I see upper single-digit annual growth rates. With the ROCE and reinvestment rate established above, a 6.5% growth rate can be organically and sustainably supported. A ROCE of around 30% and a reinvestment rate of around 10% can support 3% real growth organically already (30% ROCE * 10% reinvestment rate = 3% organic annual growth rate). Adding a 3.5% inflation escalator factor can bring the growth rate to the 6.5% range.

And the total return in the next 3~5 years is projected to be in a range of about 12% (the low-end projection) to about 24% (the high-end projection), translating into an annual total return between 2.8% to 5.5%.

Final Thoughts And Risks

As mentioned up front, we will stay on the sideline after considering the positives and negatives. Its fundamentals remain strong, with ROCE hovering consistently around a healthy 27% and strong cash flow fueling growth organically. However, valuation is a bit above average, resulting in a thin margin of safety and limited upside potential. Although for existing investors, a mid-single-digit return potential is quite respectable, especially when adjusted for its A+ financial strength.

We will remain on the sideline and be patient. We see the following uncertainties unfolding in the near future, which could trigger a correction and create better entry points.

First, there are just too many macroeconomics uncertainties now. And as a bellwether stock, CAT stock price will respond sensitively. Residential construction activity faces an uncertain future as liquidity tightens. Infrastructure construction is sensitive to the rising interest rates too. And expenditures in China are slowing too. As aforementioned, the brightest spot here is the robust commodity markets, but it remains unclear if that alone can provide sufficient support.

Secondly, the demand from oil and gas customers probably has already peaked. Renewals might come to make things up, but the lead time will be long if it actually materializes. As CEO Jim Umpleby commented: