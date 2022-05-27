3 Yields Up To 10.4% At Big Discounts

This article is so good, I needed to share it! AsiaVision/E+ via Getty Images

Get ready for charts, images, and tables because they are better than words. The ratings and outlooks we highlight here come after Scott Kennedy's weekly updates in the REIT Forum. Your continued feedback is greatly appreciated, so please leave a comment with suggestions.

Let's get some shares highlighted that are still attractive today. We'll start with one you probably didn't expect to see me write anything positive about.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) is a fine choice for investors who are comfortable trading and willing to take on elevated risk. Yes, you heard it here first, I think MITT has gotten cheapen enough to be interesting.

We were bearish in September 2020, though that one didn't turn out great. Including the dividend, shares returned about 7.06% since the article was published. However, we were suggesting investors look at using MITT-A (MITT.PA) as an alternative. How did MITT-A perform? Shares were $14.10 then and they are $21.10 today. So, the price is up about 50%. However, MITT-A had their dividend suspended at the time. When it was turned back on, they also had to repay all previously accrued dividends. Consequently, they paid out $4.64 per share in dividends. The combination of the increased share price and dividend means a total return of 82.5% on MITT-A. Is 82.5% better than 7.06%? It is in my book.

How about my favorite bearish rating though? The June 8th, 2020 mortgage REIT article we punted MITT and Invesco (IVR) off a cliff. MITT was trading at $7.57, but that was before the 1-for-3 reverse split. With the reverse split, MITT was at $22.71. Shares at $8.07 today look vastly better than they did at $22.71. What happened to IVR? It was $6.90 and now it's $1.76.

So how can we like MITT now if it managed to provide slightly positive returns since our September 2020 article? Well, book value per share increased dramatically. Management made some good choices, like a brilliant opportunity to swap preferred shares for common shares. The idea was excellent as it let MITT get rid of their preferred shares while effectively issuing common shares at a much more attractive valuation. Now MITT trades at an estimated .63 price-to-book ratio. That's a big discount. Big enough that we've all the way to being bullish on MITT. My opinion changes when the facts change, and the facts for MITT are dramatically different now than they were then.

The REIT Forum

The dividend yield is at 10.4%, which is high enough to attract most high-yield investors. At least the ones that weren't busy losing their life savings in Luna.

Well that was our high risk pick which offered a double-digit yield and significant upside in the share price.

Now we're going to move to a much lower risk pick. AGNCP (AGNCP) is one of my favorite choices today:

The REIT Forum

Shares offer a 7.15% stripped yield, which is pretty good. However, if the floating rate kicked in today the yield would jump to 7.3%. Since the floating rate will reference short-term rates, the next few increases in the fed funds rate should push that value higher. It's just under 3 years until that rate kicks in. Now someone might think with the 10-year treasury at 8%, they would need to discount those cash flows heavily. However, the 10-year Treasury hasn't been that high in decades and it isn't going there. So that kind of thinking would be stupid. The CPI adjustments only matter to the extent they impact interest rates.

Yeah, commodity prices increased. That happened. Will prices soar higher over the next decade? Probably not. Is 7.15% a good stripped yield for now? Yes, it is. If short-term rates push to 3% and stay there, would the yield be even bigger? Yes, it would. That's a solid yield for the amount of risk. As an added benefit, if investors were to get called, they would be collecting a substantial capital gain.

You want an alternative with more risk and yield than AGNCP, but less risk than playing with MITT's common shares? I can do that also. NYMTL (NYMTL) fits the bill.

The REIT Forum

The stripped yield is already over 8% and it would go over 9% if shares were already using the floating rates. To be fair, the floating rate won't kick in until call protection ends in late 2026. However, 8.08% is a great stripped yield in the meantime. For investors willing to take on the extra risk, there's a substantial amount of upside in these shares.

Another Pick

The title has been fulfilled. You've got 3 big opportunities for income investors. Now I want to tell you about another opportunity. This one doesn't fit in the space for high yielders, but it is an important part of my portfolio. Sun Communities (SUI) offers a low yield, but it is a solid value with massive growth. It's also an opportunity to get your feedback on the prototype for a new layout of the index card:

The REIT Forum

The index card here is extended to include price charts for the last 5 years, 1 year, and 3 months. It's only a prototype, so I pasted the charts in. Please don't ask about the tiny grey lines. Knowing that many investors want to know about the trend in the share price, would you like to see this included in the index cards we present? Let me know in the comments.

See something I should improve for the layout? That's even more important to share! Our articles would not be remotely as good as they are if we didn't have feedback from our readers. Unlike Netflix (NFLX), I like to hear from my customers.

To put the valuation for SUI into perspective, I want to include a couple of charts. This first one compares the share price in blue to the Net Asset Value estimates from analysts. We're charting the median estimate and the average estimate:

TIKR.com

You may notice that the blue share price line hardly ever goes below the consensus NAV estimate. Even when it does, the price recovers rather than the NAV falling. It may concern some investors that NAV estimates have roughly doubled since the middle of 2018, but we've seen a combination of accretive equity issuances funding acquisitions, a tightening of cap rates in the sector, and dramatic growth in same-property NOI. That's 3 for 3 on factors that legitimately increase NAV per share which drives shareholder wealth.

Even if an investor thought estimates were too high, it's hard to argue for a price below $160 being intelligent.

I felt the Q1 2022 earnings were solid, but perhaps other analysts disagreed? No, that isn't the case. Consensus AFFO estimates continued to climb:

TIKR.com

So SUI continues to generate more cash flow per share year after year. Well, that's a pretty signal.

Was the AFFO multiple just too high? We can reject that argument also:

TIKR.com

The AFFO multiple is around the lowest level seen since the pandemic. Share prices are still materially higher than they were in the pandemic, but remember SUI delivered absolutely monstrous growth in AFFO per share. It was 3% during 2020, but it was 27% in 2021 and it is on pace for around 12% this year.

SUI is one of our core positions. It has been for years, but the allocation size shrank as our portfolio continued to grow without new shares being added. With SUI back on sale, this is a great opportunity for investors to pick up shares.

The rest of the charts in this article may be self-explanatory to some investors. However, if you'd like to know more about them you're encouraged to see our notes for the series.

Stock Table

We will close out the rest of the article with the tables and charts we provide for readers to help them track the sector for both common shares and preferred shares.

We're including a quick table for the common shares that will be shown in our tables:

Type of REIT or BDC Residential Agency Residential Hybrid Residential Originator and Servicer Commercial BDC AGNC CIM PMT BXMT MAIN NLY EFC NRZ GPMT TSLX DX NYMT WMC NEWT ORC MFA RC ARCC ARR MITT GAIN CHMI GBDC TWO SLRC IVR ORCC AAIC TCPC EARN PFLT OCSL AINV FSK PSEC

Let the images begin!

Residential Mortgage REIT Charts

Note: The chart for our public articles uses the book value per share from the latest earnings release. Current estimated book value per share is used in reaching our targets and trading decisions. It is available in our service, but those estimates are not included in the charts below.

Commercial Mortgage REIT Charts

BDC Charts

Preferred Share Charts

Preferred Share Data

Beyond the charts, we're also providing our readers with access to several other metrics for the preferred shares.

After testing out a series on preferred shares, we decided to try merging it into the series on common shares. After all, we are still talking about positions in mortgage REITs. We don't have any desire to cover preferred shares without cumulative dividends, so any preferred shares you see in our column will have cumulative dividends. You can verify that by using Quantum Online. We've included the links in the table below.

To better organize the table, we needed to abbreviate column names as follows:

Price = Recent Share Price - Shown in Charts

BoF = Bond or FTF (Fixed-to-Floating)

S-Yield = Stripped Yield - Shown in Charts

Coupon = Initial Fixed-Rate Coupon

FYoP = Floating Yield on Price - Shown in Charts

NCD = Next Call Date (the soonest shares could be called)

Note: For all FTF issues, the floating rate would start on NCD.

WCC = Worst Cash to Call (lowest net cash return possible from a call)

QO Link = Link to Quantum Online Page

Our goal is to maximize total returns. We achieve those most effectively by including "trading" strategies. We regularly trade positions in the mortgage REIT common shares and BDCs because:

Prices are inefficient. Long-term, share prices generally revolve around book value. Short-term, price-to-book ratios can deviate materially. Book value isn't the only step in analysis, but it is the cornerstone.

We also allocate to preferred shares and equity REITs. We encourage buy-and-hold investors to consider using more preferred shares and equity REITs.

Performance

We compare our performance against 4 ETFs that investors might use for exposure to our sectors:

The REIT Forum

The 4 ETFs we use for comparison are:

Ticker Exposure MORT One of the largest mortgage REIT ETFs PFF One of the largest preferred share ETFs VNQ Largest equity REIT ETF KBWY The high-yield equity REIT ETF. Yes, it has been dreadful.

When investors think it isn't possible to earn solid returns in preferred shares or mortgage REITs, we politely disagree. The sector has plenty of opportunities, but investors still need to be wary of the risks. We can't simply reach for yield and hope for the best. When it comes to common shares, we need to be even more vigilant to protect our principal by regularly watching prices and updating estimates for book value and price targets.

Ratings: