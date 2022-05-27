Bulls Back Below 20%

May 27, 2022 4:08 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, AMER, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DFAT, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FTDS, FYC, FYT, FYX, GBGR, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, MGMT, MID, MIDE, MIDF, NAPR, NIFE, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PAMC, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PBSM, PEXL, PEY, PJAN, PJUN, PLTL, PQLC, PQSG, PQSV, PRFZ, PSC, PTMC, PUTW, PWC, PY, QDIV, QMOM, QQC, QQD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQA, QQQE, QQQJ, QQQM, QQQN, QQXT, QTEC, QVAL, QVML, QVMM, QVMS, QYLD, QYLG, REGL, RFG, RFV, RNMC, RNSC, ROSC, RPG, RPV, RSP, RVRS1 Like
Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
44.2K Followers

Summary

  • The past several months as the major indices have entered downtrends have seen an impressive collapse in optimism.
  • Given bulls were hard to find, bearish sentiment ticked up to 53.5%.
  • The bearish camp did not pick up all of the losses in bullish sentiment.

silhouette form of bull on technical financial graph

monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

In spite of the S&P 500 actually reversing course and heading higher in the past week, sentiment on the part of individual investors surveyed by the American Association of Individual Investors has turned lower, once again falling below 20%. That is the first sub-20% reading since the last week of April, although the multiple readings in the mid-teens last month were lower than this week’s reading.

AAII Bullish Sentiment

The past several months as the major indices have entered downtrends have seen an impressive collapse in optimism. Over the past six months, slightly more than half of the time, less than a quarter of AAII respondents have reported as bullish. Going back through the history of the survey beginning in the late 1980s, there have only been two other periods with this same sort of consistently pessimistic attitude for an extended period of time: late 1988 to early 1989 and two years later in early 1991.

% of weeks with bullish sentiment

Given bulls were hard to find, bearish sentiment ticked up to 53.5%. Although over half of respondents are expecting lower stock prices, that is still not as high of a reading as the end of April when it was nearly 60%.

AAII Bearish Sentiment

Regardless, bears continue to heavily outweigh bulls, as the bull-bear spread has now sat in negative territory for all but two weeks over the past half-year.

AAII Bull-Bear Spread

The bearish camp did not pick up all of the losses in bullish sentiment. Neutral sentiment rose back up to 26.7% this week, marking the highest reading in a month. That being said, the reading remains below the historical average of 31.43%.

AAII Neutral Sentiment

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
44.2K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.