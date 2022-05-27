alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

The travel industry was without a doubt one of the most negatively impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic. However, recovery has been very different for different segments and geographies. For example, hotels catering to business travel are still far from getting back to business as usual, and airlines vary a lot depending on geography. One company we are surprised has basically fully recovered is ASUR (NYSE:ASR), the company that operates Cancun airport, and a few others. As can be seen in the graph below, passenger traffic for the last twelve months is back to normal. The graph also shows how travel has historically recovered after every exogenous event that has hit it.

ASUR Investor Presentation

With the recovery in passenger, the share price has also fully recovered. We'll analyze, however, if now that both the business and the share price have recovered, there is any value left in investing in the company.

Data by YCharts

Company Overview

For those unfamiliar with the company, we'll quickly mention that ASUR is the operator of the Cancun airport and a few others in Mexico's southeast region, Colombia, and the airport in Puerto Rico's capital.

ASUR Investor Presentation

There are a few other things we like about the company, like its focus on sustainability and the fact that insiders own a large percentage of the shares in the company. In particular, Fernando Chico Pardo, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, owns 21% of the shares in the company. This aligns the interests of minority shareholders with the management team, and reduces the risk of value destroying moves such as overvalued acquisitions. The company also appears to be very well operated, with organization ACI naming Cancun as the best airport in Latin America for 4 consecutive years.

ASUR Investor Presentation

Around 63% of revenues come from the regulated aeronautical business, and the remainder 41% from commercial operations such as renting space to stores and managing parking lots at the airports. By far the biggest revenue contributor is the Cancun airport, with all the rest making up less than 20% of revenue.

ASUR Investor Presentation

Financials

While the share price is near its previous peak, revenue is actually at a new record, and it has basically tripled since 2010.

Data by YCharts

The average revenue growth rate has been 14.8%, which is very impressive, even if it has not been particularly consistent. It is also clear that the company has often gone through both periods of high growth and periods of negative growth.

Data by YCharts

In any case, the company has an enviable track record of growth in both revenue and profits. Since 1999 passenger traffic has grown with a CAGR of 4.7%, total revenues at 11.9%, EBITDA at 13.3%, and net income at 17.5%. This is quite impressive, and has exceeded the Mexican inflation rate by a very wide margin. Inflation in Mexico has averaged 4.5% during this period.

ASUR Investor Presentation

Growth is not the only reason the company is special. It also operates with terrific profit margins, as can be seen below. Its current operating margin is an incredibly high 62%.

Data by YCharts

Despite requiring heavy investments, and since it is an infrastructure business it is not particularly asset-light, the returns on equity, ROE, and on invested capital, ROIC, are those of a superior business. This shows what a terrific business the Cancun airport is, and why the company trades at a multiple of book value.

Data by YCharts

The balance sheet of the company is very strong, with ~$500 million in cash and equivalents, and only ~$171 million in net total long-term debt.

Data by YCharts

Leverage at the company is very reasonable at ~1x debt to EBITDA. The reason there is that peak that reached 3x is because of the profitability impact during the worst of the Covid crisis. The Altman Z-score is also very robust, currently around 5.5x.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

As we've seen already, ASUR is a terrific business, what remains to evaluate is the current valuation of the company and if it still makes sense to invest despite the share price fully recovering to pre-covid prices.

The EV/EBITDA is a relatively modest 11x, which we would argue is a good value for a high-quality infrastructure business. The forward EV/EBITDA is even lower at ~10x given that analysts expect earnings to grow next year.

Data by YCharts

In the last ten years, the average price/earnings ratio has been 25x, and it currently stands at only 18x, and the forward p/e at 17.5x.

Data by YCharts

Given the high profitability of the business, it is no surprise that it trades at a multiple of book value. It is currently very close to the ten-year average of ~3.3x.

Data by YCharts

With the recovery, the company has restarted paying a dividend, which currently yields ~1.8%, a little below its ten-year average of ~2.2%.

Data by YCharts

Risks

The biggest risk to ASUR we believe continue to be travel restrictions, so the big risk is a return of lockdowns and/or travel restrictions should Covid or another disease create a new pandemic.

Another risk to consider is that ASUR is involved in construction, which can have cost overruns. One project that will represent a significant investment is the Terminal 4 expansion at Cancun airport.

There is also the risk that the valuation will compress due to general market conditions, or should we get a recession soon as some economists are starting to predict.

Conclusion

ASUR operates the very profitable Cancun airport, which as we've seen is a terrific business. The share price has fully recovered from the Covid crash, but so has the number of passengers using the airport. Despite the share price being close to a record high, the valuation remains reasonable for such a high-quality business growing at a good pace. There are a few risks to consider, and a better entry price might be possible, but overall we rate ASUR at current prices a solid buy.