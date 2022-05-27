10'000 Hours/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Media and entertainment companies are a dime a dozen in the market. But some of the players in this space have rather interesting business models that warrant attention. One such prospect is Audacy (NYSE:AUD). Despite experiencing a tremendous amount of pain as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has shown some signs of recovery. Having said that, fundamental performance is still less than ideal, and leverage on the company's books is awfully high. At the same time, from a cash flow perspective, shares of the business do look rather cheap. But when you do factor in the leverage the company has, that picture changes rather quickly. In the event that management can get financial performance back to what it was in 2019, shares might offer a nice bit of upside. But until then, or at least until we see some evidence that is coming to pass, the overall risk to shareholders makes this a double-edged opportunity.

A wild ride

The management team at Audacy describes the company as a multi-platform audio content and entertainment business. To best understand the enterprise, it would be wise for us to discuss the different digital properties and other initiatives embarked on by the company. First, we have the Audacy App. Through this, the company offers streaming services where consumers can connect live with premium, curated content provided by over 856 programmed radio stations, websites, podcasts, audio-on-demand, and other related offerings centered around entertainment, music, news, and sports. In 2019, the company also acquired two other assets. These were Pineapple and Cadence13. The first of these operates as an independent producer of top-rated podcast content, while the second also provides different podcast content. These, combined with Podcorn, which is another podcast service the business purchased in 2021, have a combined podcast monthly download rate of roughly 210 million.

The enterprise also offers a sports platform through which consumers can connect with a collection of sports talk stations covering 23 of the top 50 markets across the US. It also operates as a broadcast partner to over 40 professional teams, as well as an uncounted number of college athletic programs. Another service, called AmperWave, which the company acquired in October of 2021, serves as an audio streaming and advertising technology business. Finally, the company also creates live events like large-scale concerts, intimate live performances on small stages, and other related activities. Some of the revenue associated with live events also relates to crafted food and beverage sales.

In terms of overall revenue, the company has a variety of strategies that it employs. For instance, its primary revenue comes from advertising to local, regional, and national advertisers and national network advertisers who purchased commercials on its platforms. The company also generates revenue from targeted advertising through the sale of streaming and display advertisements on their station streams and digital platforms. Some revenue comes from airtime the company sells on its own Audacy Network, while sponsorship and event revenues associated with live events is also relevant. Other revenues include on-site promotions and endorsements from talent, as well as other miscellaneous products and services promoted.

In the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, the management team at Audacy had done a really good job growing the company's top line. Sales went from $592.9 million in 2017 to $1.49 billion in 2019. Much of this increase came from a variety of acquisitions the company engaged in over the past few years. But then, in 2020, sales plummeted to $1.06 billion. Management attributed this decline to a significant reduction in advertising as major sporting leagues like the NHL and the NBA temporarily suspended their events, while the MLB announced a shortened season and the NFL canceled its preseason games. In 2021, revenue increased, climbing to $1.22 billion, driven by some of the aforementioned acquisitions and by increased revenue associated with advertising, digital operations, and more.

As one might expect, the volatility in revenue the company experienced brought with it volatility in profitability. Net income was $231 million in 2017. Between 2018 and 2020, the company generated net losses ranging from $242.2 million to $420.2 million. These losses were largely erased in 2021, when the company reported a loss of only $3.6 million for the year. Other profitability metrics follow day similar volatile path. After seeing operating cash flow peak at $132.2 million in 2019, it began a consistent decline, hitting $85.2 million in 2020 before dropping to $59.3 million last year. If we adjust for changes in working capital, however, the trend is more favorable. After peaking at $197.2 million in 2019, it plummeted to $27.7 million in 2020. In 2021, it rebounded some, totaling $88.3 million for the year. A similar path was seen when it came to EBITDA. That metric was $311.8 million in 2019. After dropping to $80.2 million in 2020, it jumped up to $138.8 million last year.

One bright spot for investors is that financial performance is showing signs of improvement now that we are into the 2022 fiscal year. Revenue in the latest quarter was $275.3 million. That's 14.3% higher than the $240.8 million reported one year earlier. On the other hand, profits still remain an issue. Although the company did see its net loss narrow from $21.6 million in 2021's first quarter to $11.1 million the same time this year, a loss is still a loss. Operating cash flow dropped from $43.9 million to $15.2 million over this same time frame. However, if we adjust for changes in working capital, the picture was not quite as bad, with cash flow falling from $2.6 million to negative $0.2 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company improved, climbing from $4.7 million to $22 million.

At first glance, shares of Audacy look quite affordable. If we use the results from the company's 2021 fiscal year, we see that it is trading at a price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple of 2.6. This metric is even lower at 1.2 if we use 2019 results. However, when we look at the picture through the lens of the EV to EBITDA multiple, the situation is not nearly as great. The multiple, using 2021 results, is 14.2. However, a return to 2019 levels would decrease this to a more reasonable 6.3. The disparity between the price to operating cash flow multiple and the EV to EBITDA multiple is solely because of the high amount of leverage the company has on its books. Net debt right now is $1.75 billion. Using 2021 results, this translates to a net leverage ratio of 12.6. Even if financial performance reverts back to 2019 levels, leverage is still fairly lofty at 5.6. Despite this, management has maintained that they are currently in compliance with their covenants. But investors should know that dealing with any high leverage company brings with it additional risks.

In order to price the company, I decided to compare it to five similar firms. On a price to operating cash flow basis, these companies ranged from a low of 3.5 to a high of 41.7. Naturally, Audacy was the cheapest of the group. Using the EV to EBITDA multiple instead, the range was from 3.5 to 17.9. In this scenario, four of the five companies were cheaper than our target. Again, this disparity has everything to do with leverage. You value the company one way and shares look quite cheap. But when you factor in debt, shares start to look a bit pricey.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Audacy 2.6 14.2 Cumulus Media (CMLS) 3.5 4.8 Townsquare Media (TSQ) 3.9 6.8 Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV) 41.7 17.9 Salem Media Group (SALM) 4.4 3.5 Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) 35.9 8.1

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I can understand why some investors may be drawn to Audacy. Certainly, if management can see financial performance recover to what it was in prior years, then upside could be quite attractive. On the other hand, the recovery seen so far has not been as strong as I would like. On top of this, leverage adds an additional level of risk to the equation. Due to all of these factors, until we see evidence of stronger upside, I will rate the enterprise a 'hold'. But that doesn't change the fact that I view it as an elevated risk opportunity that will likely result in a very binary scenario. Either investors will gain a nice amount of profit off this, or they will sustain some rather painful losses.