DBS Group: Review Of Q1 2022 Results

winhorse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images DBS logo (DBS)

Investment thesis

In my last article on DBS Group ( OTCPK: DBSDY) (OTCPK:DBSDF) titled "DBS: Worth Holding But Is No Longer Cheap" back in February this year I pointed to the fact that the bank delivered record profits for their 2021 full-year results. However, as a result, the share price increased 29.5% in 2021. My conclusion, as the title alluded to, was that it was no longer cheap.

We will look at recent development including last quarter's result and how it is valued in today's lower stock market environment.

Is it cheap enough now to Buy, or is it still a Hold?

First Quarter 2022 Results

DBS continues to deliver good results. In the first quarter of this year, the net profit was SGD 1.8 billion. That was an improvement of 30% quarter over quarter.

EPS for Q1 was SGD 0.70.

Their return on equity, which had been a respectable 12.5% for the full year of 2021 even increased to 13.1% in the first quarter.

Interest Income

I like to start by looking first at their net interest rate margin.

DBS NIM - updated May 2022 (Data from DBS, graph by author)

Here we can see that the trend of lower net interest rate margin has reversed.

As I pointed out in my earlier article, DBS basically lost about $3 billion of revenue between the summer of 2019 and the end of last year as a result of the collapse in interest rates.

All countries are now struggling with rising inflation. Singapore is not sheltered from this.

According to Reuters, Singapore's CPI rose to 3.3% in April, which was the highest since February 2012. The headline inflation rose to 5.4%. As a clear sign of this inflation, it was not unsurprising that the bank's expenses rose 4% from a year ago to SGD 1.64 billion. Most of the increase came from base salary increments.

However, Singapore Monetary Authority prefers to use its local currency as a way to reduce the soaring prices, rather than increasing the interest rate. The SGD is trading within a set window of a basket of other currencies stipulated by MAS. Most goods, such as energy and food, are imported.

DBS did earlier estimate that their average NIM for 2022 will get close to the 1.6% level over some time, as it takes time to play out.

Loan volumes grew by 2% over the years. On a Q-to-Q basis net interest income increased from SGD 2.14 billion to SGD 2.19 billion.

Fees income

Unfortunately, fee income fell 7% when compared to Q1 of 2021. Typically many fees are frontloaded in a year. Therefore, Q1 has higher fees than the other quarters.

Total fees income for the quarter was SGD 1 billion. It was particularly the wealth management fees that were lower this time. It went down from SGD 519 million in Q1 of 2021 against SGD 408 million in Q1 of 2022.

Wealth Management fees and Treasury Markets activities last year were exceptionally high, driven by buoyant market sentiment. Therefore, it was realistic to expect some reduction in fees this year. We saw the same thing happening to HSBC in Q1 with customers showing less interest in buying various investment products.

Fees from credit cards should improve in Q2 as Singapore has opened up for more international traveling.

Other financial items

Their Non-Performing Loans ratio was unchanged at 1.3%. Specific allowances came in at SGD 167 million or 15 basis points of loans. This was in line with recent quarters.

There was a general allowance write-back of SGD 112 million from credit upgrades and transfers to NPA. They have a general allowance reserve of SGD 3.75 billion, which was SGD 0.2 billion above the MAS requirement and SGD 1 billion above Tier-2 eligibility.

CET-1 ratio declined by 0.4% to 14%.

Their dividend declared in Q1 was in line with Q4 of 2021 when it was raised by 9% to SGD 0.36.

DBS dividend history (DBS 1st Quarter 2022 - CFO presentation)

To the best of my knowledge, DBS is the only bank in South East Asia that pays quarterly dividends.

Recent business development

Over the years, I have informed my readers of DBS's many forays into digital use in the banking industry. They are quite a forerunner on this front

This also includes facilitating the trade in cryptocurrencies. Although this is a small part of their business. It is mostly used as a tool to stay abreast of new technologies.

With regards to cryptocurrencies, their CEO Piyush Gupta said the following in their 2021 annual report released in March:

Regulators and politicians will be loath to give up control of monetary policy and economic management tools, and will therefore be very circumspect about letting private money grow. Having said this, I do think that private money (crypto) will continue to grow as a meaningful store of value, much like gold is today."

I also hope that we can get some more granular information by middle of the year about the development from their recent acquisitions of Lakshmi Vilas Bank in India, Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank in China, and the consumer business in Taiwan from Citigroup (C).

Management did mention that their associate contributions in Q1 were SGD 66 million compared to around SGD 40 million in the previous quarter. They have also communicated earlier that these three acquisitions are expected to generate about SGD 1.2 billion to their top line and about SGD $0.5 billion to their net income in 2022.

Valuation

12 months trailing EPS is SGD 2.597 and the current share price as of 26 May is SGD 30.98 which gives us a P/E of 11.9.

If we put a valuation on DBS based on a P/E multiple of 15, the share price would be SGD 38.55 based on current EPS. That is close to where the share price peaked too.

DBS - Present share development - Singapore Stock Exchange (Yahoo Finance)

If their quarterly dividend of SGD 0.36 per share continues, DBS will give you a yield of 4.65% which is an improvement from the 3.92% it was back in February. It is a decent dividend yield. For those that own the shares listed in Singapore, there is no withholding tax here.

DBS's net book value is SGD 21.02, which is quite high in view of their share price of nearly SGD 31.

Conclusion

As I concluded in February this year, my bet is that 2022 will be another record year.

After reading their Q1 results and seeing Singapore opening its borders, there are reasons to be optimistic. Its second-largest market, which is Hong Kong, is experiencing a much slower normalization from the pandemic, but there are glimmers of hope for better days to come in the second half of this year.

This thesis and my bet still stand firm.

Its share price has now reached a more attractive level where I upgrade DBS from a Hold to Buy.