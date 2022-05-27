Pears2295/E+ via Getty Images

Just because somebody thinks that shares in a business deserve to go higher does not mean that they will do so. Even if you are correct in your assessment of a company, you could experience a great deal of volatility between the time you purchased the stock and the time the stock realizes its potential. One good example of this is Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW). As the broader market has declined, so too has the share price of this enterprise. However, when you dig deeper into the company's recent financial performance, you will see continued improvement compared to where the business was in the past few years. So long as this trend continues, shares will look rather cheap at current prices. Absent a change for the worse, all investors will need in order for this opportunity to pay off is a little patience.

A dichotomy exists

Back in June of 2021, I wrote my last article on Matthews International. In that piece, I called the company an attractive prospect. I acknowledged that financial performance leading up to and through the COVID-19 pandemic was less than ideal. The company certainly faced some pain on both its top and bottom lines. However, I also saw that the financial picture was improving. On top of that, assuming that the trend would continue, shares looked rather appealing from a pricing perspective. As a result of this, I ultimately rated the enterprise a ‘buy’, indicating that I feel that upside potential for the company exists moving forward. Unfortunately, the market has since disagreed with me. While the S&P 500 has dropped by 7.7%, shares of Matthews International have declined in value by 8.4%. This is not a significant difference but a decline is painful nonetheless.

Given the company's share price performance, you might think that fundamental conditions for the firm have worsened. But they have not. In fact, the picture for the business is currently stronger than it has been in multiple years, though we are seeing some recent pressure on its bottom line. Consider financial performance for 2021. During that year, revenue came in at $1.67 billion. This represents an 11.5% increase over the roughly $1.50 billion generated in 2020. It's also the highest revenue the company has reported dating back to at least 2015.

What's really great about the increase from 2020 to 2021 was that it was broad-based in nature. Revenue grew across all three of the company's operating segments. For starters, the SGK Brand Solutions segment, which provides packaging and brand experience solutions for its clients, saw revenue increase from $693.1 million in 2020 to $726.9 million last year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Technologies segment, which provides a variety of marking and coding equipment and consumables, industrial automation solutions and warehouse automation systems, and more, saw revenue rise from $149.2 million to $175.1 million. And finally, we have the Memorialization segment, which offers a full line of memorialization products used largely in cemeteries, funeral homes, and crematories. Revenue here jumped from $656 million to $769 million.

Bottom-line performance for the company has also been improving. Net income in 2021 was $2.9 million. That compares favorably to the $87.2 million loss experienced in 2020. Operating cash flow did worsen, falling from $180.4 million to $162.8 million. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, it would have risen from $103.2 million to $154.3 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA managed to rise during the same time, climbing from $203.1 million to $227.8 million.

When it comes to the 2022 fiscal year, results have been admittedly less robust. Revenue has done quite well, coming in at $883.6 million in the first half of the year. This represents an increase of 9.9% compared to the $803.8 million reported the same timeframe one year earlier. This growth in revenue was driven by strength across all three of the company's operating segments just like the increase in sales between 2020 and 2021. On the other hand, we did see some weakness when it came to profitability. In the first half of 2021, the business generated a net profit of $3.2 million. This turned to a loss in the amount of $21.7 million this year.

This pain came as a result of weakness in two of the company’s segments. SGK Brand Solutions saw its profitability drop from $40.2 million to $28.9 million, while Memorialization reported a decrease from $95.7 million to $86.3 million. At least the Industrial Technologies segment performed well, with profits rising from $11.3 million to $21.6 million. According to management, decreased margins came about because of a combination of factors that include higher material expenses associated with steel, lumber, and bronze ingot, as well as labor and transportation costs. The company also saw production inefficiencies that stemmed from on-site and remote work transitions and because of unfavorable changes in sales mix with the SGK Brand Solutions segment.

Unfortunately, this pain impacted the other profitability metrics for the company. Operating cash flow went from $92.2 million to $72.7 million. And EBITDA went from $115.7 million to $108.5 million. In terms of guidance for the year, management has not provided a great deal. The only thing that they said is that EBITDA should come in at around $220 million. If we assume that the company's other profitability metrics will change at the same rate that EBITDA well, then investors should anticipate net income of around $2.8 million and operating cash flow of roughly $157.2 million for the 2022 fiscal year. However, it should be noted that achieving these targets might not be simple. While the company did have strong operating cash flow of $99.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, a number that dwarfs the $56.9 million reported one year earlier, we have seen no other evidence of any material improvement when it comes to the other profitability figures.

Giving management the benefit of the doubt, we can effectively value the business. Using our 2021 results, we can calculate that the firm is trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 5.9. This increases only marginally to 6.1 if the 2022 estimates are accurate. Meanwhile, the EV to EBITDA multiple should be 7.1. However, this should rise to 7.4 if management's own forecast for 2022 turns out to be correct. These multiples look cheap on an absolute basis, but it would be helpful to value the company relative to similar players. Truth be told, perhaps the only real comparable is Hillenbrand (HI). I say this because the other companies related to the death care space are significantly focused on that market and have little to no material operations outside of that space. But both Matthews International and Hillenbrand are fairly diverse in their operations. At present, using 2021 results, Hillenbrand is trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 8.2 and it is trading at an EV to EBITDA multiple of 7.6.

Takeaway

Taking the data we have so far, it seems to me as though Matthews International continues to do well when it comes to revenue. On the other hand, we are seeing some pressure on its bottom line. Short term, this could prove problematic. But in the long run, I suspect the company would do OK. Shares are also cheap on an absolute basis while being priced similarly compared to Hillenbrand. I don't see this as a home run by any means, but I do think that some upside potential exists. Because of this, I would still rate the enterprise a ‘buy’ today.