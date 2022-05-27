Teka77/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Author's Note: A longer, more comprehensive version of this article was published on iREIT on Alpha on May 18th 2022.

I've been a happy E.ON (OTCPK:EONGY) investor for some time, despite selling over 90% of my stake back in March of 2022. This company, together with Fortum (OTCPK:FOJCF), are two of the utilities that I'm the most intimately familiar with all of Europe. I know when they're cheap and when they're expensive, which is why I managed a similar profit rotation at €26.4 in Fortum before the crash.

Investing in utilities is all about buying them when the market hates them, and selling them off when the market thinks they're the best thing since the invention of the lightbulb.

In essence, much like any other business.

In this article, I will revisit E.ON for you, and show you when you should consider loading back upon this utility to get a really solid RoR.

Revisiting The E.ON Thesis

My positive E.ON thesis was somewhat impacted by all the happens in Russia/Ukraine. That's the main reason, after integrating results, why I sold most of my investment in the company. Not in fact, because the company is expected to do badly, going forward.

This cannot be fairly considered to be the case. FY21 results were absolutely solid. The company posted higher EBITDA, EBIT, increases in net income, deb down by €2B, and a dividend according to expectations. How could, based on such results, expectations turn negative for the company?

Because when energy spot prices turn volatile, the company's energy networks segment starts to shake. For the full year, the company's energy network segment came with EBIT several hundred million below estimates, and this was in large part related to network losses purchases. The same problem applies in the Customer Solutions segment, which saw extra costs due to last-resort measures that offset any gains made by the company in the year.

The reason why full-year results are so good is that non-core activities almost completely offset these impacts. So in order to understand them, you have to really dig into the results. PreussenElektra especially was a major benefit to the company, posting nearly €150M higher EBIT than expected due to massively higher market prices.

However, these positives are non-recurring, because several of the nuclear plants responsible for the outperformance were taken off grid in late 2021. So, E.ON is now facing 2022 with increasing volatility in Energy Networks and Customer solutions, without the potential gains from non-core activities (correlated to high market prices for electricity) to offset the negatives.

The company itself guided that 2022 figures would be in line and that the company would manage the uncertainties, guiding for an annual EBITDA of over €7.6B and net income of up to €2.5B together with a continued dividend growth according to plan.

So, the plan is still very much in motion.

But the power pricing curve will determine whether the company will actually be able to meet these guidance targets. E.ON also won't be able to pass on power costs to its customers without favorable rate case decisions - and the current state of those rate cases remains in question with no significant decision one way or another.

This regards both the recoverability of network losses purchases in the coming years (estimated to be in the "low triple-digit million" € based on March power prices, in a best-case scenario pass-through with a time-lag) and volumes directly sold to customers.

Geographically speaking, this is an especially elevated risk in the Eastern-European geographies, including Poland. The regulatory environments in these nations are far more complex than Sweden or Germany, which can be characterized as E.ON friendly, and the company has been allowed to increase pricing, and add surcharges and fees to our bills in order to offset cost increases.

I myself get 5 separate bills from E.ON, not counting our condominium association, so I'm well-versed in the costs here in Sweden!

So, those are some of the fundamental issues and risks we can see. Still, they're not risks to be overplayed either. E.ON has no Russia exposure in terms of long-term contracts with Russia-based counterparties. E.On buys gas on the wholesale market only, and it will simply stop buying Russian gas. More generally, the group currently notes the impact of the war in Ukraine is difficult to judge and, obviously, there is a risk with its stake in Nord Stream 1, namely 15.5% equity ownership in the pipe with a book value of €1.2bn, even if divestment is excluded. I would say divestment of these stakes is impossible for E.ON.

1Q22 Results

Recent quarterly results started driving these things home a bit. This energy price volatility coupled with an inability to pass along costs are a self-fulfilling outcome. It doesn't take a P.HD to estimate what happens when these are the trends.

1Q22 was below consensus because E.ON reported an inability to pass along costs to its end customers. E.ON does make a point to state that the company is confident that it can recover these costs in the coming quarters - but I remain somewhat skeptical here.

For 1Q22, E.ON reported higher Revenue, a 15% EBITDA drop, a drop in net income, a drop in CapEx, and flat debt.

In other words, exactly the sort of results you'd expect from this environment. More money flowing "through" the company, but less profit coming out at the bottom line.

Efficiencies in Germany couldn't offset the 4% YoY decline in Energy networks due to higher prices, but Customer solutions were the real problem this quarter. EBITDA in the segment dropped nearly 45%, again exposing E.ON's inability to pass along costs especially as prices have kept increasing even during 1Q21. The only positive in the entire segment was a successful restructuring in UK retail that contributed to good results.

So what makes management confident that E.ON will actually deliver decent results in 2022? Because management reiterated confidence in 1Q22. A case of hubris?

Not necessarily. The reason why management believes it can actually recover losses in the next 3 quarters is that the €150M worth of network losses will be offset with a short lag in Sweden and Central Eastern Europe, including the Czech Republic where a hedging policy similar to Germany isn't exposed to additional costs.

For now, no country is capping energy costs, and what E.ON is reporting from discussions with authorities is that the approach seems to be subsidiaries to consumers and organizations rather than trying to prevent energy companies from passing along costs. This leads E.ON to its confidence in not only the recovery of €150M, but the full €250-€300M for all of 1Q22.

Still, mathematics speaks louder than words. The scale of the 1Q22 miss suggests to me that management is perhaps biting off a bit more than it can chew in terms of optimism. I don't agree that the visibility in Germany is as good as E.ON says that it is, and I expect that pressures will ramp up, not down, as we move throughout the year.

Even mid-range guidances that I called for at the end of 2022 now seem rather bullish when we consider what the impacts could be of a full year of increasing energy prices such as this.

The offsetting factor are higher discount rates on provisions on the company's balance sheet - but I still expect for the negatives to win out here, resulting in lower overall results for the entire year, at best at the lower end of the original 2022E guidance range.

This leads me to a re-valuation of E.ON's target prices.

E.ON's New Valuation

Short-term trends shouldn't influence long-term appeal. That is part of my core belief and approach when I invest. I firmly believe that E.ON, due to its market position is at heart a very attractive business with a great upside. However, due to these recent changes, we're now seeing with less clarity than we might like, and the risks have increased.

Macro and geopolitical risk need to be accounted for. I'm now modeling for negative impacts due to commodity prices combined with an inability to pass these increases on. A best-case scenario calls for a lag period before a pass-on.

When combining this with the nuclear generation that's being phased out, E.ON is leaving legacy nuclear behind, as well as a positive commodity correlation due to nuclear, in a time when it's really not possible to say when the current situation in the energy market will resolve itself. E.ON should, in an ideal world, fire all nuclear assets back up and run them at 100% until this is resolved for the highest amount of positive impact - but this is not how nuclear power plants and phase-out plans work.

This leaves E.ON with problematically low visibility for the remainder of the year - and for as long as this energy situation remains. The worst-case that I see is that the lower earnings for 2022 become some sort of earnings plateau, as long as we're in this sort of situation.

I lowered my PT to €10.9 on the free site in an update article, but I'm cutting it slightly more at this time compared to this article over 3 weeks ago.

I'm not touching peer valuations and multiples, and I still assign a premium to E.ON's assets and market share, despite everything. The investments aren't an argument for a lower peer-related multiple, given that once online, the company will benefit and be the better for them. So in the long-term, the higher CapEX will make E.ON a winner in my eyes - but it still doesn't take away from the long-term pain we're seeing here.

For NAV, I've further impaired the stake in Nord Stream 1, adjusting my resulting NAV down to €10.4/share. Including the peer averages and premiums, I lower my PT from €10.9 to €10.5 for the company.

You might consider that this means that I'm a "BUY" on E.ON at current valuations and indeed, I would consider the company a good price here.

But a great price? No, not really.

Near-term uncertainty has the potential to drive share prices even lower. While my stance is "BUY", I also firmly believe that other companies actually have better upsides than E.ON at this particular time. E.ON does have upside, but comparing a 10-12% upside to one of 20-50% is pretty easy - and the conclusion is self-explanatory. Because current earnings trends are expected to go in the negative, even at current prices the potential for E.ON during the next few years, if bought today, is around a 10-12% annualized RoR for the company here.

I view it as illegitimate and illogical to try and argue that E.ON is worth less than €10/share. It's not - almost no matter how bad things get. But I do believe there are utilities in Europe with a better upside. As subscribers, I'm obviously happy to direct you to these.

Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDRY) has a less reliant rate base and seems less volatile, with an upside similar to E.ON here. Yield is also somewhat similar. I view Iberdrola as more stable currently, and a company I would buy before E.ON, despite the price increase.

But really, the biggest undervaluation can be found in Italian Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY). The company is now more than 45% undervalued, and my #1 European utility pick now that Fortum is up over €16.5 again.

Those are my picks currently above E.ON - despite considering E.ON a "BUY" here.

Thesis

The thesis for E.ON is a pretty simple one. It's getting cheap even for the potential headwinds the company is facing - but there are cheaper and/or more stable investment alternatives out there.

E.ON is a "BUY" based on its valuation, which is now lower than €10/share with a conservative and impacted PT of €10.5. But Europe has plenty of multinational utilities with great upsides, and at least 2 of them are what I would consider better buys than E.ON today.

Allocating your investment capital to the right investments in terms of upsides is half the battle, as I see it. To me, this means picking the companies coming with the highest possible upsides out there - and while E.ON has "a" upside, it doesn't have "the" upside.

I'm changing my Price target, but due to valuation, I'm still at a "BUY".