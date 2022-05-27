JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

On the 24th of May, after the market closed, Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) released its earnings results for Q1 and brought a breath of fresh air to the retail space. Big names such as Kohl's (KSS), Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT) had dipped the week before due to emerging headwinds such as inflation, increasing logistic costs and a labour shortage. However, Nordstrom released shocking results suggesting that the cost pressure is not felt equally among all the peers. The company stood its ground next to Dillard's (DDS) and Macy's (M), showing resilience and even upgrading its year expectations.

First-Quarter Results

The company reported a revenue increase of 18.7% and a GMV increase of 19.6% compared to last year. Both Nordstrom banner and Nordstrom Rack increased sales by 23.5% and 10.3%, with 39% online purchases.

More importantly, gross margins increased by 190 basis points to 32.8% compared to last year. A key indicator that a lot of investors were keeping their eyes on.

In addition, SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales decreased too by 320 basis points compared with the same period last year. This was primarily due to the higher revenue this quarter.

The firm has not noticed any adverse impact on customer spending. In fact, the Nordstrom Manhattan flagship store had the highest year-over-year sales growth among all stores during this quarter. Meanwhile, the Nordstrom banner of the Southern US division continued to outperform the Northern US compared to pre-pandemic levels. This time the spread between both has tightened to 3% compared to 7% the year before.

Dillard's, another middle to an upper-middle-class retailer, released its earnings results on the 12th of May and beat revenue and EPS consensus. Macy's also released their Q1 results on the 26th of May and reaffirmed its fiscal 2022 sales outlook.

The upbeat prognosis from Nordstrom, Dillard's, and Macy's contrasts sharply with competitor Kohl's and big-box retailers like Walmart and Target, whose stocks have taken a beating as consumer spending is squeezed by rising inflation.

Nordstrom's earnings came like fresh air for the retail space. The company showed that not all companies are affected equally by the spiralling costs or pressure on consumer spending. Shares rose 25% since the 24th of May.

What About The Outlook?

The company increased its profit forecast for the rest of the year, anticipating more credit card sales. So far, the business does not see inflationary cost pressures adversely impacting customer spending. However, this could be due to the higher income profile and resiliency of the customer base the retailer has.

The management of Nordstrom sees the concerns among the other peers in the retail space, and they have considered the macroeconomic backdrop in their outlook. For 2022, Nordstrom expects revenue growth of 6% to 8%, a slight upgrade from its previous guidance of 5% to 7%. The EBIT margin is now estimated to be between 5.8% and 6.2%.

The firm expects a notable improvement year-over-year in both gross profit margin and SG&A, which will play a significant role in the 2022 adjusted EBIT margin. Gross margins and SG&A improvements are expected to substantially affect during the year's first half and build up. As a result, adjusted EBIT margin improvement between the first and second halves of the year should be close to those during 2021.

Overall, management expects adjusted EPS for the year between $3.20 and $3.50 without considering any potential impact from share repurchases.

Valuation

Nordstrom currently trades at $24.82 a share, up 3.5% year to date, and has a target price of $24.33. The company soared 14% alone on the 24th of May after the earnings release, suggesting that Mr Market had unfairly punished the stock and its peers.

Looking at the stock from an earnings perspective, the business currently trades at a forward P/E ratio of about 7.5, lower than Dillard's 10. However, the stock is not among the cheapest either, as Macy's is trading even lower, at a forward P/E ratio of just 5.

Historically, Nordstrom trades at 14 to 15 times net earnings, but so did many other retailers. However, the expected headwinds and particularly strong 2021 have led to multiple compression to price in the potential risk. The drop in stock price resulting from Target and Walmart earnings announcements suggests that the market still has its reservations about the retail sector.

Given that the company trades in the middle among its competitors and is spot on its price target, there is little upside.

However, the business looks strong with $1.3 billion in available liquidity, including $484 million in cash and the bank and $800 million available credit facility. The board of directors has also authorized a new $500 million share repurchase program. At the current price of about $25 represents about 13% of the company's market capitalization.

Risks

Although the company said it does see any significant inflationary pressure, the company did experience continued pressure on labour and fulfilment.

Supply-chain issues and the rise of logistic costs are still a factor across the retail space and can significantly affect the stock by increasing the transport costs of goods.

Conclusion

So far, the company sees an encouraging momentum in the business as customers upgrade their wardrobe, driven potentially by a pent-up demand in social activities. However, the whole retail space has experienced a margin compression, showing that the market has reservations about this financial year. I believe it will take at least two quarters for Nordstrom and the retail space to have a clear idea of how inflation and logistic costs will impact the business. Therefore, I believe that investors should stay aside from Nordstrom for now.