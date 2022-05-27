Laser1987/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Most people likely don't put much thought into the network of organizations required in order for restaurants and other related companies to serve the food that their customers order. Distribution of food and products tied to food is a major business, and one that is vital in order for food service providers to operate. Globally, the largest distributor of these products is Sysco (NYSE:SYY). With a vast portfolio that includes the delivery of fresh and frozen meats, canned and dry products, frozen fruits, vegetables, bakery products, poultry, dairy products, paper and disposables, and so much more, Sysco is the one-stop-shop for over 650,000 customer locations in the markets in which it operates. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, financial performance for the enterprise suffered. However, results since then have been promising. In particular, revenue and profitability have been rising throughout the 2022 fiscal year. Unfortunately, shares of the company are not exactly cheap at this time. But between the rebound seen by the business, the fact that this is an industry leader with a strong track record, and the fact that shares are not exactly pricey, investors probably do have exposure to additional upside potential moving forward.

The Picture Is Improving

Back in August 2021, I wrote an article about Sysco. At that time, I lauded the company's overall health and acknowledged the financial track record the business had established for itself and its investors in the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic. I did say that shares were not exactly cheap. But at the same time, I felt as though the price of the stock was appealing for long-term investors who wanted a chance at reasonable upside. Since then, shares of the business have performed quite well. Although the S&P 500 is down by 9.6% since the publication of that piece, shares of Sysco have generated a return for investors of 7.7%.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

This upside at a time when the broader market has suffered is not without cause. Overall financial performance for the company has been robust. When I last wrote about the firm, we only had data covering through the end of the company's 2021 fiscal year. At that time, sales were just $51.30 billion. Although that was down only modestly from the $52.89 billion the company reported for 2020, it was down quite a bit from the $60.11 billion generated in 2019. Fast-forward to today, and we now have financial results covering the first three quarters of the company's 2022 fiscal year.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

To start, let's discuss revenue. In the first nine months of the company's 2022 fiscal year, sales came in at $49.68 billion. That represents a 41.3% increase over the $35.16 billion generated just one year earlier. It should prove helpful to dig a bit deeper into these numbers. Consider, for instance, the company’s U.S. Food Service segment. Revenue during this time frame was up 45%, with a few different factors contributing to this increase. Of the $10.90 billion in additional revenue seen during this time frame year over year, $5.57 billion, or roughly 51.1%, was attributable to a rise in volume for the business. Acquisitions added another $832.9 million to the top line, while case volume associated with the company's custom-cut meat operations contributed $808.4 million. As a note, this additional custom cut meat operation volume is not generally included in the company's other volumes. The remaining $3.69 billion increase was attributable to product inflation that the company passed on to its customers.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

On the bottom line, results have been equally robust. Net income in the nine-month window covered totaled $848.8 million. That compares to $373.1 million generated one year earlier. The increase to the company's bottom line was particularly strong in the latest quarter, with profits of $303.3 million dwarfing the $88.9 million reported for the third quarter of 2021. Of course, we should also pay attention to other profitability metrics. Operating cash flow did week and year over year, falling from $1.48 billion to $745.9 million. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, it would have risen from $798 million to $1.61 billion. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company also increased, climbing from $1.37 billion to $2.28 billion.

Management has not provided much in the way of guidance for the company. The only thing we do know is that they anticipate earnings per share of between $3.16 and $3.26 for the company's 2022 fiscal year. Assuming we hit the midpoint of this range, this should translate to net profits of around $1.64 billion. This is only marginally lower than the $1.67 billion generated in 2019 before the pandemic struck. It's difficult to know what to expect when we consider other profitability metrics. But if we analyze results seen so far this year, we should anticipate adjusted operating cash flow of roughly $3 billion and EBITDA of around $3.57 billion.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

For the purpose of valuing the company, I have decided to look at it through the lens of its 2022 fiscal year. However, there is no doubt that there is uncertainty associated with the approach I took to estimating operating cash flow and EBITDA. So with net income on track to more or less match what the company achieved in 2019, I also decided to price the company as though financial performance were to revert to what the business experienced then. Doing this, we end up with a range of pricing for the enterprise that likely makes sense. Using our 2022 estimates, the business is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 24.5. That compares to the 23.9 that we would get if we rely on 2019 estimates. The price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple is 13.4, while the 2019 equivalent of this is 16.6. Meanwhile, the EV to EBITDA multiple for the company would be 14.1. That compares to the 16.4 we get if we use the 2019 figures. As part of my analysis, I also decided to compare these results to how I priced the company last August. The price to earnings multiple for the company back then was 22.8, while the price to operating cash flow multiple was 15.9. I did not, at that time, use the EV to EBITDA approach. But that would be about 15.8 based on my estimates.

In addition, I also decided to compare the pricing of Sysco to the pricing of five similar firms. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 10.1 to a high of 44.4. In this case, four of the five companies were cheaper than our prospect. The same ranking applies when looking at the EV to EBITDA approach, which has a range starting at 6 and ending at 14.2. Meanwhile, using the price to operating cash flow approach, the range was from 5.7 to 638.2. In this scenario, only one of the five companies was cheaper than our target.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Sysco 24.5 13.4 14.1 US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) 14.7 18.5 9.6 Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) 16.9 22.5 10.1 United Natural Foods (UNFI) 10.1 5.7 6.0 The Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) 44.4 638.2 14.2 The Andersons (ANDE) 14.0 N/A 11.4

Takeaway

At this point in time, Sysco seems to have reinforced its image as the industry leader with a high-quality set of operations. Shares of the company are not exactly cheap and, if we use the more conservative figures, are perhaps slightly pricier than they were when I last wrote about the business. But between the quality of the enterprise and the recent performance offered up by management, I do think that some additional upside potential might be warranted. I don't think that this would be a significant amount of upside. But if investors can capture a few extra percentage points at a time when the broader market is either down or moving sideways, that should be considered a win.