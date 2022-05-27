Vera Shestak/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) is a very simple thesis. With natural gas (NG1:COM) prices soaring beyond $8 mmbtu, the equation makes coal a cheaper energy alternative for steel companies.

Furthermore, AMR has approximately 45% of its met coal uncommitted. Since AMR's met coal costs per ton at the high end are $107 and met coal is now approximately $400 per ton, altogether I estimate that AMR could see approximately $2.7 billion of free cash flow. That is, if we estimate that AMR could sell 15 tons of met coal in 2022.

This would put its stock at around 1x to 2x free cash flows, provided that met coal prices would not increase further (or decrease) in 2022.

Why Alpha Metallurgical Resources? Why Now?

AMR is a supplier of coal products to the steel industry. AMR predominantly supplies metallurgical (“met”) coal, with approximately 92% of its revenue exposure to met coal. Met coal typically has a particularly high BTU but low ash and sulfur content, making it ideal for the steel industry.

At first look, the stock has gone vertically up without any respite, leading a lot of investors to deem it expensive or overdue for a pullback. While there are bound to be pullbacks along the way, there's no way that anyone can assert the AMR is expensive.

That being said, of course, we are talking about a commodity, met coal, that services the steel industry. If the steel industry slows down on the back of economic slowdown, AMR is going to be materially affected.

And if that happens, given the momentum the stock has had on the way up, it will have an even faster reversal. Stocks always go up like a feather and drop like a rock.

The other consideration to keep in mind is that AMR's strong near-term prospects are nearly entirely being driven by the robust pricing environment. It is not the case that AMR has meaningfully increased its coal tonnage sold. To illustrate, back in Q1 2021, AMR sold 3.7 tons of met coal, while in Q1 of this year AMR sold 3.8 tons of met coal, essentially flat y/y.

Furthermore, another element to keep an eye on is that freight and handling costs were up 140% y/y. This is clearly the biggest cost increase in AMR's input cost.

That being said, despite being the biggest cost increase, this amounts to just 25% of its total cost of sales. So, it's not a big consideration in the overall thesis, but when a stock is up 300% in 6 months, you must really spend some time thinking through all the risks.

Capital Allocation Strategy Discussed

AMR has a two-pronged approach to rewarding its shareholders. One minor and one major.

AMR has a $1.50 per share annual cash dividend to be paid quarterly. This paltry dividend is not a reason to get excited here. In fact, I have exposure to coal companies and know that there are coal companies out there that have a yield of 19%.

Furthermore, given that AMR has a net debt position at the time of Q1 2022 was less than $100 million, and it just made $503 million of EBITDA in Q1, by the time AMR announces its Q2 results, it will have a strong net cash position. Consequently, I wouldn't be surprised to see AMR meaningfully increasing its dividend payout.

However, at the same time, AMR has a $600 million share repurchase program. If this were to be deployed entirely in 2022, this would amount to an approximate 18% return of capital at its current valuation. This is huge.

So again, it really circles back to what investors would prefer. A high dividend or meaningful tax-advantaged share repurchases. Incidentally, it's interesting to note that AMR's share repurchases together with its dividend also reach roughly 19% capital return to shareholders, nearly the exact same percentage return as other peers.

AMR Stock Valuation - 1x to 2x Free Cash Flow

Here are some back-of-the-envelope calculations.

AMR guides for very roughly 15 tons of met coal in 2022. 53% of its met coal is committed at a price of $244. We also know that costs per ton are $107. This implies that roughly 8 tons are going to have gross profits of $1.1 billion ($244-$107=$137 gross profit per ton; $137 gross profit*8 tons=$1.1 billion).

That leaves 7 tons unpriced. If we assume that met coal prices of $400 end the year at this average price, that means we'll see gross profits of $293 per ton. Hence, approximately $2 billion of gross profits on its uncommitted tons.

Altogether, we would look at around $3.1 billion of gross profits in 2022. This compares with approximately $600 million of total gross profits in the full year 2021.

Taking away from the gross profits, capex, SG&A, interest and taxes, we could see somewhere around $2.7 billion of free cash flows.

Even if my estimates for coal prices are slightly high, we are still going to be seeing at least $1.5 billion of free cash flow in 2022.

The Bottom Line

The Russian invasion has sent the world scrambling for energy sources. From natural gas to coal, all these energy sources are indirectly affected.

The one major argument that I hear from countless investors is that everything is going to get solved in 2022. And looking at analysts' estimates for 2023, everyone is still believing that everything is going back to normal in 2023.

AMR analysts' EPS consensus

While I have absolutely no ability to forecast the future, one thing I do know. Nothing is going back to normal. And I wouldn't be surprised if 2023 sees coal prices remain as strong as they are now. At approximately 1x to 2x free cash flow, this business pays for itself in 2 years, with the remainder being all free upside potential from 2024 to terminal value.