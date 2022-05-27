Growing investments. Heap of money with seedling. malerapaso/E+ via Getty Images

Experienced investors are well aware of the fickleness of the stock market. As I argued in my article from last week, it's not uncommon for a stock to go from undervalued to overvalued in a matter of days or weeks.

This theme has especially played out within the utility sector as of late. As investors have reallocated into stocks like utilities that are viewed as "safer" bets, American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) has rallied 24% since my article from last December. This is a stark contrast to the S&P 500 index's 11% drop during that time.

But American Electric Power's (hereafter referred to as AEP) gains look to have pushed it into moderately overvalued territory now, which explains my hold rating. I'll go over the stock's fundamentals and provide the price point at which I would again rate the stock a buy.

The Dividend Remains Safe

AEP's dividend still appears to be sustainable for a couple of reasons.

First, the stock's 3.04% dividend yield is basically in line with the utilities - regulated electric industry average of 2.95%. This suggests that the market views AEP's dividend to be as safe as its industry.

Second, AEP generated $4.74 in operating EPS in 2021. Compared to the $3.00 in dividends per share that were paid during that time, the stock's operating EPS payout ratio was just 63.3%.

And management is guiding for midpoint operating EPS of $4.97 ($4.87 to $5.07) in 2022. I believe that $3.17 in dividends per share will be paid in 2022, which assumes a 6.4% increase in the quarterly dividend per share to $0.83 for the dividend payable in the fourth quarter. This is an operating EPS payout ratio of 63.8%.

This should allow AEP's dividend to grow in line with its earnings over the long run. Since the company is forecasting a 6% to 7% annual earnings growth rate for the long term, I am sticking with my assumption of a 6.25% annual dividend growth rate.

An Admirable Start To The Year

AEP Q1 2022 Earnings Press Release

In late April, AEP reported solid earnings results for the first quarter of 2022.

The company recorded $4.6 billion in operating revenue during the quarter, which is a 7% growth rate over the year-ago period (data sourced from page 1 of 7 of AEP Q1 2022 earnings press release). Due to the ongoing economic recovery, AEP logged normalized sales growth in each of its residential (0.8%), commercial (4.2%), and industrial customer (5.6%) groups (all details according to slide 12 of AEP 1st Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Presentation).

AEP posted $1.22 in operating EPS in the first quarter, which is equivalent to a 6.1% year-over-year growth rate (figures per page 1 of 7 of AEP Q1 2022 earnings press release). Aside from the company's higher operating revenue base, this was the result of two factors.

AEP's non-GAAP net margin increased 10-basis points over the year-ago period to 13.4% in the first quarter. But this was partially offset by a 1.8% increase in the share count to 506 million for the first quarter (data sourced from page 1 of 7 of AEP Q1 2022 earnings press release). That explains why operating EPS slightly lagged operating revenue growth in the quarter.

AEP 1st Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Presentation

AEP's balance sheet also seems to be strong. This is backed up by the fact that the company's qualified pension funding increased from 105% in 2021 to 106% in the first quarter. With $3.8 billion in net available liquidity and its aforementioned manageable payout ratio, AEP should have the capital necessary to fund its $38 billion five-year capital spending plan (details according to slides 13 and 34 of AEP 1st Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Presentation).

Simply put, AEP's healthy fundamentals and financial strength could make the stock a great buy at the right price.

Risks To Consider:

AEP is a quality dividend growth stock. But it isn't risk-free, so here's what to watch going forward.

Elevated inflation is a risk for AEP. With the CPI surging 8.3% higher year-over-year in April 2022, the company's operating costs could rise in the quarters ahead. This could harm AEP's profit margin soon. And there aren't any guarantees that state regulatory commissions will allow the company to recover its increased costs either.

This would especially be the case if the U.S. economy were to enter into a recession. That's because regulators are often more hesitant to approve hikes in utility rates during a recession. Aside from this regulatory concern, AEP's commercial and industrial customers would consume less energy in a recession. This would weigh on the company's earnings results as well.

Valuation Matters And It Can Swing Dramatically

Depending on whether an investor overpays or underpays for a stock, time may reflect poorly or well on a given investment. This is why it's so important to avoid grossly overpaying for a stock, especially if it is in a slower-growing sector like utilities.

And AEP looks too pricey at the current valuation based on my inputs into two valuation models.

Investopedia

The first valuation model that I'll utilize to estimate the fair value of AEP's shares is the dividend discount model, or DDM. This has three inputs.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is the annualized dividend per share. AEP's annualized dividend per share is currently $3.12.

The second input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is the annual total return rate that an investor requires from their investments. Once again, I will use 10% for this input.

The third input for the DDM is the DGR, or annual dividend growth rate over the long term. As I alluded to above, I am anticipating a 6.25% annual dividend growth rate for the long haul.

Using these inputs in the DDM, I get a fair value of $83.20 a share. This means that shares of AEP are trading at a 23.3% premium to fair value and pose an 18.9% downside from the current price of $102.58 a share (as of May 26, 2022).

Money Chimp

The second valuation model that I will use to approximate the fair value of AEP's shares is the discounted cash flows model or DCF model. This involves three inputs.

The first input for the DCF model is trailing twelve-month-earnings, which is $4.81 in non-GAAP operating EPS for AEP.

The next input into the DDM is growth assumptions.

In light of AEP's growth potential, I believe that a 6% annual operating EPS growth rate is realistic for the next five years. And I'll model a deceleration to 5% annual earnings growth in the years that follow.

The final input into the DCF model is the discount rate, which is the annual total return rate that an investor requires on their investments. My personal preference is 10% annual total returns, so that's what I will be using for this input.

Plugging these inputs into the DCF model, I come out with a fair value of $105.48 a share. This signals that shares of AEP are priced at a 2.7% discount to fair value and offer 2.8% capital appreciation from the current share price.

Upon averaging these two fair values out, I compute a fair value of $94.34 a share. This implies that AEP's shares are trading at an 8.7% premium to fair value and pose an 8% downside from the current share price.

Summary: Holding My Position Until Mr. Market Offers A Better Price

AEP has raised its dividend for 12 straight years, which makes it a Dividend Contender. And the stock's operating EPS payout ratio in the low-60% range should help that streak to continue for many more years. AEP's 6% to 7% annual earnings growth target and rock-solid balance sheet should support future dividend growth.

But until the stock has a pullback to below $95 a share or operating EPS climbs to support the current share price, it will fall short of my 10% annual total return requirement. This is why I will maintain my current position in the stock for the time being.