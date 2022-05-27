More Signs Of A Bottom

Khosrork/iStock via Getty Images

Last week, investors grew fearful that consumers are in bad shape after disappointing profit reports from Walmart and Target. This week numbers from Macy's, Nordstrom, and Costco are painting a different picture entirely. Consumers may be modifying what they purchase to adjust to higher prices, but they are still spending with support from strong balance sheets and rising incomes. It is not just the upper-end shopper that is carrying the load, because Dollar Tree and Dollar General both beat expectations yesterday and raised guidance for 2022. This is vitally important because consumer spending accounts for approximately 70% of our overall economic growth. The consumer is alive and well, as should be the ongoing expansion.

It has been said that when stocks rally on bad news it is the clearest indication that a bottom is in place. On that note, two bell weather technology names in Nvidia and Apple posted very disappointing news before yesterday's open, yet both stocks closed up on the day and the Nasdaq Composite rose 2.6%. Nvidia missed earnings expectations and guided lower for 2022, while Apple announced it had reduced iPhone production plans for this year to show no growth over 2021. A couple of weeks ago these stocks would have been crushed on those headlines, but yesterday they rallied. Whether Apple, Nvidia, or the Nasdaq have bottomed has yet to be determined, but yesterday's price action was a big step in the right direction.

Over the past two days I have discussed the significant increase in corporate insider buying to levels not seen since the S&P 500 bottomed during the pandemic lows of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2018. Insiders tend to be very astute when they put their own money to work. That gives me a lot more confidence in my bullish tilt, but it isn't just insiders at S&P 500 companies that view their stocks as cheap.

Ben Silverman at Verity noted this week that there is a similar spike in buying activity at Russell 2000 firms. The number of executives at these firms who are buying shares is on track to exceed the number selling for the first month since March 2020. Does that date ring a bell? Additionally, there were the highest number of buyers for the week ending May 17 as we have seen since the week ending May 19, 2020. Insiders are acting like this is the pandemic low of 2020 or the correction low of December 2018, and I am following their lead.

Further affirmation that bulls have the upper hand now comes from the most recent sentiment survey by the American Association of Individual Investors, which shows optimists below 20% for the fourth time in the past seven weeks. AAII notes that "the S&P 500 has gone on to realize above-average and above-median returns during the six- and 12-month periods following unusually low readings for bullish sentiment." Historically, the percentage of bulls is about as low as it gets for this survey with nowhere to go but up.

The consensus of retail investors has a horrible record of buying at the top and selling at the bottom, which is the exact opposite of what corporate insiders tend to do. All of these datapoints are more signs for me that the major market averages are bottoming, which means there are meaningful gains to be had in the second half of this year.