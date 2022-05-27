Walmart Vs. Target: Don't Run Out To Buy In Haste

Huang Evan/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Major U.S. retailers Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) and Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) reported their first quarter earnings on May 17 and May 18, 2022 respectively. Walmart’s shares declined sharply due to profit margin pressures and now expected earnings per share (EPS) of -1% for the full year. The sell-off in the stock intensified as a result of Target's abysmal report. Management cited unexpectedly high costs as the main reason for profitability well below expectations. Target’s gross margin contracted by 430 basis points and the company now expects a full-year operating profit margin around 6%, well-below 2021’s 8.4%.

A week has passed, and Walmart and Target shares are down 16% and 30%, respectively, through May 24. Bargain hunters may rightly wonder, in this difficult environment, whether now is the right time to initiate a position in one or both of these retailers. In this article, I will present a deep dive into both companies, their respective performance over the last decade, their financials and shareholder returns. I will close out with a comparative valuation and assess whether the current valuations finally make sense now. After all, WMT is down 22% from its all-time high in mid-April 2022, while TGT has declined more than 40% after the stock tested $260 for the second time in Q3 2021.

Please note that for clarity, I have colored the charts related to Walmart in blue, while those reflecting data of Target are colored in red.

Overview Of The Two Companies

Walmart is probably the best-known retailer in the United States and generated $573 billion in revenues in fiscal 2022 (which ended January 31, 2022). The company generates more than 80% of its revenues in the U.S., via its segments Walmart U.S. and Sam’s Club. The latter operates in 44 states and in Puerto Rico and is a membership-only warehouse club that also operates samsclub.com. 20% of the company’s revenues come from its wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Chile, China, India, Mexico, Central America and Africa. Walmart offers its customers the opportunity to shop in both retail stores and through eCommerce. The company operates more than 10,500 stores of various sizes: Neighborhood Markets with 42,000 sq. feet on average, Discount Stores with 105,000 sq. feet on average, and Supercenters with 178,000 sq. feet on average. Walmart serves 230 million customers per week and offers about 140,000 stock keeping units ((SKUs)) according to mashed.com. Compared to, for example, Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST), which operates a much leaner portfolio with only around 3,700 SKUs, customers of Walmart expect a wide choice of groceries, entertainment merchandise, hardlines, apparel, home improvement merchandise, as well as health- and wellness-related products. Thanks to its large number of stores and distribution centers, Walmart is in a very strong bargaining position with its suppliers. However, its already very broad footprint limits growth, at least in the United States.

The company strives to be a price leader by offering a wide range of quality goods and services at a low price every day, so customers can be confident that prices will not change even with frequent promotions. Walmart currently operates about 4,600 pickup locations and more than 3,500 same-day delivery locations. The company offers a paid membership program called Walmart+, which provides unlimited free shipping with no minimum order, unlimited delivery from store, discounts on fuel and pharmacies, and mobile scanning and takeout.

By comparison, Target is much smaller, with net revenues of about $106 billion in fiscal 2021 (which ended January 29, 2022) and about 1,900 stores and 48 distribution centers. According to mashed.com, the company offers about 75,000 SKUs to its customers. Morningstar ranks Walmart with a wide economic moat, while Target has no economic moat according to the investor service. This is a bit surprising considering that Target also maintains its own portfolio of curated owned brands and a select assortment of leading national brands. The company refers to its customers as "guests" and offers them everyday merchandise as well as fashionable and differentiated products at discounted prices and through a seamlessly integrated experience in stores and across its digital channels. The company also has a strong commitment to its communities, donating five percent of its profits to communities - since 1946.

Most Target general merchandise stores offer a food assortment, including perishables, dry groceries, dairy and frozen foods, but also apparel and accessories, home furnishings and décor, beauty and housewares, and hardlines. The portfolio is well diversified in the above categories, with 18% to 19% of total sales each, but a slight focus on beauty and household products (26% of total sales in 2021). Target's loyalty program is tied to the use of the Target Debit Card, Target Credit Card or Target MasterCard, and offers a 5% discount on nearly all purchases, as well as free shipping on Target.com. Speaking of which, merchandise sold through digital channels is shipped from stores, distribution centers, merchants and third-party vendors via common carriers or Target's wholly owned subsidiary, Shipt, Inc.

Growth & Profitability

Considering the fact that both companies are mature businesses operating in the retail sector, they are not expected to grow much. The retail environment is highly competitive and most of the growth is achieved by weaning customers away from competitors. Since 2010, Walmart grew its total revenues at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% per annum (Figure 1) and thus slightly faster than inflation, suggesting that the company captured a tiny bit of market share from its competitors. Target grew at an 11-year-CAGR of 4.2%, but most of its top-line growth has been achieved in recent years, as illustrated by its 3-year CAGR of 12.5%. Target’s emphasis in recent years on offering value to its "guests" through competitive pricing and by being able to predict tomorrow’s demand apparently worked out. Arguably though, Target is still much smaller than Walmart, both in terms of its top-line and its store footprint and is therefore more agile. For 2022, Walmart and Target expect sales to grow 4% and 3%, respectively. Earnings for 2022 will decline for both companies, and therefore they will not only grow at a rate below the current rate of consumer price inflation but also require more time to absorb and pass on price increases from suppliers.

Figure 1: Walmart’s total revenues since 2010 (own work, based on the company’s 10-Ks for fiscal 2011 to fiscal 2022) Figure 2: Target’s total revenues since 2010 (own work, based on the company’s 10-Ks for fiscal 2010 to fiscal 2021)

Historical free cashflows, normalized for stock-based compensation expenses, impairments and especially movements in working capital accounts are illustrated for Walmart and Target in Figure 3 and Figure 4, respectively. Walmart’s normalized free cashflow ((nFCF)) has been very consistent over the last decade and grew at a long-term CAGR of 2.6% and thus roughly in line with sales, suggesting that the company scales its operations very well. Target’s nFCF has been much more volatile – even after having accounted for working capital movements – but grew twice as fast as Walmart’s over the last twelve years. Here, too, most of the growth has been achieved in recent years (3-year CAGR of 38.7%). Over the past twelve years, Walmart generated $161 billion in nFCF, four times what Target has generated over the same period. A comparison of the current market capitalizations (May 24, 2022) of $336 billion and $74 billion for Walmart and Target, respectively, suggests that Walmart’s current free cashflow is valued lower than Target’s, or – and this appears more comprehensible in my opinion – that the market is assuming much weaker growth at Target. In fact, from management’s comments during the Q1 2022 earnings call, it appears realistic to assume a significantly lower free cashflow for the full year, and this is also reflected in analysts' estimates (see below).

Figure 3: Walmart’s normalized free cashflow (nFCF) since 2010, after accounting for working capital movements, impairments and stock-based compensation expenses (own work, based on the company’s 10-Ks for fiscal 2011 to fiscal 2022) Figure 4: Target’s normalized free cashflow (nFCF) since 2010, after accounting for working capital movements, impairments and stock-based compensation expenses (own work, based on the company’s 10-Ks for fiscal 2010 to fiscal 2021)

In addition to sales and FCF growth, Target also experienced higher profit margins, especially in recent years. On average, the company has reported a 500-basis point higher gross margin over the past decade, resulting in an approximately 190 basis point higher operating margin (Figure 5). Cashflow conversion is strong for both companies, but slightly better and also more volatile for Target. Over the last twelve years, Target’s nFCF margin was 4.3% ± 1.3%, whereas Walmart’s was 2.7% ± 0.4%. Target's strong nFCF is certainly due in part to its better cash conversion cycle (CCC) of -2 to -6 days, while Walmart's is about +1 to +2 days. However, the difference in CCC is not due to better inventory management at Target (Walmart's days inventory outstanding is actually slightly lower), but to the much longer payment terms with suppliers of about 69 days at Target versus 44 days at Walmart.

Figure 5: Historical operating margins for Walmart and Target (own work, based on each company’s 10-Ks for fiscal 2011 to fiscal 2022, and fiscal 2010 to fiscal 2021, respectively)

Target's success in recent years is also reflected in its above-average - and rapidly growing - cash return on invested capital (CROIC), which takes into account nFCF instead of net operating profit after taxes. I prefer this metric to traditional ROIC because it inherently takes into account a company's cash flow conversion ability. On average, both companies generated acceptable excess CROIC (i.e., the difference to the weighted average cost of capital), but overall, in terms of growth and profitability, Target fared better than Walmart over the last decade, and especially in recent years. However, as mentioned earlier, Walmart is much larger and therefore less flexible, not least because it has to manage almost twice as many items as Target. Conversely, one could argue that Walmart achieves better economies of scale, thanks to its larger footprint and probably more sophisticated distribution network. Both Walmart's and Target's omnichannel approaches have been successful, and given both companies' dominant presence in the form of stores and distribution centers - both of which are used for direct-to-consumer fulfillment - the oft-cited disruptive power of major online retailers like Amazon (AMZN) should not be overstated.

Figure 6: Historical cash returns on invested capital for Walmart and Target (own work, based on each company’s 10-Ks for fiscal 2011 to fiscal 2022, and fiscal 2010 to fiscal 2021, respectively)

Balance Sheet Quality

Both Walmart and Target are investment grade companies, with debt ratings of AA and A by Standard & Poor’s, respectively. As retailers, they operate their stores to a significant extent through operating and finance leases. Net debt, including undiscounted lease obligations, compared to nFCF is unproblematic for Walmart and Target, especially considering the companies’ non-cyclical business models (Figure 7). Target’s lower leverage ratio of currently 2.2x nFCF is attributed to the particularly strong free cashflows in recent years. Hence, and taking into account that Target’s 2022 (and probably also 2023) free cashflow will likely be considerably lower, the current leverage ratio should not be overemphasized and a more realistic forward-looking estimate is around 3x, on par with Walmart.

Leaving lease obligations aside would put Walmart’s and Target’s leverage ratios at 1.3x and 1.2x nFCF, respectively. Both companies are comfortably able to service their debt, and their interest coverage ratios are currently 10x and 16x pre-interest nFCF for Walmart and Target, respectively. Again, Target’s seemingly more conservative interest coverage ratio should not be overemphasized due to the expected lower free cashflow going forward. The weighted-average interest rates in 2021 were very similar at 3.7% and 3.5% for Walmart and Target, respectively. Upcoming debt maturities are unproblematic as well. Both companies operate on predominantly fixed-rate debt, and only slightly more than one-third of long-term debt is due within the next five years (Figure 8).

Figure 7: Historical leverage ratios for Walmart and Target (own work, based on each company’s 10-Ks for fiscal 2011 to fiscal 2022, and fiscal 2010 to fiscal 2021, respectively) Figure 8: Upcoming debt maturities in % of Walmart’s and Target’s total long-term debt, excluding finance lease obligations (own work, based on each company’s 10-Ks for fiscal 2011 to fiscal 2022, and fiscal 2010 to fiscal 2021, respectively)

The five-year credit default swap (CDS) premiums for Walmart and Target are inconspicuous, but have nonetheless increased in recent months in line with the broader market. The premium for Walmart's CDS, currently at 40 basis points, is at levels last seen in March 2020. However, by comparison, it reached levels of more than 100 basis points during the Great Recession. The premium for Target's five-year CDS is about 30% higher than for Walmart, which seems about right given its credit rating. It is currently even slightly higher than at the height of the pandemic. During the Great Recession, Target's five-year CDS premium reached 300 basis points.

Shareholder Returns

Over the past twenty years, Walmart shareholders have significantly underperformed the market with a total return of 4.8% compared to 7.3% for the S&P 500. Conversely, Target investors have slightly outperformed the index with a total return of 7.4%, largely due to the increase in the share price in recent years.

Going forward, analysts expect Walmart’s EPS to grow at approximately 10% per annum. Analysts of Target have digested the company’s recent earnings call and now expect the company’s EPS to contract by 21% in fiscal 2022 and bounce back strongly thereafter, at growth rates of 26% and 15% in fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2024, respectively. Personally, I view the expectations for both Walmart and Target somewhat optimistic. In all fairness, it should not be forgotten that it will take a while before companies can absorb or pass on the increased costs. After all, these are companies that de facto operate a middle man's business with low profit margins and relatively high operating leverage.

Both companies have been paying an increasing dividend for several decades. Target is a dividend king with 51 years of consecutive increases and a current yield of approximately 2.3%, closely followed by Walmart with 49 years of consecutive increases and a current yield of 1.8%. Both companies' dividends are well covered by free cash flow, as both pay out less than 40% of their nFCF for 2021 (Figure 9). This is a very reasonable payout ratio, but I would argue that it shouldn't be much higher for a retail company with significant operating leverage anyway.

Walmart's annual raises appear to have bottomed out at about 2% per year, while Target raised its payout by a generous 25% last year after raising its dividend by 3% to 4% in previous years. During the Q1 2022 earnings call, the company’s CFO hinted at a mid-teens to low-20% increase later this year. However, I would be wary of extrapolating this growth rate into the future. In the long term, a dividend growth rate roughly in line with sales growth seems to be a reasonable expectation in the retail business.

Figure 9: Historical dividend payout ratios for Walmart and Target in terms of normalized free cashflow (own work, based on each company’s 10-Ks for fiscal 2011 to fiscal 2022, and fiscal 2010 to fiscal 2021, respectively)

Both companies also regularly buy back their own shares, which more than offsets the dilutive effect of share-based awards and increases EPS. Since 2010, Walmart has reduced the number of shares outstanding from 3.7 billion to 2.8 billion, an average of 2.4% per year. Target had 729 million fully diluted shares outstanding in 2010 and reduced that to 493 million by the end of fiscal 2021, an average rate of 3.5% per year. It should be noted that both companies have historically engaged in disciplined capital allocation. As noted above, Walmart generated about $160 billion in normalized free cashflow since 2010, and during the same period it distributed $150 billion to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. Target distributed $42 billion to shareholders during the same period, slightly more than the $40 billion of nFCF generated over the same period.

Stock-based compensation expense as a percentage of operating income is more significant at Walmart (Figure 10). The gradual increase in recent years should be closely watched and, in my opinion, does not reflect the company's operating performance. At Target, stock-based compensation appears to be more in line with underlying performance and even quite conservative given the company's success in recent years.

Figure 10: Stock-based compensation expenses in % of operating income for Walmart and Target (own work, based on each company’s 10-Ks for fiscal 2011 to fiscal 2022, and fiscal 2010 to fiscal 2021, respectively)

Valuation And Verdict

Figure 11 illustrates potential discounts or overvaluations, based on a number of metrics for both companies. In the chart, I calculated the current valuation of each company based on a number of metrics and compared the results to the historical average valuations over the past 12 years. For the historical valuations, I calculated the valuation multiples for each year using the average share price for the month following the announcement of the company's annual results.

TGT, having fallen much more than WMT, is now considerably cheaper but the revised earnings estimates for the company should be considered as well. Overall, I consider both companies to be fairly valued at the moment, at least compared to their historically average valuations. However, it should not be forgotten that both stocks have seen significant multiple expansions over the past decade, in part due to the low interest rate environment and lax monetary policy.

For example, Walmart’s shares changed hands for a P/E ratio of 12 to 15 between 2010 and 2016, but have not traded at a multiple of less than 20 since 2017. Its forward P/E ratio is around 19, which is a move in the right direction but still too expensive in my opinion. The somewhat still excessive valuation is also underlined by the fact that WMT currently yields 1.82%, whereas its 12-year average dividend yield is 2.25%. Considering the current long-term interest rate of government bonds and weak dividend growth, this is not a great return.

Target shares also saw a significant multiple expansion, although not to the same extent as Walmart. Target’s current P/E ratio is somewhat misleading but its forward P/E of around 15.5 suggests that the shares are no longer overvalued. However, in view of the historical dividend yield of 2.55%, the shares still trade at a slight premium. I also believe that analysts' long-term earnings estimates remain quite optimistic. After all, P/E ratios can go up because of the price going up or earnings going down and this should be taken into account especially when valuing Target, which has had some phenomenal years. The pandemic-related tailwinds for both companies will most likely subside at some point, although it does not seem unreasonable to assume that consumers will continue to buy more in bulk. However, this should serve as a tailwind for companies like Costco Wholesale, and I would be very reluctant to see the strong earnings growth trend continue, as noted above.

Figure 11: Relative historical valuations for Walmart and Target; positive values indicate that the shares trade at a discount to the respective twelve-year average historical valuation (own work, based on each company’s 10-Ks for fiscal 2011 to fiscal 2022, and fiscal 2010 to fiscal 2021, respectively)

As mentioned above, Walmart and Target are retail companies, nothing more, nothing less. They operate in a highly competitive environment, and aside from the apparent "new normal" of high earnings multiples, I personally would not pay 20 times earnings for such businesses. In my opinion, a reasonable long-term P/E ratio is in the 13 to 15 range.

FAST Graphs provides a different, and more illustrative view on the situation, but nonetheless confirms my view. Walmart’s shares (Figure 12) have now reached the "normal" market P/E ratio of around 19. However, this appears a bit lofty considering that earnings only grew at an annualized rate of 7.4% and a significant part of the (per share) growth is attributable to share repurchases. According to the FAST Graphs plot for Target, the shares appear significantly undervalued. However, it is noticeable that analysts' earnings estimates for 2023 and 2024 have hardly changed, both of which seem too optimistic to me. Target’s current blended P/E of 12.4 could easily expand as a consequence of lower earnings going forward and this does not seem unlikely given the company's operating leverage.

As already noted, I would not purchase a retailer like Walmart or Target at the current forward P/E multiples of 19 and 16, respectively, although the latter is certainly the better deal by comparison, especially considering Target's very strong performance in recent years. I would consider a forward P/E ratio of 15 adequate for Walmart, i.e., a share price of slightly below $100. For Target, I would theoretically be willing to pay a forward P/E ratio of 13, i.e., a share price of around $130. However, it cannot be stressed enough that these are middleman’s business with very low margins.

Figure 12: FAST Graphs chart for WMT, based on adjusted operating earnings (obtained with permission from FAST Graphs) Figure 13: FAST Graphs chart for TGT, based on adjusted operating earnings (obtained with permission from FAST Graphs)

I also compute graphs similar to those offered by FAST Graphs, to compare normalized free cashflow per share to the current share price. Also from this perspective, Walmart (Figure 14) appears relatively more expensive than Target (Figure 15). Target’s excellent performance in recent years becomes evident from the plot as well. Clearly, the market expects Target’s free cashflow to contract going forward, whereas Walmart’s cashflow is expected to remain roughly flat, which is in line with the company’s recently updated guidance.

Figure 14: Overlay of Walmart’s share price and normalized free cashflow per share (own work, based on the company's fiscal 2011 to 2022 10-Ks and the weekly closing share price of WMT) Figure 15: Overlay of Target’s share price and normalized free cashflow per share (own work, based on the company's fiscal 2010 to 2021 10-Ks and the weekly closing share price of TGT)

Taken together, I personally believe both companies are too expensive for retailers, especially in the current environment. If the companies are not able to fully absorb and/or pass on the increased costs, the already low margins will shrink even further, resulting in lower profits and cashflows and thus higher valuation multiples. Revisions to earnings estimates in recent quarters suggest that analysts are lagging companies' actual and environmental earnings potential. It should also be remembered that Target has far exceeded analysts' estimates on the last three occasions, and it is therefore reasonable to assume that analysts are somewhat rosy about Target's future earnings potential. For example, the previous earnings per share estimate for Target a year ago was $8.7, while the company earned $13.56, according to FAST Graphs. Projecting such growth into the future, especially for a retail company, is a potential recipe for disaster given this extremely challenging environment. After the Q1 earnings call, the lowered guidance by Target’s management has been factored into the new estimates, but I personally find it incomprehensible to assume that Target’s earnings growth will simply spring back after this "trough year".

Similarly, I doubt Walmart will achieve 10% annualized earnings growth in the next few years. In this context, the capturing of market share by competitors such as Costco Wholesale, which has just reported a top-line beat and YoY growth of 16%, and consumers' tendency towards bulk shopping since the pandemic, should not be underestimated.

Therefore, I do not consider either company a buy at this time. However, if I put myself in the shoes of a shareholder of Walmart or Target, I would also be hesitant to sell at this time, as they are certainly good companies that are well managed. I classify both companies as HOLD.

Thank you very much for taking the time to read my article. In case of any questions or comments, I'm very happy to read from you in the comments section below.