Today at the Mare Evidence Lab towers, we are looking at an innovative fintech company with a focus on India and Southeast Asia, a region well-known to have potential economic growth in the coming years. We are looking at Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX), a U.S.-based company specializing in fintech services, digital infrastructure, and on-demand software (mainly focused on the B2B segment). In recent years, Ebix has seen significant revenue growth thanks to numerous acquisitions. In developing countries, the company is now one of the most interesting players in the fintech sector, but at the same time, these acquisitions have caused an increase in debt (and consequently higher intangibles). First of all, let's get a better understanding of how Ebix generates its revenues and what business segments it operates in.

Ebix is divided into three different business units:

Ebixcash exchange (75.35% of FY21 revenues): prepaid gift cards (B2B and B2C), travel exchanges, money transfers, foreign exchanges, remittance services and call center outsourcing; Insurance exchange (17.50% of FY21 revenues): revenues are primarily derived from SaaS platforms as well as the software licensing; Risk compliance solutions (7.15% of FY21 revenues): revenues mainly from consulting services and services cover certificates of insurance creation and tracking.

Geographically speaking, the company generates most of its revenues in India, about 76%. In 2021, it reported 16% of revenue from the United States, mainly in the insurance exchange business unit. However; the remaining 8% comes from Southeast Asian countries (the Philippines and Indonesia) and Oceania.

A market with huge potential

Over the past 20 years, India's GDP has grown exponentially increasing from $468 billion in 2000 to $2.62 trillion in 2021, a growth pace second only to China. In the coming years, India is estimated to further increase this GDP growth following China's path, although it is unlikely to reach the same rates because of the different political system. Despite the COVID-19 variants and rampant inflation, according to the IMF estimates, India will grow by 8.2% in 2022! In addition, the Indian financial system is undergoing a major technological transition that is making it one of the largest fintech markets in the world. It is estimated as the third-largest fintech market globally with a value of $31 billion in 2021 and an expected CAGR of circa 20% until 2025. Moreover, looking at the details, we can see that the digital payments segment, Ebix's main target market, is worth 27% of the domestic fintech market. Finally, it is important to consider that the Indian fintech market is still very fragmented, with no clear industry leaders emerging, a factor that will facilitate further market consolidation in the coming years and will benefit larger companies.

Fintech Market (BLinC Insights)

Investing in an industry that is growing so much does not automatically lead to making money. Could Ebix be the right company? In our opinion partially yes, although Ebix faces significant risks that can negatively affect the company in the short term. But first, let's look at the latest financial release in detail.

Q1 2022 and FY21 results

2022 Q1 was a mixed period for the US company. After the 59% of revenue growth between 2020 and 2021, it was difficult to replicate the numbers. In Q1 2022, the company's revenues showed a slight decline of 1% to $286 million (+1% on a constant currency basis) mainly due to a 7% decrease in revenues from gift cards, a business area that had reported very high growth in 2021. Regarding the business units, we note a decrease in Ebixcash's business volume by 2.7%. However, adjusting the revenues for the gift cards decrease, we can see a 30% growth in revenues. This was mainly supported by the tourism sector, which had suffered greatly with COVID-19 outbreaks and is slowly recovering to pre-pandemic levels. As mentioned in the company's presentation, Ebix is also involved in running platforms for booking and arranging travel, foreign currency exchange and remittance services of which it is the market leader with a gross exchanged value of about $5 billion annually. We are estimating a further decrease in gift card revenues over the year, but it will be offset by travel recovery thanks to international payment and currency exchange services. The other two business units reported good numbers, specifically, the risk compliance solutions segment with a growth of 8.3%.

Looking at the bottom line, numbers are significantly less supportive. The company's profit margin went from 16% in 2019 to 14.7% in 2020, closing the 2021 account with just 6.8%. This significant reduction can be partially attributed to the soaring increase in revenues and the significantly lower margins in the gift cards division. Q1 2022 further confirmed this negative trend with profit declining by a further 11.1% compared to the first quarter of 2021. The company ended the quarter with cash down $22 million to $102 million, in part due to a $15 million charge for the one-time deferred tax payment. Also, as a result of the company's massive acquisition campaign between 2017 and 2019, the company has debt of $664 million, down nearly $100 million from the peak of $744 million in 2019, but still quite a significant amount.

Ebix Q1 Results

Outlook and inflation

Our internal team is forecasting turbulent times in the next 2 years and a further reduction in margins due to inflation and cost pressure. The company has experienced higher COGS, doubling since 2019 as a percentage of revenue. It currently stands at a 35% margin versus the 70% experienced in 2021. In addition, with rising interest rates, the dollar will further appreciate against the already weak rupee, leading to further weakening of the company's results. Inflation will also cause upward wage stress and Ebix is extremely dependent on its human capital force, this will further lead to an increase in administrative costs. On a positive note, in FY22, we expect revenues to grow at a moderate level thanks to the return to tourism at pre-pandemic levels.

Regarding future acquisitions, this is dependent on the Ebixcash IPO expected to be between June and July on the BSE stock exchange. This could allow Ebix to raise indicatively between $600 million and $1 billion and still maintain control over Ebixcash. The cash issued could be used for further development of the core fintech business in India and to implement further acquisitions and investments, the like of which are being suspended due to the large debt on Ebix's balance sheet.

Risks

In our view, Ebix is a risky investment. We identify four key issues:

As already noted, the company has a really significant debt considering its nature as a growth company, it has a Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 4.08x. The interest coverage ratio of 2.88 also does not seem to be a very good figure, especially in view of possible interest rate hikes to control the inflation rate; The company has a large number of intangible assets worth $975 million almost equivalent to its market capitalisation. Intangible accounts for 62.5% of its total assets and consist almost entirely of goodwill. The highly uncertain economic environment, higher interest rates raising WACC, and the possible further reduction in the company's earnings could cause a substantial impairment loss and consequent volatility in Ebix's P&L; High competitiveness in the industry; Considering the correlation between the company and tourism flow, new COVID-19 waves could further reduce the company's revenues and profitability.

Conclusions

Ebix represents a good opportunity to invest in a fintech company operating in developing countries, and geographic areas with the highest expected GDP growth in the world. In addition, Ebix is formally a U.S. entity and it is regulated by the SEC, a factor that makes it more transparent and reduces information asymmetry. However, we consider the company quite risky for the high level of debt and very high level of goodwill. Regarding its valuation, our internal team thinks that it is slightly undervalued with an expected EV/EBITDA for 2022 of 9.71x, a fairly low multiple compared to the fintech sector. The expected PE ratio for 2022 is 13x and it does not reflect its growth potential. Taking into account the company's debt, we give the company a neutral rating.