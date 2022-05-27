Wachiwit/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Sea Limited (NYSE:NYSE:SE) recently reported its 1Q22 and while the company has taken a beating, this set of results suggest that the worst may be over. We are starting to see early signs of stabilization in the gaming business, while there are green shoots appearing in SeaMoney and Shopee Brazil. More on my analysis of the recent quarter below.

Investment Thesis

I have written elaborate articles on Sea both as an initiation article as well as follow up articles (here and here) as the market moves. With everything that is happening at Sea, my initial investment thesis for Sea still stands, as shown below:

1. Garena will continue to be a market leader and serve as a cash cow for Sea, along with solid growth from not just Free Fire but also other budding new developments from its many gaming studios.

2. Undoubtedly, Sea's Shopee has the leadership position in Southeast Asia e-commerce. It is currently still in the early days in Southeast Asia for Shopee and it is likely to see strong growth in the future from increasing penetration in the region brought about by multiple tailwinds.

3. Sea's market expansion strategy has shown very strong discipline, with a focus on Latin America (LatAm) e-commerce market, which brings exposure to an underpenetrated, fast-growing market. It is also newer and testing waters in some newer geographies in Europe for example.

4. Sea's new emerging fintech business, SeaMoney, will bring additional high growth areas with strong digital payments tailwinds.

E-Commerce On Track And Improving Profitability

As I have highlighted in my previous articles, with the exit from markets like India and France, I expected that this means management is prioritizing markets in which it expects better profitability and lower cash burn. This was what was evident in Shopee's 1Q22 results when the adjusted EBITDA loss of -$743 million was meaningfully lower than expectations of about -$950 million.

While the GMV of $17.5 billion which grew 39% year on year was as expected, the better-than-expected EBITDA loss was attributed to improvement in unit economics, which is shown in its expansion of its take rate which increased from 6.8% in 4Q21 to 7.3% in 1Q22. Another reason was the lower loss per order, especially so for ASEAN and Taiwan markets. In these markets, the adjusted EBITDA loss per order came in at just 4 cents in 1Q22, compared to the 12 cents in 1Q21 and 15 cents in 4Q21. It is also worth noting that the loss per order figure also improved in Brazil to $1.52 in 1Q22 compared to $2.0 in 4Q21.

Therefore, I think that we are on track to seeing Shopee ASEAN and Taiwan achieve its adjusted EBITDA breakeven target this year as the unit economics have become rather favorable in these markets, as shown by the improving profitability this quarter. Furthermore, as shown below, despite the recent listing of GoTo in Indonesia, interest in Shopee remains robust while competitors like Tokopedia and Lazada are seeing waning interest, as evident by the Google search trends.

Indonesia E-commerce Google Search Index (Google Trends)

For Brazil, Shopee continues to make progress towards market leadership in the country and uses the playbook it used in Shopee ASEAN and Taiwan in its early days. As mentioned in the 1Q22 earnings call, Shopee was the number 1 downloads and total time spent, and also the number 1 in monthly active users in March and April. I think that this goes to show that Shopee is doing well in Brazil and extending its leadership position as its strategy is working well in the market. Thus, these positive user trends translates to the 200% growth in orders in 1Q22 for Shopee Brazil as well as the lower EBITDA loss per order as unit economics improve.

Thus, for Brazil, I think that Shopee is fast becoming a market leader in the number of users and soon to be, in term of orders and this will enable it to improve on its efficiency gains and thus, improve its unit economics for the Brazil business.

Lastly, I think it's also important to highlight that the COVID-19 lockdowns in China have limited impact to Shopee as cross border has become a much smaller portion of Shopee's business today as it has shifted to become more of a local-to-local business. As such, it is worth noting that there is a limited impact from China's lockdowns on Shopee's business.

Early Signs Of Stabilization For Free Fire And Diversification Of Garena's Portfolio

One of the key concerns in the past quarter was the slowdown in Sea's gaming segment, and especially so for Free Fire. Management mentioned that they are starting to see early signs of stabilization for Free Fire. They said that the monthly user trend has started to show early signs of stabilization towards the end of the first quarter of 2022. That said, they are still monitoring these trends for the long-term user trends after economies reopen.

As can be see below, since April to May of 2022, the weekly revenues for Free Fire has stabilized and stopped declining. In fact, we are starting to see some growth in late April and early May 2022 as management focuses on investments in user engagements to retain and attract users, as mentioned below.

Free Fire and Max Weekly Revenues ($ million) (Sensor Tower, Goldman)

A trend that is worth watching, in my view, is the ratio of quarterly paying users to quarterly active users, which I call the paying ratio. The paying ratio for 1Q22 was 10%, down from 12% from a year ago in 1Q21, and also down from 12% from the prior quarter in 4Q21. Although there could be seasonality factors at play, the lower pay ratio in 1Q22 does show a deterioration in active users willing to pay. That said, if the pay ratio could improve sequentially in 2Q22, this may point towards stabilization of the pay ratio and thus, for the gaming segment.

Digital Entertainment Quarterly Active Users and Quarterly Paying Users (SEA 1Q22 Slides)

It is important to note the progress the company has made in the gaming segment since before the pandemic in 1Q20. In 1Q20, the quarterly active users and quarterly paying users were 402 million and 36 million respectively. This translates to a 53% increase in quarterly active users and a 71% increase in quarterly paying users from 1Q20 to 1Q22. In addition, the pay ratio in 1Q20 was only 9%, which is lower than the current 10% pay ratio for 1Q22.

In addition, Garena is making efforts to diversify its game portfolio, as I have mentioned my prior article. Garena has been working towards improving its pipeline of self-developed as well as published games.

Garena acquired Canadian based Phoenix Labs in 2020 which recently updated on their development projects. It currently has almost 10 projects across a wide range of genres like fantasy, strategy and action, amongst others. These projects also range from early R&D to full production stage. It also celebrated the 3rd anniversary of its flagship action RPG game Dauntless and it was shared that Dauntless currently attained a key milestone of 30 million players and boasts of game time spent of more than 300 million hours.

In Thailand, a new MMORPG title called Moonlight Blade was showcased in Garena's World 2022 e-sports event in April. Management shared that the game's full launch in Thailand is expected to be in a few months and it will be available in PC and mobile. This comes after an earlier launch for the game in Taiwan.

Lastly, in 1Q22, the weaker EBITDA margins for the gaming segment was also a negative for the quarter. As highlighted by management, they remain focused on stabilization of user base and user trends for the gaming segment and they take a long-term view on the investments they make. As such, for 1Q22, the company has made investments to ensure higher user engagement to attract and retain users. These investments, along with the lower bookings resulted in lower EBITDA margins for 1Q22. In my view, I think that this investment needs to be viewed in the lens of the long-term prospect of the gaming business as management is doing what it can to reduce any loss of engagement or loss of users from its platform. Furthermore, I think that the fact that management continues to invest in Free Fire for the long term, this signals a commitment to sustaining the important franchise and this could bear fruits in a few quarters to a year later when the high base and reopening headwinds dissipate.

Strong Momentum In SeaMoney

In 1Q22, SeaMoney continued to see strong momentum in its business as its mobile wallet total payment volume increased by 49% from a year ago to $5.1 billion in 1Q22. In addition, quarterly active users also grew strongly, with a 78% growth in 1Q22 to 49 million users. Lastly, revenues grew 363% year on year to reach $236 million.

There were also some sources that said that Sea is intending to acquire a local non-life insurer in Indonesia to enter the insurance technology space. This comes as Sea is planning to expand beyond its payments offering to offer a wider range of fintech offerings. If this acquisition were to occur, having a licensed broker means that this enables Sea to underwrite its own policies and possibly even offer a marketplace for third party partners to list their insurance products. This will not be the first as insurtech startup Qoala has been offering COVID-19 insurance policies in Shopee since April.

SeaBank is also showing signs of gaining traction. Although its Singapore and Malaysia digital banking product is still in the preparation phase, SeaBank is already available in Indonesia as it was launched in September 2021. As can be seen below, since launch in September 2021, SeaBank's monthly active users have soared above all competitors, including Jago and Jenius.

Indonesian Digital Banks Monthly Active Users (Sensor Tower)

Similarly, we see a positive trend for monthly downloads, where SeaBank's monthly download trends have been beating competitors since launch.

Indonesian Digital banks Monthly Downloads (Sensor Tower)

Valuation

Below is my sum of the parts valuation for Sea Limited:

SOTP valuation and target price for Sea Limited (Author generated)

My target price is based on an adjusted P/E multiple for the gaming segment from 20x in my previous article, to 17x 2023F P/E. This is to reflect the lower multiples that Garena's peers are currently trading at and thus, their lower implied 2023F P/E. In addition, I maintain my forecasts and multiples for e-commerce and SeaMoney given that the current 1Q22 results show that the business remains robust and able to meet their targets. Thus, my target price for Sea is $173, with a 116% upside from current levels.

Risks

Competition

Although Sea has exited the highly competitive market of India, e-commerce is still a competitive business with many competitors with deep pockets. As such Shopee could face fierce competition from global peers as international expansion in the industry continues. For example, Shopee has done well in Southeast Asia but the threat of Tokopedia in Indonesia is still there. Furthermore, Alibaba's Lazada is ramping up and focusing on international expansion as China's domestic e-commerce market slows. If competition intensifies, this could be a significant drag to profitability of the e-commerce segment.

Execution In New Markets

The operating and competitive environment in LatAm and Europe has its challenges. Although Shopee has had a good run in Southeast Asia, there are still execution risks in these new markets especially with large domestic e-commerce players already present. That said, Shopee has shown strong execution and capital discipline thus far, and will only commit capital to a market it deems core.

Synergies In All 3 Business Segments

The flywheel effect could prove to be Sea's competitive advantage if it is able to build its gaming, e-commerce and fintech ecosystem well. However, if synergies between the 3 are not reaped, the company is not maximizing the benefit of its entire ecosystem and should each segment operate increasingly in silos, this could result in deterioration of competitive advantage of Sea.

Conclusion

As we see encouraging signs of stabilization in its gaming business, along with management's continued focus on both to take a long-term view on Free Fire and at the same time diversify the game portfolio, the worst may be over for the very negative sentiment for Garena. That said, I will be monitoring for further user trends in the coming quarters to analyze what are the long-term user trends post pandemic and as consumers go outdoors.

In addition, we are starting to see green shoots in Sea's fintech business as it is still rather early stage and has multiple levers to pull to grow. Shopee, on the other hand, looks set to be achieving its breakeven target by the end of the year in ASEAN and Taiwan as the EBITDA loss numbers continues to improve with better unit economics. In addition, management continues to be focused on execution in Brazil and the current playbook is working well to attain market leadership in the region.

Therefore, my target price for Sea is $173, with a 116% upside from current levels.