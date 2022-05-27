Return Of 50-Cent

Vladimir Zakharov/iStock via Getty Images

The bounce in equities may finally be here, just as the 10-year yield and dollar index remain near their 50-day moving averages. The direction is for the S&P's 50-day moving at 4,275, which may prove to be a significant resistance.

Markets reward a data combo that shows the economy is holding up while inflation is moderating. Beaten-down sectors that benefit were for example the Russell1K growth index and the profitless tech basket that rallied, mainly driven by stocks like Splunk (SPLK) and GameStop (GME).

The tail risks about where the economy is heading, however, remain very large.

As an example, there is highly unusual activity happening in VIX options. The VIX index fell to 27 but in VIX options there was a very large trade in the opposite direction. VIX calls with a strike of 150 by the end of 2022 traded with a volume of 41K (see Figure 1).

Large bets were placed on a high strike call options on the VIX in 2018 and 2020. The "50 cent trader" bought large blocks of 20K, 25K up to 35K of out-of-money call options on the VIX with an expiration of 6 to 12-months at a premium of 50 cents.

The sudden appearance of 41K volume of call options on the VIX expiring by year-end were trading at 20 to 25 cents per contract. The strike of VIX at 150 is an example of extreme tail risk; at that level of volatility, the 2008 financial crisis would look like a small event.

Figure 1

VIX call option -150 strike (CME)

It appears that the "50 cent trader" could be back in the VIX options market and that could keep implied volatility of the S&P high. Volumes in S&P puts have been running at 1.5 times the volumes of call options. Short-term VIX ETFs volumes are back in vogue and have jumped to 6-months highs (Figure 2). The building up of a large position in high strike options can drive flows in VIX ETF, ETP and structured products, which can compound the gamma risks in long-dated VIX options.

Figure 2

VIX ETF volumes (iShares)

There is anxiety about the US consumers' financial health. Recent retail earnings are causing significant swings in specific stocks, even though the VIX is not moving materially. Options skew in ETFs like XRT (retail ETF) is more negative than the skew of SPY (Figure 3). It is a sign that within the index there is volatility pressure building that can surface in the VIX futures complex.

Figure 3

XRT Skew (iShares)

The bounce in the S&P may have momentum because the technical breadth indicators are favorable. About 33% of the stocks in the S&P index is trading above the 200-day moving average. Around 86% is trading above 10-day average and 67% of the stocks' MACD is at a buy signal.

Yet, the caution has not left the market. And for a good reason; the Fed may have to raise rates to 3 to 3.5% to ensure that inflation cools off in 2023.

The volatility of retail earnings underscores that macro conditions and consumer demand substitution effects continue to add to an inventory build overhanging the economy. Thus, the return of the 50-cent whale in the VIX may not be an accident.

The trader buying extreme outcomes for the VIX at 25-cents shows that equity markets are concerned that a vortex of spiking energy prices and Fed tightening could come together in the fall.