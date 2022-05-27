Alistair Berg/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) was one of the better investments in my portfolio from the past couple of years. They have a pair of drugs, maralixibat and volixibat, targeting a set of rare liver diseases. These diseases involve cholestasis, which is where the flow of bile to the small intestine is blocked, causing pruritus and liver damage. The entire process is mediated by an enzyme, which these molecules inhibit. Maralixibat is a broad spectrum inhibitor while second-generation volixibat is more selective.

In a phase 2 trial called ICONIC targeting cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome (ALGS), maralixibat met the primary endpoint of serum bile acid (sBA) with statistical significance. The market for ALGS is small at $300mn (the company says $500mn+ in the U.S.). However, this is an orphan designation, and it is a proof of concept indication for the entire platform. In my article from last year, I wrote that MIRM had a PDUFA date of September.

In September, the FDA approved maralixibat for Alagille syndrome. Interestingly, the company made an extra $110mn by selling its Rare Pediatric Disease voucher, which it had been granted by the FDA for developing a drug in a rare disease affecting children. The company began executing well, with an EMA filed in Europe, a number of collab deals with big names like Takeda in Japan and other countries. The company also acquired Satiogen, the original license-holder of the two molecules. Pursuant to the cash-and-stock deal, Mirum obtained all Satiogen licensing payments and Satiogen-owned intellectual property relating to LIVMARLI and volixibat, thereby reducing its milestone and royalty obligations.

The company's current pipeline looks like this:

MIRM pipeline (Mirum website)

They have a phase 3 data announcement upcoming in Q4 2022 for maralixibat in Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis. In 2022, they also have two interim data announcements from volixibat in two indications, Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (29,000 patients) and Intrahepatic Cholestasis of Pregnancy (40,000 patients). In 2023, they also have data for maralixibat in Biliary Atresia and for volixibat in Primary Biliary Cholangitis (130,000 US patients). So, the company has a fairly busy data schedule over the next couple of years. The new indications also represent a 20x increase in target market from the current approved indication.

For the PFIC phase 3 data announcement, we do have positive phase 2 data that acts as a predictor of sorts for this upcoming pivotal data. In the phase 2 INDIGO trial, a strong and durable response was seen with a reduction in serum bile acid. Not only so, sBA response was associated with transplant-free survival, with 100% patients achieving this objective among sBA responders.

Financials

MIRM has a market cap of $800mn and a cash balance of $239mn. In Q1, they made $13mn in revenues, $11mn of which was from maralixibat. This is the first full quarter of launch; the previous quarter saw $3.1mn in revenue. There were 75% dispenses reimbursed in Q1, and the company expects this trend to improve further.

In its earnings call, the company highlights the positive patient feedback they have received so far:

And we have heard very positive feedback on treatment benefits from clinicians and families, observing impressive treatment compliance in the commercial setting. In fact, we are seeing similar compliance from what we saw in our clinical trials in the real world setting, a testament to the importance of this medicine for patients and parents.

Previously, the company had guided for an $8mn floor revenue for Q1; the company has comfortably beat that number. For full-year 2022, they are guiding for a $50mn floor. Again, I would expect them to beat this number, given the excellent demand and refill dynamics we saw in this quarter.

Total operating expense was $45mn, research and development expenses were $24.1 million, and SG&A expenses were $19.1 million. At that rate, the company has a cash runway of 4 quarters. However, expect the revenue stream to increase in the coming quarters.

Mirum faces some competition from Albireo, which has an approved product in PFIC, and the same molecule will read out data in ALGS in the third quarter. Note, though, that Albireo hasn't been doing too well in PFIC. This last month saw a dramatic fall in share price after the company posted poor quarterly results. So, instead of looking at Albireo as potentially cutting into Mirum's ALGS market, we can also look at Mirum cutting into Albireo's PFIC market. To be noted, though, is that "in PFIC maralixibat is only targeting PFIC2 patients, who make up around half the total population. In contrast, Albireo's Pedfic 1 trial enrolled both PFIC1 and PFIC2 patients." Also note, Livmarli and Bylvay have annual price tags of $391,000 and $386,000 respectively.

Bottom Line

I made a nice profit on my MIRM investment last year. I let go of the stock after approval, as is my usual strategy. I rarely buy into commercial-stage companies because the market is, to be precise, a lot of voodoo. It is tough to predict what will sell and what won't. However, maralixibat - and Mirum - do look like winners, and I will wait for a dip to buy back again.