After our two separate notes on Deutsche Lufthansa related to Q1 earnings release and FY results (OTCQX: DLAKF, OTCQX: DLAKY), today we are commenting on rumors around the ITA Airways acquisition proposal. ITA was formerly known as Alitalia, the flagship carrier and largest airline of Italy that is currently fully owned by the Italian Government since its inception in March 2020.

Right now, there are two offers on the table. Yesterday, the two consortiums that had already had access to the data room, MSC-Lufthansa, and the US Certares fund, flanked by Air France-KLM and Delta in the field for a commercial alliance, confirmed that they had presented the binding proposals.

MSC and Deutsche Lufthansa would aim to win a majority of no less than 80% of ITA, whose value would be around €1.2 billion for the Swiss-German tandem. The greatest burden would fall on MSC which would take over 60% of the Italian carrier (with 20% to Deutsche Lufthansa and the remaining stake with the Italian Government). Deutsche Lufthansa would secure a minority without having to suffer an excessive impact from the acquisition. A possible 40% commitment from Deutsche Lufthansa had turned Wall Street analyst expectations into negative territory, worried that the decision to embark on this operation could compromise the delicate recovery of the company after the bailout from the state during the pandemic. Lufthansa already has decided to sell some of its assets, namely Technik, Lufthansa's maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircraft division. The group is negotiating to sell the 20% of the aforementioned.

On the other hand, the US Certares fund with both Delta and Air France-KLM has reaffirmed their desire to get on the track to develop only commercial synergies with ITA. Therefore, there would be no entry into the shareholding structure in the immediate future, especially on the French side. The French carrier has just announced a capital increase of €2.26 billion with the aim of repaying part of the state aid received to tackle the pandemic. And, until public funds are fully covered, any ambitions towards ITA or other possible targets will be blocked. Of course, it is difficult to say whether the picture will change once the circle around the recapitalization is closed. For the moment, based on the Italian government rumors, the Certares proposal is not ideal. While the MSC-Lufthansa axis aims to enhance the possible play of the cruise sector and the cargo division by making Fiumicino and Linate the reference hubs for passengers and Malpensa the key airport for the transfer of goods.

Conclusion

ITA Airways born from the Alitalia ashes is a different company with a less intensive capital structure and manages to be profitable. We see a small positive for Deutsche Lufthansa, we are more inclined towards a relationship with MSC, creating the first global logistic operator. We continue to wait for a better entry point in Deutsche Lufthansa, preferring other players in the sector namely: Ryanair (RYAAY) as an airline operator and Deutsche Post as a logistics operator.