I've never been a dollar store fan.

Why don't I like dollar stores? I loved them as a child. It felt like a wonderland of unlimited choices, all for a single dollar. Yet the toys didn't hold up to play very well. They were cheaply made, mass-produced, thin pieces of plastic. Eye-catching? Yes. Reliable in the long run? No.

My father-in-law had a mentality when it came to buying things he needed for his house, or even for himself. He bought the best he could afford.

You see, many often buy cheap in an effort to "save money" only to need to replace it frequently and end up spending more than they would have if they simply paid up and bought quality items.

On the other side of the spectrum, we have others who drive themselves into debt to buy the "best of the best." These are the people I see in line for the latest iPhone while texting their friends on last year's model. They don't need to upgrade, their current phone does everything they need and can be expected to last for several more years. Many cannot afford it outright, they're making a financially poor choice of borrowing money to have the newest. This "keeping up with the Joneses" mindset has entrapped many into debt slavery they cannot see the end of.

With your retirement portfolio, you shouldn't dive into the cheapest and riskiest penny stocks in an effort to find market-beating returns or market-beating income. Likewise, you shouldn't go buying the most expensively valued stocks. You need to consider what you can afford, what you really need to meet your goals, and buy those shares.

I like to compile a list of tickers I want to own, and then when they go on "sale," I can snap them up. Getting the best of both worlds: High quality at an affordable price!

So, let's dive into market-beating picks that provide high-quality income and are two of the best-priced opportunities available today.

Pick #1: PDI - Yield 12.1%

It is no secret that it has been a tough market for bonds. Q1 2022 will go down in history on the short-list of worst quarters for fixed-income ever, and in Q2 2022 the pressure has continued. Everything fixed-income has sold off.

You see, I believe it is important to remain diversified because I am not so arrogant as to assume that I can always predict the future. I'm not the kind of investor that is going to sell everything fixed income and pile solely into equities. Many were warning about the "dangers" of fixed income with rates rising. They suggested selling everything and investing purely in common equities.

Sure, fixed income has been beaten up, but have you seen the S&P? Have you seen the NASDAQ? Investors who dumped fixed income to buy equities jumped from the frying pan into the fire! Many equity positions are crashing and aren't even paying dividends to ease the pain.

Why do I buy fixed income? I buy it for the regular and predictable income stream. I'm not concerned about selling at a higher price to some other sucker. I know when I buy, that my income will primarily come from interest and dividends. Which I can then use a portion to reinvest if prices drop.

Of course, the goal is to make money, so I don't want to own just any old fixed-income. I want to make sure I am in positions that will be the lead horses in their sector, especially if the sector is going through a rough patch. PIMCO is my go-to manager of choice for the fixed-income sector.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) yields over 12% today! It is a CEF (closed-end fund) that invests in a variety of fixed-income investments. Mortgages, high-yield corporate debt, foreign investments, and currencies, among others. Shares are trading right around NAV, which for PIMCO is a rare opportunity.

With CEFs, you have two prices:

NAV, which reflects the actual results of the portfolio; Market price, which reflects how much your neighbor is willing to pay you for your shares.

How has NAV held up? Well, PIMCO has proved its value as a manager, out-running other debt classes over the past year:

The share price has come down, as the premium that the market is willing to pay for access to PDI has declined dramatically. In the case of PDI, from a 15% premium to approximately a 0% premium.

Would you pay a premium to get a better total return? I would.

Of course, we have to be cautious that this outperformance isn't some fluke. PDI is approaching its 10th anniversary. Since IPO, PDI has outperformed fixed-income ETFs by over 150%.

So, let's get this straight, PDI has been running circles around the fixed-income market for a decade. Just the past year, PDI outperformed the bond ETFs through one of the toughest bond markets in recent memory. The market has responded to that outperformance by deciding to stop buying PDI at a premium.

Well, call me crazy, but when I have a fund that has routinely produced market-crushing results, and recently proved it is still doing so through a very tough time, I'm willing to pay a premium.

If the market is willing to sell me filet mignon at hamburger prices, I'm happy to load up. Fixed-income will return, and PIMCO funds are the holdings you want to be loaded up on when it does. When the market decides that PDI deserves a premium again, I'll already have my portfolio full.

Pick #2: ARCC - Yield 9.2%

When interest rates are rising, what is the best possible positioning that a lender could have? Borrowing fixed-rate debt and lending out floating-rate loans. This is exactly what Ares Capital (ARCC) does.

ARCC lends money to "upper middle market" businesses. These are businesses with EBITDA north of $100 million. So, while these companies are privately owned, they tend to be fairly large. Usually, national brands or regional powerhouses that are large enough to consolidate smaller peers or are attractive buyout targets for publicly traded companies.

ARCC invests in these companies through a combination of debt and equity. Most of ARCC's debt assets are floating rate and most of ARCCs own debt is fixed-rate bonds. As a result, rising interest rates are a powerful tailwind to ARCC's earnings. (Source: Investor Presentation)

As interest rates rise, ARCC's debt positions will produce even more revenues. On the other side, ARCC has a fantastic history of monetizing the equity portion of its investments.

The harsh reality of the world is that not everyone is capable of repaying their debts. If you don't believe me, watch Judge Judy and you'll see one person after another default on a loan from a friend or family member. A lot of BDCs (business development companies) do what ARCC does. They borrow fixed-rate debt and make floating-rate loans. What makes ARCC special?

When it comes to making lemonade from the lemons of distressed borrowers, ARCC is one of the best. ARCC has navigated through some truly difficult times, including the Great Financial Crisis and COVID. Over the years, ARCC has lent out over $70 billion. Unsurprisingly, some of those borrowers didn't pay amounting to approximately $1 billion in debt losses. Yet in the grand scheme, ARCC has more than made up for those losses through its equity positions and restructuring efforts. Overall, ARCC's gains have been more than double their debt losses.

This is a remarkable achievement. What most lenders simply write off as the cost of doing business, ARCC has managed to turn into gains over and above the interest received from their loans.

ARCC is an "all-weather" BDC that I am happy to hold in any economic environment. Today the sun is shining, defaults are low, and interest rates are rising. So, when ARCC's price dips down and is close to book value, I'm ecstatic to pick up a few more shares!

Conclusion

My father-in-law was spot on about buying the best you can afford.

It means you don't need to run out and buy the very best of everything, but don't be cheap either. Work on finding high-quality at a good price.

With PDI and ARCC, we have two outstanding sources of income that are among the very best in their fields. Do I expect a bond fund to always beat the S&P 500 (SPY)? Definitely not. What we can expect is a bond fund to provide us with a great recurring income stream regardless of whether the market is up or down.

For your retirement, you need to build up a portfolio of the best you can afford to meet your goals. If your goals are like mine - income for retirement without selling a single share - then PDI and ARCC should have a welcome home in your portfolio. They're hard workers and excellent income generators.

I want you to succeed. I'm pulling for you.