ChargePoint: Buy The Bottom Ahead Of Earnings
- ChargePoint is slated to report its highly anticipated FQ1 earnings results on May 31. CHPT stock has been hammered since its massive bull trap in 2020.
- We urged investors to be patient in our previous article (Hold). CHPT stock has declined more than 40% since then. However, our price action analysis suggests a bottom is near.
- We revise our rating from Hold to Buy, with a price target of $17. It implies a potential upside of 44%.
- However, we urge investors to use stop-loss risk management and an allocation appropriate for a speculative play.
Investment Thesis
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) will report its FQ1 earnings release on May 31. Investors' expectations over unprofitable high-growth stocks like CHPT have been reset after the significant battering over the past six months.
CHPT stock has lost more than 75% of its value from its massive bull trap in 2020. The market digested its significant but unsustainable gains fueled by the Fed's easy monetary policy. It has also lost more than 40% since our previous article (Hold rating), as we cautioned investors to wait.
Notably, our analysis of CHPT stock price action has shown constructive signs of a potentially potent double bottom. Therefore, it could mark the end of a significant downtrend in CHPT stock since July 2021 as it went into a "negative flow." Our analysis is corroborated by our conviction that the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) could also be near its bottom (we discussed this in a recent article).
Accordingly, we revise our rating on CHPT stock from Hold to Buy, with a price target (PT) of $17 (implied upside of 44%).
Market Needs To Reset Expectations On Unprofitable ChargePoint
The market has been extremely harsh over high-growth but unprofitable EV charging pure-plays like CHPT. But, we think that's necessary, given its "vertical rocketship-esque" gains in 2020. Furthermore, the company is still unprofitable, despite a 15-year operating history.
Nonetheless, we can cut CEO Pasquale Romano and his team some slack, given the nascent growth of the EV industry. At least ChargePoint has a viable commercial product, unlike QuantumScape (QS), which we discussed in a series of articles.
The consensus estimates suggest that ChargePoint could report revenue of $76.05M in FQ1, up 87.7%. However, it represents a decline of 90.3% growth in FQ4. Notwithstanding, ChargePoint's revenue growth is expected to improve in H2'22. The company is estimated to post FY23 (ending January 2023) revenue of $462.94M, up 91% YoY.
But the Street's consensus is less optimistic than management's guidance of $475M (midpoint). Therefore, we believe the bifurcation between the Street's optimism and management's outlook has also recently led to CHPT stock weakness.
Notably, the company's still expected to be unprofitable (on adjusted and GAAP terms) through FY25 as it scales. However, management remains confident in its ability to scale rapidly as it believes ubiquitous EV charging will be a critical infrastructure to support the broad adoption of EVs. Romano articulated at a recent conference (edited):
We roam with everyone. So even though we have a very large market share in North America, you can access anyone's chargers that we roam with and we run with the bulk of the networks out there. So a driver can stay in the ChargePoint app. We're powering the systems. We're plugged tightly into the ecosystem. We're a 15-year-old company. It's completely software-driven. (Piper Sandler Virtual EV Charging Day)
Price Action Suggests A Potential Reversal
Our price action analysis demonstrated the series of astute bull traps that drew in buyers before the market sold off significantly, as seen above. Notably, the massive bull trap in 2020 set the stage for the sell-off as the market digested those unsustainable rocketship-esque gains. Furthermore, the final flush-up came in July 2021, as the bull trap led to the stock falling below its critical 50-week moving average support level. As a result, the price action moves into a negative flow, indicating decisive bearish momentum.
As a result, we have been awaiting a bear trap reversal price action signal that has yet to appear until its recent May sell-off. However, the price action signal is not validated yet. However, when validated, it could potentially portend the end of CHPT stock's bearish momentum. More conservative investors can consider waiting for a validated price action signal before pulling the trigger (We will update when we see one). Otherwise, investors can use a reasonable stop-loss risk management system if they want to add exposure now ahead of the validated bear trap signal.
Is CHPT Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
We revise our rating on CHPT stock from Hold to Buy, with a PT of $17, implying a potential upside of 44%.
However, investors need to consider that CHPT remains a highly speculative play, given its unprofitability. Notwithstanding, its high-growth cadence could help it gain operating leverage rapidly, given its asset-light operating model.
Furthermore, our price action analysis suggests that CHPT stock will likely complete its bear trap price action reversal (not validated yet). As a result, it could forbode a noteworthy end to its negative flow/bearish momentum. However, we urge investors to use stop-loss risk management if they intend to add CHPT stock ahead of a validated price action signal.
In addition, investors should also size their allocation in CHPT stock, that's appropriate for a speculative play.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.