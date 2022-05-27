metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Analysis does not transform consciousness." - Jiddu Krishnamurti

Some recent insider buying has put Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) on our radar. The stock of this small tech concern has been very volatile so far in 2022. Are insider purchases a sign of brighter prospects on the horizon? We attempt to answer that question via the analysis below.

Seeking Alpha

Company Overview

Grid Dynamics Holdings is headquartered just outside of San Francisco. The company offers enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation. Its primary clients are Fortune 1000 firms.

May Company Presentation

Grid Dynamics provides technical consulting, software design, development, testing, and internet service operations services for digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

May Company Presentation

The stock trades right around $17.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $1.1 billion.

First Quarter Results

The company posted first quarter numbers on May 5th. Grid Dynamics delivered 10 cents a share of Non-GAAP earnings as revenues increased more than 80% on a year-over-year basis to just over $70 million. Both top and bottom-line results nicely beat the analyst consensus at the time. On a GAAP basis, the company lost four cents a share.

May Company Presentation

Leadership also stated that it expected revenue in Q2 to be between $72 million and $73.5 million, which was over $10 million above expectations at the time. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $11.4 million for the quarter. This was more than double the $5.3 million of the same period a year ago. The company is expecting adjusted EBITDA to come in between $9.5 million to $11 million in the second quarter of this year. The company is in the process of closing all operations in Russia.

May Company Presentation

This was the fastest revenue growth achieved in the first quarter during the company's time as a public company. Revenue growth was enhanced by a couple of bolt-on acquisitions Gridworks has made over the past 18 months or so.

May Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

Since quarterly results were posted, four analyst firms including Needham and JP Morgan have reiterated Buy ratings on the shares. Price targets proffered range from $23 to $28 a share. Two of these ratings had slight price target revisions contained within them.

A director bought 10,000 shares at $16.42 each on May 12th. In March, the CFO and a director purchased nearly $280,000 shares in aggregate at substantially lesser prices. These are the first insider purchases in the stock since late 2020. Approximately four percent of the outstanding float in the share is held short. The company ended the first quarter with $153.3 million in cash and marketable securities. Grid Dynamics saw $9.5 million in operational cash flow during the quarter, more than triple that of 1Q2021.

Verdict

The current analyst consensus has the company earning 35 cents a share in FY2022. Analysts project revenues will jump nearly 40% to just over $190 million during this fiscal year.

May Company Presentation

The company is delivering impressive growth and has done a good job of diversifying its client base since coming public. The company has no need to raise additional capital, and insider buying is always encouraging. That said, the stock trades at roughly 50 times forward earnings and six times sales. Too pricey in my opinion in an environment of rising interest rates which is hurting investment cases for growth stories.