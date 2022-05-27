Grid Dynamics Holdings: A First Take On Recent Insider Buying
Summary
- Today, we put Grid Dynamics Holdings in the spotlight for the first time.
- This tech concern that drives digital transformation has been a roller coaster ride for shareholders. Recently the stock has seen some insider buying.
- A full investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Insiders Forum get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
Analysis does not transform consciousness." - Jiddu Krishnamurti
Some recent insider buying has put Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) on our radar. The stock of this small tech concern has been very volatile so far in 2022. Are insider purchases a sign of brighter prospects on the horizon? We attempt to answer that question via the analysis below.
Company Overview
Grid Dynamics Holdings is headquartered just outside of San Francisco. The company offers enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation. Its primary clients are Fortune 1000 firms.
Grid Dynamics provides technical consulting, software design, development, testing, and internet service operations services for digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.
The stock trades right around $17.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $1.1 billion.
First Quarter Results
The company posted first quarter numbers on May 5th. Grid Dynamics delivered 10 cents a share of Non-GAAP earnings as revenues increased more than 80% on a year-over-year basis to just over $70 million. Both top and bottom-line results nicely beat the analyst consensus at the time. On a GAAP basis, the company lost four cents a share.
Leadership also stated that it expected revenue in Q2 to be between $72 million and $73.5 million, which was over $10 million above expectations at the time. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $11.4 million for the quarter. This was more than double the $5.3 million of the same period a year ago. The company is expecting adjusted EBITDA to come in between $9.5 million to $11 million in the second quarter of this year. The company is in the process of closing all operations in Russia.
This was the fastest revenue growth achieved in the first quarter during the company's time as a public company. Revenue growth was enhanced by a couple of bolt-on acquisitions Gridworks has made over the past 18 months or so.
Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet
Since quarterly results were posted, four analyst firms including Needham and JP Morgan have reiterated Buy ratings on the shares. Price targets proffered range from $23 to $28 a share. Two of these ratings had slight price target revisions contained within them.
A director bought 10,000 shares at $16.42 each on May 12th. In March, the CFO and a director purchased nearly $280,000 shares in aggregate at substantially lesser prices. These are the first insider purchases in the stock since late 2020. Approximately four percent of the outstanding float in the share is held short. The company ended the first quarter with $153.3 million in cash and marketable securities. Grid Dynamics saw $9.5 million in operational cash flow during the quarter, more than triple that of 1Q2021.
Verdict
The current analyst consensus has the company earning 35 cents a share in FY2022. Analysts project revenues will jump nearly 40% to just over $190 million during this fiscal year.
The company is delivering impressive growth and has done a good job of diversifying its client base since coming public. The company has no need to raise additional capital, and insider buying is always encouraging. That said, the stock trades at roughly 50 times forward earnings and six times sales. Too pricey in my opinion in an environment of rising interest rates which is hurting investment cases for growth stories.
I love my enemies for two reasons: they inspire me to recognize my weakness. They also inspire me to perfect my imperfect nature."― Sri Chinmoy
Author's note: I present an update my best small and mid-cap stock ideas that insiders are buying only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Insiders Forum. Our model portfolio has more than doubled the return of its benchmark, the Russell 2000, since its launch. To join our community and gain access to our market beating returns, just click on our logo below.
This article was written by
Our Model portfolio's return has more than DOUBLED the return of our benchmark since launch!
The Insiders Forum's focus is on small and mid-cap stocks that insiders are buying. Some studies have shown that equities with heavy insider purchases outperform the overall market over time. The portfolio managed by Bret Jensen consists of 15-25 top stocks in different sectors of the market that not only are attractively valued but have had some significant insider purchases in recent months. Our goal is to outperform the Russell 2000 (the benchmark) over time. Since its launch in the summer of 2016, the Insiders Forum's model portfolio has generated an overall return of 145.81% as of 03/18/2022. This is more double the 71.95% return from the Russell 2000 over that time frame.
• • •
Specializing in profiling high beta sectors, Bret Jensen founded and also manages The Biotech Forum, Insiders Forum, and the Busted IPO Forum model portfolios. Finding “gems” in the biotech and small-cap stock sectors, these highly volatile spaces proven hugely successful have empowered Bret Jensen's own investing portfolio.
• • •
Learn more about Bret Jensen's Marketplace Offerings:
The Insiders Forum | The Biotech Forum | Busted IPO Forum
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum