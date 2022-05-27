Mariha-kitchen/iStock via Getty Images

German public real estate funds in a nutshell

For as long as anyone can remember, German housewives have been cooking a dish called "Rotkohl," or red cabbage mixed with apples, vinegar, cloves, cinnamon, sugar, onions, fruit jams, caraway seeds, garlic, wine, raisins, and any number of spices, which made it both sour and sweet in the same way.

I think that the characteristics of this nationally famous meal can be a good metaphor for describing the historical performance of the German REITs, which turned from sour to sweet and vice versa several times within the last 18 years, as you can see from the FTSE EPRA NAREIT Germany Index analysis below. Therefore, I want to determine whether sourness or sweetness prevails today in the German REIT market.

Source: markets.ft.com / FTSE EPRA Nareit Germany Index Price

Starting our analysis of German REITs (or so-called G-REITs), I have to say that German and international investors have enjoyed REIT legislation since 2007, when the country implemented the following fundamental rules:

At least 75% of the total assets of the G-REIT must be immovable property, and at least 75% of its gross earnings must derive from rental, leasing, letting, and disposal of immovable property

The G-REIT has to distribute at least 90% of its net income, calculated under German GAAP, to its shareholders until the end of the following business year

All current income is tax-exempt and capital gains are tax-exempt

In general, the investor has to pay a withholding tax of 25% plus a 5.5% solidarity surcharge on the withholding tax, totaling 26.375%

Having defined the legislative requirements of G-REITs, I need to mention that the universe of G-REITs at the local Deutsche Boerse Stock Exchange is presented by 12 public funds, broken down into four core sectors:

Multifamily: Vonovia (OTCPK:VNNVF), Grand City Properties (OTC:GRNNF), TAG Immobilien (OTC:TAGOF), LEG Immobilien (OTCPK:LEGIF), Adler (OTC:ADPPF)

Mixed Use: Hamborner (OTC:HANBF), Deutsche Wohnen (OTCPK:DWHHF), Aroundtown (OTCPK:AANNF), Patrizia (OTC:PTZIF)

Office: DIC Asset (OTCPK:DDCCF), alstria office (OTC:ALSRF)

Retail: Deutsche EuroShop (OTC:DUSCF)

In terms of public valuation, the Multifamily sector occupies more than 60% of the total capitalization pie of ~ EUR 62 bln as of May 2022. (see infographics below).

Source: Author's calculations based on public market capitalization data of German REITs

Investment analysis of German REITs

I am going to guide you through the 3-step process of how I assess the investment attractiveness of German REITs in the current market environment:

General Index analysis Analysis of strength of the regional economy Valuation metrics analysis

General index analysis

From the macro standpoint, the current total capitalization of all 12 REITs corresponds with almost the lowest value of the iSTOXX® Germany Real Estate Capped 20 index for the last five years, which gives me the first impression of the right timing to enter the market in general.

Source: iSTOXX® Germany Real Estate Capped 20 index

Lands economic strengths analysis

As you may know, the Federal Republic of Germany consists of Lands (actually, sixteen partly sovereign federated states), each of which has its unique cultural environment and economic power. Therefore, I thought it would be interesting to create an analytical framework to see the potential of each land and match it with the portfolio allocation of REITs, ranging by the highest percent of investments into a particular land. By overlapping two dimensions, we could identify REITs, investing in the most attractive areas. For this analysis, I decided to use three indicators:

Purchasing power

The highest GRP (gross regional product)

The highest level of HDI (human development index)

Below you can see the result:

Source: A map created by Author with a template from yourfreetemplates.com and information about GfK Purchasing Power, GRP (2018), and HDI (2018) from wikipedia.org. The Author calculates the REITs assets allocation.

Two main outcomes:

Three lands - North Rhine-Westphalia, Baden-Wurttemberg, and Bavaria - are the leaders in this assessment Hamborner is the only REIT with large (>15%) portfolio allocations in these three lands

So, Hamborner could be an excellent long-term investment, bearing in mind its unusually high free float (~ 77% of shares outstanding) for those who are valuation-agnostic and looking for alternative ways to screen potential targets for their REIT portfolio.

Also, I would like to touch TAG Immobilien slightly. Despite its highest portfolio allocations outside the perimeter of top-3 lands, it will invest (and has already invested) heavily into Polish assets, including the acquisition of local developer ROBYG - the leading player in the Polish residential market.

I fully agree with the investment rationale of TAG as against the backdrop of its macroeconomic solid and demographic growth, Poland is experiencing a structural gap between demand and supply in the multifamily segment for historical reasons. Therefore, it deserves attention from the individual and institutional investors.

Source: TAG Immobilien company presentation as of May-2022

Valuation metrics analysis

Just as in my previous articles about the local landscape of REITs in different countries, I prepared a few data tables to make a snapshot of the current valuation of 11 REITs and calculate the necessary metrics for different investment strategies. (I excluded Adler because of alleged manipulation of financial reports and apparent fraud by the management. For those interested in reading about this story, which could be a great addition to David Einhorn's collection of short sales, please see a fascinating report by the research group Viceroy Research).

Source: Author's calculations Source: Author's calculations

The bottom line is that amongst 11 REITs:

Deutsche Wohnen and DIC Asset have the lowest P/NAV ratio Deutsche EuroShop and DIC Asset have the lowest P/FFO 2021 multiple Patrizia has the highest cap rate spread TAG Immobilien and DIC Asset have the highest dividend yield

Bearing the results of my 3-step analysis in mind, I would like to highlight one of my favorite German REITs, which a) seems undervalued to me and b) has an excitingly scalable business model.

Patrizia - my top pick from the German REIT market

Speaking about a mixed-use REIT Patrizia, I have to say that it has a unique business model for Germany and other European REITs. I would better identify this company as PREIM or public real estate investment manager instead of REIT because its operations are almost entirely based on the fee model, managing real estate investments for institutional, semi-professional, and private investors. Looking at the balance sheet:

Source: Patrizia company presentation as of May-2022 Source: Patrizia company presentation as of May-2022

I have to say that it is one of the strongest I have ever seen in the REIT space overall.

1) The net equity ratio is more than 70%

Equity (excl. non-controlling interests) divided by total net assets (total assets less loans covered by cash in hand)

2) Interest-bearing Debt/Total Assets is 17.5%

3) Two-fifths of the asset side of the balance sheet is a highly liquid part of assets (cash + deposits + current receivables)

Overall, Patrizia, still being a founder-led company (CEO Wolfgang Egger founded it in 1984!), has four core activities:

Placing and managing fund assets in core and core+ strategies for clients through its platforms

Co-investing with clients in value-add and opportunistic segments

Playing the role of Fund of Fund, investing clients' money into the best RE funds around the world

Speculatively investing from its balance

Source: Patrizia company presentation as of May-2022

Generating five types of cash flows:

Management fees based on AUM

Transaction fees based on the volume of purchases or sales

Performance fees for achieving investment hurdles

Net sales revenues and co-investment income as return on capital employed

Source: Patrizia company presentation as of May-2022

Also, unexpectedly for me, but considering the six years, Patrizia found its way to top-3 dealmakers in Europe.

Source: Patrizia company presentation as of May-2022

The investment rationale for Patrizia is supported by the asset-light, mixed fee-based business model, and strong AUM, which reflects in the decisions of the Analyst community. Eight out of eight analysts covering this REIT confirmed their BUY opinion in Q1 2022 with a target price of EUR 26.8 (> 65% upside):

Source: Patrizia analyst report as of May-2022

Conclusion

To sum up, I would like to tell my readers that, in my opinion, the German REIT market is worth spending additional time looking through using different analytical frameworks. Furthermore, I hope my article will help you get a first impression of the state of the market nowadays or make you think about adding any of them to your portfolios. And I am ready to discuss your thoughts and ideas in the comments of the article.