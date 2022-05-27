2022 Davos Takeaway: Dark Clouds With A Ray Of Optimism

montipora/iStock via Getty Images

The 2022 World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland wrapped up this week. The annual event is recognized for bringing together high-profile public and private sector leaders including titans of finance that help set a tone around important issues. In this case, building a consensus this year was tough.

While the mood was grim against the realities of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, global inflation, and otherwise ongoing economic challenges; there were also some pockets of optimism. In many ways, the narrative emerging out of Davos parallels the broader financial market environment defined by mixed signals.

On this point, even as key quotes from the conference painted a dire outlook, stocks staged an impressive rally this week with the S&P 500 (SPY) up over 6% from its recent low. Call it a contrarian indicator or not, but from the doom and gloom scenarios laid out at Davos, we see a bullish case for stocks emerging. Getting past what could be extreme pessimism, better than expected macro data going forward can add momentum to the market with some more positive sentiment.

Takeaways From Davos

Hundreds of different panels over four days discussed topics ranging from the potential of artificial intelligence, building an inclusive metaverse, tackling the climate crisis, and the future of healthcare which all have important investing implications. That said, the backdrop for the event was the macro and geopolitical scenario.

An economist survey conducted by the World Economic Forum (WEF) showed that the majority of respondents now see a moderate to weak economic outlook in most regions this year. From the data, Europe has been one area of concern, with the more direct impact of the war in Ukraine and macro shocks.

Notably, the views captured here represent a deterioration compared to the same survey conducted in November 2021. Simply put, 2022 started with expectations that the global economy was climbing out of the pandemic while the events in recent months have forced a reassessment.

WEF

Citigroup Inc. (C) CEO Jane Fraser was quoted as saying Europe is vulnerable to a sizeable downturn and on track to experience a recession. This view follows projections by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which in April officially cut its 2022 global GDP growth forecast to 3.6%. IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgiev, attending the WEF this week made the following comments during an interview:

We are experiencing a crisis upon a crisis. First the pandemic, now the war in Ukraine. And that is a major setback for the recovery of the world economy. As a result, we had to downgrade 143 countries for their growth prospects for 2022 and bring global growth from 4.9, where we projected it in October last year to 3.6 where it is today. And on top of it, we see a very significant acceleration of inflation in many, many countries."

Inflation is a big issue. The combination of supply chain disruptions and record commodity prices have kept consumer prices globally surprising to the upside. From the same WEF Chief Economists survey, a clear consensus is that inflation is expected to be high to very high for 2022 in most of the world. Concerns over food shortages this year and in the long run are real consequences that are also being connected to climate change.

WEF

The other side to inflation is the global effort by most Central Banks to tighten financial conditions. The path of rate hikes from the Fed and the European Central Bank among others, further explains much of the ongoing financial market volatility.

Speaking of doom and gloom, legendary investor George Soros at WEF went straight to the point with his view the Ukraine invasion by Russia could represent the start of WW3 and that society as we know it may not survive. This line of thinking captures another talking point at WEF which was the holes in the decades-long trend of globalization. The sense is that trade disputes and increasing levels of protectionism from various countries are moving more towards "fragmentation".

Reasons For Optimism

We mentioned there were some positive signs from Davos. Hats off to Bank of America (BAC) CEO Brian Moynihan who carried the torch for market bulls by suggesting the U.S. economy is holding up well on the continued strength of the consumer. Bank data shows that account holders on average are holding higher levels of cash balances compared to pre-pandemic levels with the implication that the cushion can mitigate near-term inflationary impacts.

Consumers willing to spend into the post-pandemic summer season can help support the economy. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon did not attend the WEF but also talked up the U.S. consumer and the labor market during a separate Investor Day conference, saying the current "storm cloud" in the U.S. and global economy could still dissipate.

In the context of Davos, the disconnect here appears to be a bit more faith in the potential for the U.S. to emerge stronger compared to weaker conditions in Europe. It's fair to say that the environment is bad, but it's not all bad. It comes down to picking a side and having conviction.

One quote from Davos that stood out to us came from hedge fund pioneer and founder of Bridgewater Associates, Ray Dalio describing the one economic trend he believes is being overlooked. From the interview:

One thing we haven't talked about is the tremendous inventiveness that is taking place. Really, an amazing development because of the use of the computer and its various ways to help in thinking. We talk about AI, but in many other dimensions as well, there's a level of innovation that's taking place in productivity and the world is going to change, and from that basis, most likely is going to improve.

When we hear terms like inventiveness and computers, it's not hard to draw a connection to the tech stocks that have consequentially been crushed this year with the broader market selloff. The NASDAQ-100 is down more than 25% from its all-time high while underlying stocks have fallen even further. The point we're getting at here, drawing inspiration from Ray Dalio, is that it's important to not lose track of the potential of these companies and technology in general.

YCharts

It's easy to get caught up in the day-to-day headlines, but for the most part, long-term growth tailwinds remain in place. The attraction of an index like the NASDAQ-100 or the S&P 500 is the exposure to leading companies that are well-positioned to navigate the current macro challenges by continuing to innovate and ultimately grow their markets.

Our Outlook For Stocks

If there is a bullish case for stocks, the reset of valuations following the selloff is a start. According to data from FactSet Research, 77% of S&P 500 companies ended up beating their consensus EPS estimate in Q1. While guidance for the rest of the year is more mixed between some revisions higher and lower, current estimates are for S&P 500 earnings to climb 10% for the full year of 2022 over last year.

Even as stocks are pricing in a pending disaster, the corporate financial data thus far this year has been at least solid. The result is that the S&P 500 forward P/E ratio at 16.4x is now below both the 5-year and 10-year average. If there is confidence the earnings estimates will be reached, there is a case to be made that equities look attractive.

FactSet

Putting it all together, there are a couple of paths for stocks and risk assets to move higher. A resolution to the Russia-Ukraine crisis would be a big step. We'd also like to see signs that inflation is stabilizing that could give the Fed some room to ease off on aggressive rate hikes into 2023. Briefly, the recently released May FOMC minutes all but confirmed a series of rate hikes for the June and July Fed meetings, but left the door open for more flexibility in terms of monetary policy by the end of the year. Stabilized rates can also be positive for stocks.

There are risks to consider. A further deterioration of the macro outlook could open the door for another leg lower in stocks. With Ukraine, the potential that the conflict escalates with NATO would also hit the market. In terms of macro data, inflationary trends and labor market indicators are key monitoring points. That said, we like to work with probabilities, and the reality is that worst-case scenarios are far from certain. In our view, the risks appear tilted to the upside for equities particularly if upcoming economic data remain resilient.

Final Thoughts

A year ago, few likely would have predicted the narrative coming out of this year's World Economic Forum. While some of the recent headlines have been alarming, we like to say that if you're hearing about the "market crash" and "pending recession" on the evening news, it's probably too late to sell stocks. Fast forward to Davos 2023, we won't be surprised if the conversation is completely different, with a more positive tone.

We're betting the next move in stocks is higher. Maybe the all-time highs are out of reach for the foreseeable future, but we see a good chance an index like the S&P 500 or the NASDAQ-100 delivers positive gains over the next few months. Our strategy is to find value in beaten-down names that lead to the upside in the context of a diversified portfolio.