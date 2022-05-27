FreshSplash/E+ via Getty Images

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) is for those investors who are looking for high yield irrespective of price growth. This senior housing operated portfolio (SHOP) and skilled nursing facilities (SNF) focused REIT will consistently keep paying a 8-9% dividend - based on its historical records - even if it is not performing well. This is my first point.

My second point is that SBRA has fallen into the bad habit of paying dividends beyond its earnings. While it has managed to continue this practice off-and-on almost since inception, this is not a sustainable practice. The company needs to generate higher earnings and pay dividends from its earnings alone. For this, it needs to grow as a company.

Overview

Sabra Health Care is a relatively small-sized healthcare REIT with a market capitalization of almost $3 billion. Its investment portfolio consists of 425 real estate properties with 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, 111 Senior Housing communities, and 27 Specialty Hospitals. In partnership with a joint venture, it also owns another 158 Senior Housing communities.

The REIT has a high level of institutional investments. A full 87 percent of common equity is held by institutions, including the big ones - Vanguard Group, Inc., BlackRock Inc., Principal Financial Group, Inc., State Street Corporation, and CenterSquare Investment Management LLC.

Historical Dividend Yield

Sabra has produced an attractive yield of close to 9 percent over the past four years. This quarter, too, it had a yield of 8.6 percent. SBRA has been able to pay higher dividends when its price was high, and reduced its dividends as the price came down. In other words, the dividend amount was not dependent on its financial performance, but on its targeted dividend yield.

During 2011 to 2013, dividends ranged between $0.32 to $0.34, when the price was in the range of $10 to $20 in 2011 and 2012. As the price started ranging between $18 to $30, starting from 2013, the company offered dividends in the range of $0.38 to $0.45. But again from 2020 onwards, the company started paying a dividend of $0.3 as the price range was reduced.

Dividends Beyond Earnings - Historical Payout Ratio

Since the very beginning (2012), SBRA has been paying dividends beyond its earnings, and excessively higher than its earnings. In 2021, SBRA paid a dividend of $1.2 per share when its earnings per share (EPS) was -$0.19. In 2019, payout was almost 5 times its earnings. Seven out of the past ten years, the payout ratio was in excess of 170 percent. The average payout ratio during the past year is in excess of 250 percent. Only in 2015 (138.4 percent), 2017 (115 percent), and 2018 (116.5 percent), the payout ratio was relatively low, but still was more than its earnings.

This practice is not sustainable in the long run, as this REIT is paying dividends out of its capital, which was otherwise meant for capital expenditure in order to generate more business. As SBRA is focused on its SHOP and SNF segments, the only way to generate higher earnings is to generate higher revenue, as there is hardly any scope of significant reduction of operating expenses.

The major operating costs such as property expenses, salaries to healthcare providers, administrative expenses, depreciation, etc. may have a proportionate increase with the increase in number of beds (thus revenue). The only feasible solution to increase the earnings in long term is to increase the capacity and number of beds, and ensure higher occupancy. So, such an excessively high payout ratio will dent the chances of expansion.

How to Get a Grip on the Payout Ratio

The last time I covered this stock, I discussed my negative outlook for the SHOP and SNF segments. Both segments:

"have been hugely impacted by the pandemic as well as the regulatory issues pertaining to the reimbursement system and service classification codes. Various provisions of the Affordable Care Act led to decline in profitability and rentals, and negatively impacted all the major operators in this segment……..These changes led to some disruption, and REITs focusing on skilled nursing facilities, specially the smaller ones, thus had to suffer in the short run."

And as I mentioned earlier, the only way to sustain in this SHOP and SNF segment is to build up capacity through greenfield investments, acquisition, and joint ventures. I am happy to see that SBRA has done the right thing in the past few months. Sienna-Sabra LP, a joint venture (JV) between Sienna Senior Living Inc. and Sabra Health Care, completed a $307.5 million purchase of retirement living operations of Extendicare Inc. This retirement living operation is comprised of 1,048 retirement suites across 11 retirement communities (average age of properties is 6 years) located in Ontario and Saskatchewan. The deal was financed through $254.1 million cash and $53.4 million mortgage facilities. This is the sort of capacity growth that I was talking about and may lead to a lower payout ratio while keeping the yield intact.

Valuation and Peer Analysis

The past one year and more specifically, the past three months have not been good for most smaller healthcare REITs (market capitalization of less than $3 billion) such as NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWHUF), Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT), Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE), and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT). All these stocks had negative growth, and the average total return of these five minor healthcare REITs over the past three months is almost negative 13 percent.

However, some others like CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE), National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI), LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC), and Sabra Health Care have been able to successfully generate a positive total return. SBRA's total return during the period was 6.35 percent.

Incidentally, price growth in these stocks has been driven by some favorable news for individual REITs. While NHI has successfully settled a $16 million outstanding rental income issue, others have gone for major acquisitions in order to sustain and grow in this uncertain market scenario.

Another important thing to mention is that Sabra Health Care has the highest yield among all these minor healthcare REITs. While SBRA has recorded a four year average yield in excess of 9 percent, none of its peers have been able to generate even an average yield of 7 percent over the same period. The four year average yield for the remaining eight smaller healthcare REITs have been 5.85 percent.

Despite price growth over the past three months, Sabra Health Care still has very low price multiples. Price/Book (P/B) ratio of 0.96, and Price/cash Flow (P/CF) of 10.37 suggests that the stock is still undervalued. Sabra Health Care is trading ($13.9) almost at the same level as that of 11th March, 2022, the date of my last coverage, when I thought the REIT was attractively valued.

Conclusion

Sabra HealthCare did well for me during the early days of the pandemic. I believe it intends to continue paying that high yield. However, I am doubtful about how it can sustain such a high yield. I would prefer that it reduce its payout ratio. However, that should not reduce the yield. The only way to do that is to improve its earnings. This is only possible through capacity building. More properties or communities will lead to more beds, thus more revenue, and ultimately enhance its earnings. So I would buy SBRA for the high yield, ignore price growth, but keep a track on its investment pattern and enhancement of its capacity.