The Gold Standard For BDCs

I am sure I will ruffle a few feathers with this but I have long considered Main Street Capital (MAIN) as the gold standard for BDCs. The main problem with MAIN is that it is constantly trading at a significant premium to the value of its underlying assets. On May 5, 2022 (this represents the Q1-2022 earnings announcement), MAIN's net asset value (NAV) was $25.89 per share but the stock price came in at $39.71 which means that the stock was selling at a premium of 153% to the underlying value of its assets. Even though share prices have come down even further over the last two weeks it is still highly probable that if MAIN liquidated at the prices above shareholders would take a significant loss.

The premium value for MAIN comes from the fact that it has generated incredible returns for shareholders.

Here are some additional factors that have made MAIN such an attractive BDC.

Pays monthly

Special dividends

Floating rate investments increase investment income with rising interest rates

Cumulative dividends since inception - $34.26/share

Internally managed - results in lower costs and alignment with shareholders vs. External management

Equity investments result in significant payouts for shareholders

While MAIN is beginning to look more attractive the reality is that the stock is still priced at a substantial premium and we won't know until the subsequent earnings report details what the potential reduction in NAV will be.

So instead of letting our money sit around and do nothing we decided to invest in Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) as an up-and-coming BDC that is priced at a discount to NAV and a compelling yield of 9.75% that is covered by net investment income.

Owl Rock Capital - A High-Quality Alternative

So of all the BDCs, I looked into there were a few reasons why I chose ORCC.

Focused on service sector companies that are not heavily impacted by supply-chain constraints and economic uncertainty.

89% of all investments are senior-secured. First and second lien debt represents 74% and 15% of the portfolio, respectively.

Investment-grade credit rating.

99% of debt investments are floating rate (new investments use SOFR while previous investments are LIBOR, more on this later in the article).

NAV of $14.88/share vs $12.72/share indicates a discount of 14.5% (shares current selling at an 85.5% discount to the current value of the underlying assets).

One major difference that I want to point out is that ORCC is externally managed by its parent company Blue Owl Capital (OWL). Externally managed BDCs are compensated based on assets under management and investment performance. This is normally a huge negative because external management typically detracts from the interest of shareholders (let's be nice and call it a competing interest) but given the structure of the parent company, there is more reason for there to be alignment with shareholders.

External management usually comes into play when the BDC is small enough that it doesn't have the resources it needs to operate efficiently. The third-party provides all the services and employees needed and they are compensated with set payments and bonuses that mean they make more money when the company makes more money. This is why the smallest BDCs often resort to external management because they do not have the asset base needed to support their own expensive infrastructure of employees.

Looking at the graph below we can see that ORCC does not fit into the bucket of needing external management due to its small size. At nearly four times the asset size of MAIN there is no reason why they couldn't be internally managed. The parent company OWL does have an incentive to see ORCC succeed which is more than can be said for other BDCs externally managed by a third-party company. Again, ORCC is externally managed but from my perspective, they operate more like an internally managed BDC due to the relationship with the parent company.

Internal Portfolio Ratings

I have always liked it when a company produces tables and charts that represent the performance of its portfolio over time. ORCC has a simple ranking system (1-5) with one representing investments that are outperforming expectations while investments ranked as a five indicates an investment that is struggling and is unlikely to be paid in full.

ORCC - Internal Portfolio Ratings (ORCC Investor Presentation)

Approximately 90% of ORCC's investments are classified as a "1" or "2" which means that 90% of the portfolio is performing as were better than expected.

Another 10% of investments are classified as a "3" which means that the investment is underperforming expectations and the risk associated with it has increased slightly.

The total amount of investments classified as "4" have continued to dwindle over the last year which means that the portfolio is almost entirely concentrated in the categories of 1,2 or 3.

In addition to strong investment performance, ORCC has decided to focus on channels that aren't as severely impacted by the current supply chain challenges. The image below represents all of the industries in ORCC's portfolio and the % composition of each one.

ORCC - Portfolio Highlights.jpg (ORCC - Investor Relations)

The top three industries have nearly 30% of all assets under management.

The top five industries have more than 40% of all assets under management.

ORCC has avoided significant exposure to many of the most challenging sectors.

Net Interest Margin

Floating rate debt has been one of the biggest jokes over the last decade as rising interest rates never materialized and the potential increase in yield never resulted in the kind of bottom-line improvement that investors had seen before in the past. The importance of floating-rate debt has made a comeback because it is the only way to increase earnings even when investment opportunities dry up.

If we examine ORCC's net interest margin we can see that there is a disconnect between the increase in LIBOR in the weighted average total yield.

ORCC - Net Interest Margin (ORCC Investor Presentation)

My first thought when I saw this was how can 99% of the portfolio be based on floating rate debt but at the same time a tenfold increase in the three-month LIBOR rate results in no meaningful increase to the weighted average total yield?

This concern is addressed by the CFO/COO Jonathan Lamm during the most recent Q1-2022 Earnings Call Report:

I'd also like to spend a minute on how we expect rate increases to impact ORCC. We expect to benefit materially from rising rates in the second half of the year. As I discussed last quarter, once rates rise through the floors on the asset side, and are reflected in our borrowers' interest rate elections, we expect investment income to increase meaningfully. LIBOR started the year at 21 basis points and increased roughly 80 basis points over the course of the first quarter. The majority of our borrowers have 100 basis point floors, so this increase did not benefit our interest income in the first quarter. The majority of our borrowers also reset their borrowing rate quarterly at the end of each calendar quarter. Further, as LIBOR was at roughly 100 basis points at the beginning of April, we expect the benefit to interest income to be limited in the second quarter. As LIBOR has continued to rise in the second quarter and based on our observation of the forward curve, we do expect rising rates to benefit interest income in a more material fashion, once borrowing rates reset for the third quarter.

Let's use a hypothetical example to explain this concept further and clarify how this works.

If you sign a contract for financing that is based on the following equation:

Base Yield + LIBOR spread = Total Interest Rate

When it comes to business lending it is very likely that the contract will include a minimum floor yield that the Total Interest Rate cannot drop below regardless of how low LIBOR drops. These kinds of policies are normally included to make sure that the company isn't exposed to phenomena like negative interest rates. Using the numbers below we can create a scenario that shows why such a massive increase in the 3-month LIBOR rate has not resulted in higher interest rates.

Example Scenario #1

Base Yield - 3.0%

LIBOR Spread - .1%

Floor Interest Rate - 4.0%

Base Yield (3.0%) + LIBOR Spread (.1%) = 3.1% Yield (minimum Floor Yield 4.0%). Therefore the yield can never reach 3.1% because the lowest it can go is 4.0%.

Example Scenario #2

Base yield - 3.0%

LIBOR spread - 1.0%

Floor Interest Rate - 4.0%

Base Yield (3.0%) + LIBOR Spread (1.0%) = 4.0% Yield (minimum Floor Yield 4.0%). Even though LIBOR increased 90 bps the yield only got back to the original floor yield.

In other words, even when the 3 Month LIBOR Rate was at .1% the minimum Floor Yield of 4.0% has prevented the rate from going any lower. It should also be noted that in Lamm's testimony above the loans reset their interest rate quarterly which means that there is

So where is the three-month LIBOR rate today? The most current rate I could find was for May 25, 2022, at 1.53% from Bankrate.com. This compares to a three-month LIBOR rate of 1.24% one month ago and a three-month LIBOR rate of .16% 12 months. Let's plug the current LIBOR spread into another example scenario.

Example Scenario #3

Base yield - 3.0%

LIBOR spread - 1.5%

Floor Interest Rate - 4.0%

Base Yield (3.0%) + LIBOR Spread (1.5%) = 4.5% Yield (minimum Floor Yield 4.0%). Therefore a new interest rate of 4.5% would be applied to that investment.

The caveat is that because these rates are updated quarterly this improvement will be realized until Q3-2022 (Q2-2022 is when the increased LIBOR spread will adjust the rates to be above the minimum floor rate that was established when the contract was signed).

Jonathan Lamm also had the following to say about the capital structure of ORCC and the negative impact investors should be aware of in Q2-2022 during the Q1-2022 Call Report.

On the right side of our balance sheet, taking into account our equity and our fixed rate liabilities, only 29% of our capital will be negatively exposed to rising rates. Our floating rate liabilities typically have 0% floors. Therefore, these liabilities will have higher interest expense in the second quarter. To summarize, given almost all of our assets are floating and only 29% of our capital structure is floating, we expect rising rates may have a slightly negative impact in the second quarter, but will result in a meaningful net positive impact on NII starting in the second half of 2022. For example, all else equal, a 100-basis point rate increase would generate approximately $0.04 per share in quarterly NII after considering the impact of income-based fees.

In other words, investors should expect ORCC to experience a negative impact from rising interest rates in Q2-2022 because 29% of the company's capital structure is floating rate debt with 0% floors (which means that every increase is a real expense to ORCC). This also helps explain why Q1-2022 wasn't very impressive since a major increase in LIBOR did not result in a higher yield on investments but did increase the cost of debt for 29% of the company's capital structure.

Fortunately, we have reached a point where LIBOR is high enough that this will no longer be the case going forward. For every 100-basis point increase, it is estimated to increase Net Interest Income (NII) by approximately $.04/share. With LIBOR currently running at 1.53%, I would expect Q3-2022 to see a benefit of a $.02/share increase.

**It should be noted that almost all new investments will be utilizing the SOFR Rate instead of LIBOR. There is a transition over the next year from LIBOR to SOFR which should have a minimal impact on the portfolio. If you are interested in learning more about the differences between LIBOR and SOFR I would encourage you to read the following article Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) published on Investopedia.

Conclusion

ORCC is an undervalued BDC that has had a fair amount of downside priced into it with it selling for close to a 15% discount to NAV. Investors should consider that the Q2-2022 earnings are likely to be underwhelming or even negative due to the fact that ORCC's cost of funds is going to increase before the interest rates associated with their investments begin to rise. With that said, we expect that investors will likely be able to see an increase of $.02-$.04/share of increased earnings by Q3-2022.

The advantage of purchasing ORCC compared to another premium valued BDC like MAIN means that you can buy something for less than it should be worth (ORCC) instead of purchasing something for more than it is currently worth (MAIN). The previous statement is dependent on continued growth, and most importantly, the quality of the investments in the portfolio remained the same (or at least positive).

It is possible that we may see another pullback when Q2-2022 earnings are reported in August. At its current price, ORCC is a compelling BUY for long-term investors and for retirees who are looking for reliable dividends at a discount.