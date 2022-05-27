RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is hardly the first business that comes to mind when thinking about profitable consumer staple companies. As a pure meat processing enterprise, Tyson is stuck in a product category where brand premiums are one of the lowest within the Packaged Foods industry.

This led to the company having the lowest gross margin within its peer set (see below), placing it behind its most comparable competitor - Hormel Foods (HRL).

The reason why this is so important, is that strong brands in attractive product categories create the most important competitive advantages for any consumer staple business. In the graph above Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), Hershey (HSY) and Mondelez (MDLZ) have many of the world's iconic brands which makes them solid long-term additions to well-diversified portfolios.

Moreover, as inflation pressures are rising, companies that are enjoying the highest price premiums are usually best-positioned to sustain their high returns on capital.

Businesses stuck in low margin categories, on the other hand, have significantly lower cushion to protect against rising raw materials. Tyson Foods, falls largely within that category as the company sells products at significantly low margins and relies on high asset turnover.

Having said that, however, performance over the past year has defied this logic given that TSN has outperformed its major peer HRL and a number of more profitable enterprises, such as Nestle and Mondelez.

But how indicative is this performance of Tyson Foods' future potential and is the company set to continue this trend? To answer this question, we will need to dig deeper.

Exogenous factors at play

To begin with, changes in the consumer price index varied significantly within the Food category. As we see in the graph below, 12-month changes up to April of this year were the highest in meats, poultry, fish and eggs category.

Year-over-year monthly changes were at similar levels, with meat and poultry coming near the top.

All that clearly illustrates, why poultry producers benefited far more from the recent inflationary pressures than did companies producing dairy products, sugar, sweets, cereals and bakery products.

In addition, Tyson Foods strong brands in beef, pork and chicken products allowed the company to leverage its leading positioning and fully capitalize on these recent events.

On the other hand, in terms of raw materials TSN operations rely primarily on live cattle, live hogs, corn & soybean.

The primary raw materials used in our beef operations are live cattle (...) The primary raw materials used in our pork operations are live hogs. (...) The primary raw materials used in our domestic chicken operations are corn and soybean meal used as feed and live chickens raised primarily by independent contract farmers. (...) Source: Tyson Foods 2021 10-K SEC Filings

Normally, the company uses derivative instruments to reduce the impact from changing prices of these commodities within a period of up to 18 months.

As part of our commodity risk management activities, we use derivative financial instruments, primarily forwards and options, to reduce the effect of changing prices and as a mechanism to procure the underlying commodity. (...) Contracts designated and highly effective at meeting this risk reduction and correlation criteria are recorded using hedge accounting. We generally do not hedge anticipated transactions beyond 18 months. Source: Tyson Foods 2021 10-K SEC Filings

Therefore, it is not surprising that the notional amount on these contracts has increased massively during the fiscal year 2021, which explains why TSN was able to sustain its high profitability even as raw material prices increased.

Most of the amounts, however, fell back during the most recent quarterly results.

Tyson Foods fundamentals & valuation

While exogenous factors provided a significant tailwind for TSN, the company has fared far better than its much smaller competitor - Hormel Foods. The gap in gross profitability between the two has shrunk from as high as 8% during FY 2019, to roughly 1.6% during the past twelve month period.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC filings

As a result, TSN's return on equity has also broken up above the 20% barrier for the first time in a very long time.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC filings

Contrary to the 2016-18 period, when both ROE and Price-to-Book ratio noted large increases, this time TSN Price-to-Book valuation did not change materially.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC filings

Therefore, the current valuation does not seem to be based on a permanently higher return on equity which suggests that fading exogenous tailwinds are largely priced in at this point in time.

We could also see the implications from all that from the gap between TSN and HRL in the graph below. During the 2016-18 period a wide gap between the two opened, however, it proved to be unsustainable due to TSN's elevated valuation at the time. This time, however, this does not appear to be the case.

Data by YCharts

When plotted against its wider peer set on a gross margin versus price-to-sales basis, Tyson also appears fairly valued, even though it currently occupies the bottom left-hand corner of the graph.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Last but not least, TSN has significantly reduced its leverage in recent years, which brought its Net Debt to EBITDA ratio below the company's target (see below), which would allow for more aggressive growth in the future, both organically and through M&A deals.

Tyson Foods Investor Presentation

Conclusion

Tyson Foods is far from being the highest quality packaged food company out there and its recent performance was largely impacted by exogenous factors, which will likely dissipate in the coming months. With that in mind, anyone looking for short-term inflation protection is likely to be disappointed.

However, TSN's leading positioning and strong brands have allowed the company to capitalize on recent trends and thus to significantly improve its competitive and financial positioning. At the same time the business appears fairly valued and with plenty of resources available for future growth.