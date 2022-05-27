Stock Depot/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

Not only has the CEO of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) managed to lead the company into its third FDA rejection in three years over the exact same manufacturing issues, but - in my opinion - VRCA management doesn't seem to have even a basic understanding of FDA's manufacturing requirements or regulatory concepts. I do not believe VRCA will be able to get VP-102 approved under this leadership, no matter who the CMO is.

To make the situation more egregious, VRCA has been issuing press releases trying to shift the blame for their own incompetence. I do not understand how the company has been able to make some of these statements in public, because they do not make any sense. Also, I do not understand how some of those statements can even be true.

2022 Press Release

Let's focus on their most recent press release issued on May 24, because it sounds the fanciest and it's the most incredible one:

Verrica understood that the VAI classification did not indicate that a reinspection was required.

1) FDA re-inspections are never required during a new drug application, unless the plant is under a Warning Letter. Even OAI facilities do not "require" a re-inspection for the OAI to be downgraded. Not even a Pre-approval Inspection (PAI) is "required," the FDA can waive that requirement when they deem appropriate. Therefore, no one could possibly have any thoughts about a re-inspection being "required" based on the classification of an inspection.

2) Who out there believes that the FDA only reinspects when it's "required" to do so. FDA re-inspects when they want to verify corrective steps a company has made. It doesn't get any more basic than this.

3) Since VRCA claims that they didn't think a reinspection was "required," yet the FDA did show up in February to re-inspect, and issued yet another Form 483, wouldn't a rational person think that this was a material event? Why did VRCA decide not to disclose the re-inspection and the receipt of the new Form 483 in their 10-K Filed on March 2 and their 10-Q filed on May 9, 2022?????

4) This is the FDA guidance document governing the relationship between sponsors and contract manufacturers. It states clearly: "The agreement should also set owner and contract facility expectations regarding FDA inspections (pre-approval, routine surveillance, and for-cause) with consideration for the nature of the products to be manufactured and/or services to be provided. It should include the parties’ agreed-upon provisions for communicating inspection observations and findings, as well as relevant FDA actions and correspondence." VRCA should have known about the re-inspection and the 483 when it was issued; and they should have made appropriate disclosures in their SEC filings.

The Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) issued on November 17, 2021 in connection with the VAI specifically stated that (i) FDA would not take or recommend regulatory or enforcement action against Sterling, ((ii)) the VAI classification would not directly negatively impact FDA’s assessment of any pending marketing application referencing Sterling, and ((iii)) approval of an application may depend on a PAI. Based on the VAI classification of Sterling and the statements contained in the EIR, Verrica was led to believe that any concerns at Sterling had been resolved to FDA’s satisfaction, and as specifically required in the CRL for approval of its NDA.

1) To paraphrase, VRCA is stating here that since the FDA decided not to bar the CMO from all new drug approvals (gave a VAI instead of OAI), that led the company to believe that the concerns have been resolved to the FDA's satisfaction. I do not understand how this logic makes any sense.

"Verrica was led to believe" - It's not clear to me whom VRCA was trying to blame in this sentence for "misleading" them. To me it just seems they have been grossly incompetent and negligent. Instead of continuing to shift blame, the CEO should finally take responsibility and resign.

2) The EIR is a document which describes in further detail what happened during the FDA inspection. In Sterling's case, it lists additional deficiencies which were communicated verbally. How could anyone be led to believe that issues were resolved, by reading documents which only list issues and do not say one word about the corrective actions?!

3) If VRCA were trying to argue that the issuance of the EIR in itself, is an indication that the inspection is "closed," therefore they thought the FDA's concerns have been resolved satisfactorily, that would be a sign of gross incompetence. You don't need to be a lawyer to understand that closing of an inspection just means the FDA decided not to sanction the facility for breaking the law. Does not have anything to do with the FDA being satisfied with anything:

To be eligible for EIR release under the process outlined by this FMD, the inspection, domestic or foreign, performed by FDA or State and local authorities under contract with FDA, must be deemed closed in accordance with 21 C.F.R. § 20.64-D(3). (3) The consideration of regulatory enforcement action based upon a particular record shall be deemed to be closed within the meaning of this section: (i) If it relates to administrative action, when a final decision has been made not to take such action or such action has been taken and the matter has been concluded.

It's in the FDA's discretion whether they decide to take legal action or not (sanction the facility), before promised/planned corrective actions are completed. Most of the time, they trust manufacturers and they close inspections while corrective actions are still ongoing. But no one can know whether the FDA will be satisfied with those or not. To my knowledge, it is impossible to conclude whether the FDA is satisfied or not, unless the FDA says so. Also, there is no formal process to close out the actual observations/deficiencies, like there is for a Warning Letter.

In the meantime, Verrica is working collaboratively with Sterling and its regulatory and quality consultants to help Sterling present multiple options to the Agency to allow Sterling to expeditiously satisfy the majority of the deficiencies resulting in its OAI classification

I think this sentence clearly summarizes the CEO's poor leadership and his inability, or unwillingness, to understand the subject matter.

1) Having done things expeditiously for the last three years, is the very reason why the facility was slapped with an OAI. With CMC, things need to be done properly and that takes time, expertise and money.

2) When it comes to cGMP, fixing the "majority" of the deficiencies is not good enough. The goal must be to fix every deficiency. Every SOP, every corrective action, every validation step, etc. needs to be in order. There are NO shortcuts in this process; just ask any CEO who's been through this process before.

3) Any CMC deficiency is relatively simple to fix. OAI's are issued due to the people, not due to the observations. Even in Sterling's case, the observations were worse in 2018, but they didn't get an OAI until 2022. When a manufacturer is not able and/or willing to do things correctly over an extended period of time, that is when the FDA stops trusting them.

4) Maybe VRCA ignored until now Sterling's attempts at making sterile products, thinking those efforts won't have an impact on VRCA. That might be an excuse after one CRL, maybe two. But to claim ignorance after three CRLs in three years...

2021 Press Release

Just for the sake of completeness, let's mention the PR following VRCA's CRL last year, where the company claimed:

According to the CRL, the FDA has identified deficiencies at a facility of a contract manufacturing organization (CMO), which are not specifically related to the manufacturing of VP-102 but instead raise general quality issues at the facility. At no time prior to the CRL was the Company notified by the FDA of any deficiencies at the CMO related specifically to the manufacturing of VP-102 or that their general investigation of the facility would have any impact on the Company’s NDA.

1) If a plant has general quality issues, that obviously impacts everything the plant does. For example, if a CMO doesn't handle investigations properly, that could be a problem, even if no investigations were needed while a sponsor's manufacturing batches were made, etc.

2) The FDA does not have any responsibility to notify the company of any deficiency. It is VRCA's responsibility to ensure that their products are being made properly. Which cannot happen if the overall quality procedures are lacking.

3) I don't know what makes management think that the FDA is supposed to explain to them that the "general investigation of the facility" can have an impact on the NDA. If that's not common sense, I don't know what is. The concept of a facility being barred from new drug approvals due to quality issues is not a mystery. It happens all the time. That's why a company is supposed to conduct due diligence before selecting a CMO.

Nowhere in this three-year saga have I seen any indication that VRCA understood the quality issues Sterling was struggling with, or that VRCA was proactive in any way to get them resolved or move to a different CMO. Just the opposite.

Contrast that with a small company such as ADMA Biologics (ADMA). I wrote up their saga a few years ago. Their CMO was beyond a Warning Letter, at the Administrative Meeting stage with products recalled, etc. ADMA bought the plant and turned it around in a year, got two products approved, etc. That is how you fix issues. VRCA has been flying blind and just burning investor cash year after year.

The Company understands from the CMO that it has implemented corrective actions to address the Agency’s concerns and the CMO has advised Verrica that it is expecting a satisfactory resolution of the facility’s identified deficiencies from the FDA within the next 30 business days

This is simply desert. In my mind, this statement is like a letter of resignation from the CEO:

1) The company is going out of its way to inform investors that VRCA is not only unaware of what their CMO is doing, but they don't even care. They understand "from the CMO" and not from their own expertise by knowing what the issues are and what the CMO is doing about them.

2) I'm not sure how to phrase my next comment... anyone who has just observed the FDA from a distance, let alone worked with them, would sooner believe in the Tooth Fairy than the FDA being bound by some arbitrary 30-day deadline to do anything.

3) Putting the fact aside, that anyone with actual CMC experience would be certain that the issues raised in the CRL couldn't have been fixed between May-Sept, what was VRCA management thinking after the 30-day deadline expired. And when the FDA didn't communicate any satisfaction with anything, what did the CEO do about it?

4) I could probably obtain the document outlining what corrective actions Sterling promised to make, which may have served as the basis for the FDA closing out the 2021 inspection. However, Sterling obviously didn't make them, the FDA didn't communicate anything positive to anyone and VRCA didn't bother to verify anything either... and when their gross negligence became apparent in the FDA coming back to reinspect, they did not disclose it to investors. VRCA may have not known about the 483 on March 2, when they filed their 10-K, but they absolutely should have known by May 2022.

Conclusion

Under the current CEO's leadership I think VRCA stock is worthless. No matter what new CMO the company signs up, it will be his responsibility to ensure cGMP compliance. Investors have seen a never-ending list of CRL's due to CMC issues, which makes it clear that under the FDA's current regime companies cannot avoid developing expertise in this area. I don't have any faith that current management would all of a sudden start doing what's required, or that they could even be transparent with investors. Time for a change.