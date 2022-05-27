Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) delivered solid results last year, continuing on a momentum seen over the past decade. Although the coming year is expected to generate double digit revenue growth, it would however be the slowest growth rate since its IPO in 2013, driven by a tight labor market. Nevertheless, continued market expansion, a combination of organic and inorganic growth initiatives, along with a very solid balance sheet suggests bright prospects for the company in the longer run. Despite dropping about 40% over the past year as investors pivoted from growth stocks to more conservative holdings, Veeva still trades at a lofty P/E of 41. The stock is largely viewed as a hold.

Strong results in FY 2022

Veeva Systems, a cloud software provider for the life sciences industry (the company's software solutions help life sciences companies gather data, develop and commercialize products faster and more efficiently), continued delivering robust results. As of January 2022, Veeva Systems served 1,205 customers, up 21% from the 1,100 customers served a year earlier, and about eight times more than the 150 plus customers served nearly a decade ago in 2013. The company's customer base includes major players in the life sciences industry including Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Eli Lilly, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., and Novartis to name a few.

For FY 2022 (year ended January 2022), the company reported:

Revenues of USD 1.8 billion, up 26% YoY,

Gross profit USD 1.4 billion, up 27.5% YoY,

Operating income of USD 505 million, up 34% YoY,

Net income of USD 427 million, up 12.5% YoY.

Both of the company's two business segments reported strong growth albeit slightly decelerating from last year.

Revenue growth by reportable segment for FY 2022 and FY 2021:

Reportable segment FY 2022 FY 2021 Subscription services 26% 32% Professional services and other 28% 37%

Subscription services (which comprises "Commercial Solutions" and "R&D Solutions") reported revenues of USD 1.48 billion, up 26% YoY. Subscription services is Veeva Systems' biggest business segment accounting for 80% of total revenues.

Professional Services and Other which accounted for the remaining 20% of total revenues generated USD 366 million, up 28% YoY.

Veeva Systems, Q4 2022 investor presentation

Within the Subscription business segment, growth was largely driven by R&D solutions, a smaller but faster growing business which comprises Veeva Systems' clinical trials, quality management, and compliance software, all of which are generally aimed at helping life sciences companies manage, streamline and accelerate their research and product development processes. Software products under this category include "Veeva Vault Clinical Suite" and "Veeva Site and Patient Engagement Applications" (which include a collection of software offerings covering clinical databases, Randomization and Trial Supply Management, clinical trial management applications, electronic trial master file applications among others).

Revenues from R&D Solutions were up 40% YoY in FY 2022. Commercial Solutions (a bigger and more mature business which comprises Veeva Systems' customer relationship management (CRM), data, and analytics software aimed at helping life sciences companies plan and improve marketing and sales-related activities) grew 18% YoY.

Veeva Systems Q4 2022 investor presentation

Slow 1H 2023 due to labor crunch, but positive results anticipated nevertheless for FY 2023

The company expects total revenue growth of around 17% YoY this year (FY 2023), decelerating from last year and its slowest top line growth rate since its IPO in 2013, but double digit growth nonetheless. Management expects a slower 1H 2023, largely due to a tight labor market with recruitment not keeping pace with growth, following a broader trend in the software industry. French software giant Dassault Systemes (OTCPK:DASTY) (which owns life sciences-focused software company Medidata - a Veeva Systems competitor) warned pressure for higher salaries could dampen profits in 2022. Despite the slowdown, Veeva Systems says it still remains on track to reach its long term target of USD 3 billion in revenues by 2025 (FY 2026).

Growing industry, inorganic expansion through acquisitions and strategic partnerships, organic expansion through innovation could drive long term growth

The life sciences industry has long been a laggard in digitization, with IT generally viewed as a cost center. That perspective however has been gradually changing and the COVID pandemic accelerated the pace of change, a positive for SaaS providers such as Veeva Systems. The trend is expected to continue with research figures projecting robust double digit growth rates for the life sciences software market in the coming years, driven by COVID-accelerated decentralized clinical trials, shorter time to market, rising competition, and rising R&D spend (compelling life sciences companies to adopt technology to increase R&D productivity), among other reasons. Studies from consultancy firm Deloitte revealed a decade-long decline in R&D productivity among life science companies until 2020 (the uptick in 2021 was largely due to an increase in late-stage COVID-related assets supported by emergency approvals).

Deloitte

Veeva Systems, already well positioned to profit from the opportunity as a market leader in the life sciences software space, continues to solidify its leadership position by broadening its product offering, and expanding into new verticals through a combination of inorganic and organic efforts. The company's ascent was largely driven by its core CRM software (a part of its bigger and mature Commercial Solutions business which offers software solutions for life sciences companies' sales and marketing teams), however with a market share of as much 80%, the company appears to be leaning on its smaller and faster-growing R&D Solutions business (which focuses on streamlining life science companies' R&D operations) to drive growth going forward.

Last year Veeva tied up with Clinical Research Organization (CRO) Paraxel which saw Paraxel standardizing on Veeva's suite of clinical operations applications (Veeva Vault Clinical Operations suite) including Vault eTMF (electronic Trial Master File, which handles document management related to drug clinical trials), Vault CTMS (Clinical Trial Management Software), and Vault Study Startup to streamline their R&D operations.

Last December, Veeva Systems acquired Veracity Logic, a cloud software provider for randomization and trial supply management (RTSM). The acquisition expands Veeva's clinical offering and could drive R&D Solutions growth.

On the innovation front, Veeva Systems' R&D intensity has been increasing, which could help support long term competitiveness.

Jan 2013 11.3% Jan 2014 12.5% Jan 2015 13.1% Jan 2016 16.1% Jan 2017 17.6% Jan 2018 19.1% Jan 2019 18.4% Jan 2020 19.0% Jan 2021 20.1% Jan 2022 20.6%

Financials

Revenues have been growing strongly over the past several years, and although revenue growth has been gradually decelerating (which is not unexpected given the higher base), it is still robust with growth rates at double digits. Gross profit growth has largely followed revenue growth rates and is also growing at double digits.

Seeking Alpha

There are few companies comparable to Veeva Systems, and few, if at all, offer a similar breadth of industry-specific products and expertise as Veeva Systems. IQVIA (IQV) is Veeva's primary competitor, with the company offering a CRM application built on the Salesforce (CRM) platform. Medidata (owned by French software maker Dassault Systemes) and Oracle (ORCL) are other competitors who compete with certain Veeva applications.

The company's dominance in the life sciences-focused SaaS space is reflected in its profitability which has been steadily increasing over the years. Continuously expanding gross margins reflect growing pricing power from its market leading position as well as customer switching costs typical of the software industry (costs and risks associated with data migration, training costs and lost productivity related to learning how to use the new software are typical hurdles that often hold back customers from switching software vendors. For instance, many traditional Clinical Trial Management Software (CTMS) are over two decades old and their antiquated capabilities are compelling life science companies to upgrade to new solutions such as Veeva's Vault CTMS). Moreover, Veeva's continuously expanding product capabilities helps retain customers to its ecosystem of products as well as win new customers; Veeva has been winning a number of contracts lately for instance with pharmaceutical giant Bristol Myers Squibb, Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Simbec-Orion, AmplifyBio, and diagnostics firm Lucid Diagnostics all of which were announced in the last two months alone.

Author

Above average profitability metrics such as ROA are further indicative of the company's market leading position. With a total debt to equity of just 1.9 and a growing cash pile which stood at USD 2.4 billion as of FY 2022 (well ahead of their total liabilities which stood at USD 905 million), Veeva Systems has a solid balance sheet which gives the company considerable flexibility when pursuing expansion opportunities through acquisitions.

Summary

Despite dropping about 38% over the past year following a broader growth stock sell-off as investors pivoted towards conservative investments sparked by rising macroeconomic challenges, the company still trades at a pricey P/E of about 41.

Seeking Alpha

While some may view the company as quite rich given its relatively high P/E along with a 2.6% short interest and continuing near term macro weakness, others however some may argue that is the price to pay for a fast-growing company with a market leading position in an industry with high barriers to entry (it is not uncommon for market leaders in expanding markets to sport pricey P/Es, for instance EUV lithography market leader ASML has a P/E of 32, while robotic surgical device leader Intuitive Surgical has a P/E of 45). Analysts are largely neutral on the stock.