PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) is a great speculative biotech to look into. That's because it recently reported results from its abstracts from the ASCO 2022 medical conference. It announced data from an NCI-led trial using its drug PDS0101 in a triple combination for the treatment of patients with HPV16+ cancers. In addition, it also reported data from another phase 2 study known as VERSATILE-002 using PDS0101 in combination with Keytruda for the treatment of patients with metastatic head and neck cancer.

The first study showed an increase in survival for those who were both checkpoint inhibitor therapy (CPI) naive and those who were CPI refractory. The second study with respect to patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer achieved either tumor shrinkage or a survival benefit. These results are promising and kind of establish proof of concept for PDS Biotechnology's Versamune T-cell activating technology platform. Based on this recently released data, I believe it offers a great buying opportunity.

PDS0101 In Triple-Combination For The Treatment Of Patients With Recurrent Or Metastatic HPV16-Positive Cancer

PDS Biotechnology has a National Cancer Institute (NCI) sponsored study that is a triple combination study. This is an open-label phase 1/2 study using PDS0101 in combination with two immune modulating therapies. This study is expected to recruit up to 56 patients with HPV16+ cancers. Such cancers being targeted by this triple-combination study are as follows:

Anal cancer

Cervical cancer

Head and neck cancer

Penile cancer

Vaginal cancer

Vulvar cancer

The immune modulating agents that are being combined with PDS0101 are M7824 (bintrafusp alfa) and M9241 (NHS-IL12). The goal for both of these agents are to boost T-cell response against a tumor targets. The thing is that it is good that PDS Biotechnology is going after several types of cancers that are HPV positive (+). This is a breakdown of HPV being found in several types of cancers, are as follows:

90% of anal cancers

70% of vaginal cancers

70% of vulvar cancers

More than 60% of penile cancers

Oropharyngeal cancers (About 70% caused by HPV, but primarily driven by tobacco and alcohol)

The main point here is that the targeting of HPV16+ cancers is a great opportunity for PDS Biotechnology. The company announced preliminary data from this NCI-led study. For those CPI refractory patients treated with M9241 17 out of 22 (77%) of patients were alive at 12 months. For those patients who had not yet taken a CPI yet, 6 out of 8 were alive at a median of 17 months of follow up. While a small pool of patients thus far, this does establish proof of concept that PDS Biotech's Versamune T-cell activating technology platform works.

Not only that, but it also released results from its single-arm phase 2 VERSATILE-002 study which used PDS0101 in combination with Keytruda in patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer. For the 19 patients given this combination therapy it was shown that the response rate was 41%. This compares to patients who only take checkpoint inhibitors alone as a monotherapy that only achieve a 19% response rate. There was also a 76.5% disease stabilization rate or tumor shrinkage shown, plus 89% of patients were alive at a median of 9 months.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, PDS Biotechnology had $58.9 million in cash as of March 31, 2022. The reason for the large cash on hand is because it sold a total of 6,088,235 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $8.50 per share based on a 2020 Shelf Registration Statement. In addition, to 794,117 shares issues upon the exercise by the underwriter of its option to purchase additional shares at the public offering price, minus discounts and commissions.

In total, the biotech received gross proceeds of $51.7 million and net proceeds of $48.5 million upon deducting discounts and offering expenses. It believes it has enough cash on hand to fund its operations into 2024. Even if it does have a need to raise cash later on, it has approximately $29,300,000 of Shelf Securities left to use.

I don't believe it has the need to raise cash immediately. Only if management has another strategic option or strategy to deploy will it need to raise cash immediately.

Risks To Business

The biggest risk would be with respect to the clinical data. For instance, when looking at the NCI led phase 2 study using the PDS0101 triple combination in HPV+ cancers, the results released were only in the first 30 patients that were evaluated. The study is expected to recruit up to 56 patients total, which means the final outcome in terms of response and survival will likely change.

The same goes with the current phase 2 VERSATILE-002 study using PDS0101 plus Keytruda to treat recurrent or metastatic patients with head and neck cancer. There is no guarantee that the 41.2% response rate will remain for this patient population. That's because the data was preliminary and was only based on the first 17 patients thus far. My guess is that once additional patients are recruited into this study, then this number will slightly change. As long as it remains above CPI monotherapy response, which is historically 19% in this patient population, then it should be okay.

Conclusion

PDS Biotechnology is a great speculative biotech to buy. The reason why I state this is because it had established proof of concept in not just one, but two studies with its Versamune T-cell activating technology platform. The one study is with the triple combination of PDS0101 in patients with HPV16+ cancers and then the other is the double PDS0101 combination in patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer.

Both of these studies prove in a way that the company's technology works. As I stated above, additional patients being recruited will highly likely change response data noted above. As long as such response data doesn't drop off or get much worse, then PDS Biotechnology should still be okay. It has enough cash to fund its operations into 2024 as well. For all these reasons, these are why I believe PDS Biotechnology is a good speculative biotech to buy.