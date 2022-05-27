Nikolay Chekalin/iStock via Getty Images

Companies that have business models that expose investors to opportunities that involve nuclear power or related activities are few and far between. But one player in this space that has historically fared well is BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT). Despite seeing some pain on its bottom line, the company's top line continues to show modest growth and the enterprise more broadly is quite healthy. In a time of severe uncertainty in the market, some investors have gravitated toward this company in the hopes of capturing some upside. That has, so far, proven to be a successful strategy. But between a change in bottom-line results and a rising share price, the company is looking less appealing now than it did earlier this year.

A re-evaluation is in order

The last time I wrote an article about BWX Technologies was in February of this year. At that time, I called the business a solid play on all things nuclear. I found myself interested in the three big segments the company has: its Nuclear Operations Group, its Nuclear Power Group, and its Nuclear Services Group. This diversified player, which focuses on activities ranging from managing spent nuclear fuel, to providing steam generation and separation equipment and design and development, to offering naval nuclear components, reactors, and fuel, made for a good prospect for investors. At the end of the day, I said that the company was benefiting from a long-term trend of growth and, while I did acknowledge that shares were not cheap, I also said that they weren't pricey either. The end result was a 'buy' rating on my end, signaling a belief that shares would outperform the broader market moving forward. Since then, the enterprise has performed better than I would have expected. While the S&P 500 has declined by 12.1%, shares of BWX Technologies have generated a profit for their investors of 12%.

This increase in share price during a rocky market can be chalked up to continued strong performance on the company's top line. Consider results for the entirety of the company's 2021 fiscal year. When I last wrote about the firm, we only had data covering through the third quarter of last year. Revenue for the entirety of the year totaled $2.12 billion. That matched with what the company achieved in 2020. However, if you only look at results covering the final quarter, sales increased year over year, rising from $557 million to $592 million. As for the 2022 fiscal year, the business continues to show some growth. Sales in the latest quarter, the first quarter of the year, totaled $530.7 million. That is slightly higher than the $528.3 million generated one year earlier. On top of that, management forecasts total revenue growing by between 3% and 4% for the year. At the midpoint, that would translate to revenue of nearly $2.20 billion.

Where things have been less ideal has been on the company's bottom line. First, we should consider the entirety of 2021. Net income for the year was $305.9 million. That is 9.8% higher than the $278.7 million reported for 2020. All of this increase, and more, came during the final quarter of the year. Net income for the final three months of 2021 was $116.9 million. That's nearly double the $65.7 million generated one year earlier. Unfortunately, we are now seeing some weakness in the 2022 fiscal year. During the first quarter, net profits totaled $59 million. That's down from the $69.8 million reported one year earlier. Naturally, we should also pay attention to other profitability metrics. For 2021, operating cash flow came in at $386 million. That's comfortably above the $196.4 million seen in 2020. If we adjust for changes in working capital, the metric would have risen from $371.2 million to $400.8 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA came in at $418.1 million for the year. That was the one metric that was worse year over year, with the result for 2020 totaling $427 million.

Although BWX Technologies has done well recently, the bottom-line performance for the business is showing continued signs of worsening. Operating cash flow in the first quarter of this year was negative to the tune of $5.4 million. That compares to the positive $98.4 million generated one year earlier. If we adjust for changes in working capital, the picture does change markedly, but not enough to make up the entire difference. In this case, cash flow would have fallen from $89.2 million last year to $79.9 million this year. Meanwhile, EBITDA has also declined, falling from $98.3 million to $94.4 million.

From an earnings perspective, management seems to expect this worsening to continue through this year. Earnings per share should end up being between $3.05 and $3.25. At the midpoint, this would translate to net profits of $289.2 million. That implies a year-over-year decrease of 5.5%. Operating cash flow is also slated to worsen, coming in at between $260 million and $290 million. At the midpoint, this would be 28.8% lower than it was last year. The only profitability metric that looks set to improve is EBITDA. Management expects this to come in at between 3% and 4% higher than what was reported in 2021. This implies EBITDA for the year of around $432.7 million.

Taking this data, we can re-evaluate BWX Technologies and determine whether the company is still an attractive value prospect. Using the 2021 results, the business is currently trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 14.7. This is up slightly from the 14.3 reading that I calculated when I last wrote about the business. The price to operating cash flow multiple would be 11.2. That compares to the 10.8 that I got in my last article. And the EV to EBITDA multiple should come in at about 13.8. That compares to the 12 that I got for my last piece. All of these things considered, I would say that the picture hasn't changed much. But when we look at the data on a forward basis, the situation looks less favorable. The price to earnings multiple would be 15.6. The price to operating cash flow multiple is even higher at 16.4. Only the EV to EBITDA multiple should be lower this year than last, coming in at 13.3.

To put this all in perspective, I decided to compare the company to the same five firms that I looked at when I last wrote about it. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies range from a low of 18.5 to a high of 53.5. In this case, BWX Technologies was the cheapest of the group. Using the price to operating cash flow approach, the range was from 8.6 to 21.2. In this scenario, only one of the five companies was cheaper than our prospect. And using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range was from 10.6 to 18.7. In this case, two of the five companies were cheaper than our target.

Company Price/Earnings Price/Operating Cash Flow EV/EBITDA BWX Technologies 14.7 11.2 13.8 Parsons Corp. (PSN) 53.5 16.9 15.0 Raytheon Technologies (RTX) 33.4 20.5 15.1 Elbit Systems (ESLT) 32.2 21.2 18.7 Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) 23.3 19.9 13.4 Textron (TXT) 18.5 8.6 10.6

Takeaway

Based on all the data provided, I will say that BWX Technologies is still a quality company in my eyes. The firm is definitely cheap relative to similar players in the market. Long term, I fully suspect that it will create value for its investors. But between greater uncertainty in the broader market, the anticipated weakness on the company's bottom line for this year, and the fact that the business has already seen its shares significantly outperform the S&P 500, I do believe that further upside in the near term is limited. As such, I am lowering my rating for the enterprise from 'buy' to 'hold'.