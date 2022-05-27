Jonathan Kitchen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Since I put out my latest in a long string of cautionary articles on Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX), the shares are down about 41% against a loss of ~10.2% for the S&P 500. I thought I'd check on the stock yet again for several reasons. First, the company has reported earnings since, so those require comment. Second, a stock trading at $17 is, by definition, less risky an investment than when that same stock's trading at $28. I may buck the crowd again, but do it in reverse this time. For years, Wall Street was generally bullish as I was bearish. I might take a bullish position here at a time when many analysts seem to be finally abandoning the name.

This will depend on the financial performance and the valuation, obviously. Finally, in my latest article on this name, I suggested that people who want to do the financial equivalent of run with scissors and take a long position here express that perspective using call options in lieu of shares. I think reviewing that trade would be helpful for investors.

I know that my writing can be tough for some people to wade through. For that reason, I always include a "thesis statement" paragraph. This gives the reader the opportunity to get the "gist" of my perspective while keeping the exposure to the "Doyle mojo" to an absolute minimum. You're welcome. I'm of the view that this company remains a poor investment because of the strong disconnect between revenue and net income. More galling still is the fact that stock-based compensation has increased dramatically, while owners have suffered. In spite of this, the shares are hardly cheap. For this reason, I reiterate the recommendations I've made over the past several years here: avoid this stock. That said, if you see something here that I don't, I would recommend you express your bullish position via calls and not shares. The calls I recommended previously have lost money as the stock price has collapsed, but these have done far less badly than the stock. I'm of the view that calls give the investor most of the upside "flavor" at a fraction of the risk "calories", and so you would be wise to express any bullish feelings with these.

Financial Snapshot

If you open any of the articles I've written on this name over the past few years you'll read a consistent moan. The more this company sells, the more it loses. The point I made is that growing sales are a "nice to have", but they're only helpful for owners if they generate profits. As far back as 2013, there has been a very strong, negative relationship between revenue and net income. Growing sales did little, if anything, to improve the bottom line.

That said, the first nine months of the current year were "less bad" than the same periods in each of the previous two years. For example, total revenue during the most recent period was about 19% higher than it was in 2021, and loss was "only" $646.5 million. This loss was "less bad" than the same period last year, when net loss was $29.5 million greater. Still, a loss is a loss in my estimation, and the company will need to trade at a significant discount to its own history before I'll choose to get excited here.

Also, I've heard from some people that my obsession with profits somehow misses the point. In response, I would remind investors that profits are the source of sustainable owner returns. Owners get paid with whatever is left over after landlords, employees, governments, etc. wet their proverbial beaks.

Finally, I'm troubled by the fact that employee interests don't seem well aligned with those of owners. I cite as my proof of this the staggering amounts spent on stock-based compensation over the years, coincident with large and growing financial losses. For example, in the years 2019, 2020, and 2021 alone, the company spent over $1.017 billion on stock-based compensation. We don't have third quarter figures for the most recent financial year yet, but as of the end of Q2, the company spent $178.6 million on stock-based compensation for the first half of the current fiscal year. This figure is just under 3% higher than the same period last year. So, I would say that while owners have suffered capital losses, employees have done rather well.

That said, I'm very happy to learn that this is a company dedicated to "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion", as evidenced by the fact that they have two "councils" dedicated to these noble goals. Given that, I'm sure that each of the 6,100 employees shares this stock-based compensation equally. After all, what's more "equitable" than sharing the average $59k per employee stock-based compensation, well, "equitably?" Please note that any suggestion that all of this talk about "equity", etc. is hypocritical, virtue signaling, nonsense that won't be tolerated in the comments section of this article.

Anyway, as I suggested above, in order for me to get excited about this stock, it'd need to trade at a deep discount. It's time to look at the stock as a thing distinct from the business.

Nutanix Financials (Nutanix investor relations)

The Stock

It's no secret that I'm not an enormous fan of this business, but I have to acknowledge that even the most troubled company can be a decent investment at the right price. By "right" I mean "sufficiently cheap." I measure "cheap" in a few ways, and in particular, I want to see a stock trading at a discount to both its own history and the overall market.

In my previous missive on this name, I fretted that the price to sales, though cheaper, was still trading at an aggressive 3.8 times. In addition, the last time price to book and price to CFO were positive, they were ridiculously expensive, at 100, and 126 respectively. At the moment, price to sales is cheaper, but is still relatively expensive per the following:

The fact that the market is still willing to pay $2.30 for every dollar of sales is remarkable in my estimation. It's too rich for my blood, so I will continue to recommend avoiding this stock.

Calls as Alternative

It's come to my attention on several occasions that people often disagree with me. In case you disagree with me about this stock, this section of the article is for you. In my view, for companies like this that are, uh, "earnings light" and do not pay a dividend, buying calls is superior to buying stocks for people who insist on staying long a given company. These offer virtually identical upside at a fraction of the risk.

Consistent with this strategy, in my previous article, I recommended that people who insist on staying long here should eschew the shares and instead buy the January 2023 calls with a strike of $27.50. These were trading at $5.40 at the time and they're now bid at $.75, for a loss of $4.65. That's not great, obviously. In fairness to this strategy, though, the losses on the calls are less bad than the $11.08 loss stockholders have suffered since. When we invest, we need to be mindful of the importance of preserving capital. This strategy preserves capital, by giving investors most of any upside "flavor" at a fraction of the risk "calories."

If you are long and chose to take my advice before, I don't think you should throw good money after bad. You can take some hope in the fact that Wall Street is growing pessimistic about the stock, so it may rise in price from here. In case you're just joining the party, and are long for some reason, I would recommend the same strategy again. I would recommend that you eschew the shares and buy calls instead. As I've already intoned, these give most of the upside at a fraction of the risk. In particular, if I were long here (again, I'm not), I'd recommend buying the January 2023 calls with a strike of $17.50 for $3.50 each. These give most of any upside the stock will enjoy over the next several months while only exposing ~21% of the capital at risk. If you're long this stock, calls are the "least bad" option (forgive the pun) available to you.

Conclusion

I think this is not a great investment at current prices and won't be worthy of consideration until price drops even further and/or the company manages to turn a profit. For that reason, I will continue to avoid the name and recommend that you do the same. For those who insist on staying long here, I think the "calls in lieu of shares" strategy has proven itself, and I would recommend that approach yet again. If you see something here that I don't, forget the shares and buy the calls described above.