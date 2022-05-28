REITs To The Rescue: The Shark Tank Edition

bennymarty/iStock via Getty Images

Ever watched ABC’s Shark Tank?

You’ve probably at least heard of it. And you might be a total groupie (or guppy?), watching every single episode of every single season.

The “killer” show is like chum in the water for millions of viewers. As tvseriesfinale.com notes:

“Having aired for more than a decade, Shark Tank has become a staple of the ABC schedule…

“A business-themed reality series, the Shark Tank TV show follows company owners and investors as they seek investments from a group of savvy, wealthy investors who are ‘self-made’ tycoons. The regular ‘sharks’ are Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran [a real estate maven, mind you], Daymond John, Mark Cuban, and Lori Greiner. The sharks offer everyday people a shot at the American Dream and the possibility of striking business deals to grow their companies beyond their wildest dreams. “Guest sharks in season 13 include Kevin Hart, Emma Grede, Peter Jones, Nirav Tolia, and Daniel Lubetzky.”

For the record, Season 13 is the one that (probably) just finished up with 3.725 million viewers. Admittedly, that is down from Season 12, but it’s still pretty watched and even more well-known.

A year or two ago – or was it three? – I wrote a Shark Tank-themed article where I noted knowing some of the regular investors… including the much-feared Kevin O’Leary, aka Mr. Wonderful.

And yeah, he’s just as hungry for a deal as he seems.

A Shark Tank-Specific Whale of a Tail

Knowing such characters – on Shark Tank or elsewhere – is pretty awesome, I’ll admit. I love having those associations, and not just because of their star power and business connections.

These people are fascinating to talk to all on their own!

Then again, so are the “little people” you see on Shark Tank, like Alexiou Gibson. Who happens to be a friend and neighbor.

He lives in West Palm in the same apartment building I rent from. In fact, I’m having dinner with him next week, where I’m sure he’ll tell me all about his successful Shark Tank experience.

He was the first one through the double doors on season 13, episode 24. And he went on to make quite the splash.

(Am I going too far with the wordplay? I’m not sure if I can stop…)

Here’s how his website, seamosstransformation.com, describes the company he founded:

“The Transformation Factory (TTF) is the passion of founder Alexiou Gibson. In his current role as CEO and president, he leads the company as a continuation of his own transformation from one seeking answers to one providing answers. TTF is the culmination of his more than 10 years of battling health issues… “Alexiou started his transformation in 2014 when his physician told him that he would not live to see thirty. Weighing in at over 500 lbs. at 21 years of age, he was told that his body was in disrepair and he was too far gone to make any significant changes to his health. At that time, his body was riddled with multiple chronic conditions… “Now, years later, Alexiou has completely changed his lifestyle…”

Pretty awesome, right? This guy is a living inspiration, and one I’m more than happy to know.

By the way, if you want to see him on TV, here’s the conclusion of his successful Shark Tank appearance.

Bite Like a Shark

Now, as you can probably already guess, I’m a big fan of Shark Tank – so much so that I guest-lectured at Cornell U last week, where I was a judge for its real estate version of that show.

If you think that sounds like a lot of fun, you’d be right. I had a blast participating in it.

Of course, that setup’s main purpose wasn’t to be fun. It was to teach some valuable lessons. And while the actual Shark Tank show is every bit as engaging, the investors on it take their money even more seriously.

Those multi-millionaires aren’t the types to throw cash around at just anything. They want to grow their wealth, not squander it, and they have the business smarts to back those goals up.

They won’t bite unless it’s a big fish… or a fish with all the potential of becoming big.

That’s why, when Alexiou walked in and asked for $500,000 for 5% equity in TTF, they counteroffered. To explain how it went, I’ll turn to Shark Tank Recap:

“Guest shark Kevin Hart didn’t hesitate to make an offer. He offered $500,000 for 20%. Barbara Corcoran [made] the same offer, so they decided to go in together. “Kevin O’Leary offered $500,000 for 30% equity, but only because he could offer the Chef Wonderful name. “Alexiou countered Kevin Hart and Barbara Corcoran at $800,000 for 20%, but Barbara wouldn’t [budge]. Since Kevin Hart is okay with up to $600,000 for 20%, Mark Cuban says he’ll go in with him instead.”

That’s the offer my entrepreneurial friend accepted. It was a deal all three could accept for a company they believed in.

In that same spirit, here are two real estate investment trusts (REITs) I’m labeling high-conviction Buys.

A Green-Growing Machine

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) was founded in December 2016 as the first – and only – publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange to provide real estate capital to the regulated cannabis industry.

As of May 16, 2022, IIPR owned 110 properties located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington, representing a total of approximately 8.2 million rentable square feet (including approximately 2.4 million rentable square feet under development / redevelopment).

The company has maintained a steady pipeline of deal flow with commitments and investments totaling $2.2 billion. Yet here’s its year-to-date stock performance:

As you can see, shares have dropped over 50% so far. That’s quite a shift from previous years when IIPR was one of the top REIT performers.

Check out these total returns from past years:

2019 – 69%

2020 – 150%

2021 – 47%.

How could a stock drop 50% in five months despite averaging 89% returns over the last three years – including during a global pandemic? That question becomes even more confusing considering its rock-solid business model.

You see, IIPR courts U.S. cannabis operators with outsized needs for capital to fund growth. Their sales are estimated to grow to $46 billion by 2026, almost double 2021’s estimated $24 billion.

That’s because, as of earlier this year, 38 states and Washington, D.C., had legalized cannabis for medical-use. And 18 (and D.C.) have legalized it for adult-use.

And that’s expected to grow from here.

Moreover, cannabis operators must obtain proper state licensing for the facilities it uses. In many places, it’s become a highly competitive process.

This gives IIPR a moat-worthy business model.

It also continues to deliver exceptional growth fueled by a successful history of capital raising. As viewed below, it’s delivered best-in-class adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per-share expansion…

And very predictable dividend developments, too.

As you can see, IIPR generated amazing growth initially, though that leveled off to around 30% in 2021 and 2022. Its dividend, meanwhile, rose at around a 62% compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") over the last four years and by 27% over the last two.

So, again, why has it found so much disfavor?

Innovative Industrial Properties Continued…

Perhaps Mr. Market is concerned with what will happen if/when federalization takes place. After all, that could level the playing field for cannabis REITs and alternative capital sources alike.

But I don’t see legislation as being a death knell for cannabis REITs, especially not IIPR. That company should still be able to grow earnings (AFFO per share) at higher rates than its peers.

Analysts are now forecasting IIPR to grow by 19% in 2023. That’s certainly less from a historical context but remains above-average for REITs in general.

Fast Graphs

Also keep in mind that IIPR has very low debt – just around 15% debt to assets. This means it can always increase leverage to enhance AFFO per share if need be.

The REIT is now trading at a lower multiple than it did in March 2020. Mr. Market is now pricing IIPR as if cannabis is the next cruise lines heading into a pandemic.

But IIPR is in the best shape ever from a business perspective. It has one tenant (less than 1% of invested capital and revenue) who has partially paid rent. This is one of the operators IIPR granted a limited relief program to at the onset of the pandemic (as IIPR reports revenues on a cash basis, it did not record any revenue for this tenant other than cash it received and had no receivables to write off).

Our conservative model has IIPR returning 50%+ over the next 12 months. That’s based on analyst growth estimates of 31% in 2022 and 19% in 2023.

Shares are trading at $124.12, with a p/AFFO of 16.6x compared with 18x in March 2020. And their dividend yield is 5.6% -- which I find truly astonishing given its healthy 85% payout ratio and strong rent collection.

We know the sharks are circling this name. But I’m quite content with my stake here, recognizing that the business is on solid footing.

Safe Holds and Life Rafts in Troubled Times

Safehold Inc. (SAFE) is a New York-based REIT specializing in long-term land leases. The company is externally managed by iStar (STAR), which has more than $40 billion of real estate transactional expertise over the past three decades.

While I typically don’t care for such management arrangements, STAR is also SAFE’s largest owner. And it was a pioneer in the market for mezzanine real estate debt (i.e., loans usually used for acquisitions and development) in the early 1990s.

In the early 2000s, then, it identified and capitalized on the mispricing of net leases, which have since become one of the largest REIT subtypes.

I’ve been covering SAFE for a few years now. As you can see below, shares have become incredibly cheap as interest rates have risen.

However, once again, I don’t think Mr. Market is giving SAFE nearly enough credit.

Shares have dropped 46% year-to-date despite generating solid returns prior to 2022:

2019 – 129%

2020 – 81%

2021 – 11%.

SAFE’s first-quarter 2022 earnings grew substantially, and it has a strong pipeline of new investments. It’s crossed the $5 billion mark in portfolio size and recently obtained three-year unsecured debt for the first time.

So far so good, right?

One common misconception about ground leases is that they’re similar to fixed coupon bonds in that they pay a fixed yield and have minimal or no upside potential. But that’s inaccurate.

In addition to base rent, SAFE’s typical ground-lease contract includes average fixed rent bumps of approximately 2% per year. They also include inflation protection.

Most involve periodic upward rent adjustments in cap CPI lookbacks when inflation stays above 2% for extended periods. So, in some respects, they’re more like Treasury Inflation-Protection Securities than straight fixed-income investments.

That’s because TIPS adjust in value to help mitigate inflation, just like SAFE’s ground leases.

During Q1-22, the company originated 10 new ground leases totaling $677 million – which marked its best quarter ever. It funded $519 million for them, with the remaining $158 million expected to be funded in the near term.

These new originations span nine different markets and seven new customers. And the investment metrics associated with them are in line with Safehold’s targets, with a 38% ground lease-to-value and 3.9x rent coverage.

Under GAAP, these assets generate a weighted average yield of 4.8% and a weighted average inflation-adjusted yield of 5.1%.

SAFE’s originations during Q1 have driven the aggregate portfolio to approximately $5.5 billion. This represents 16x growth since its IPO nearly five years ago.

Plus, the ground-lease subsector is highly fragmented. It makes up as much as $500 billion of the $7 trillion institutional-quality U.S. commercial real estate market.

That’s primarily because the historical ground-lease structure has never been modernized. In many cases, these old-fashioned ground leases harm the financing and value of the building.

So the combination of repeat customer business and SAFE’s increased outreach is helping build momentum and should lead to significant portfolio growth.

Safehold Continued…

Some analysts have compared SAFE to traditional equity REITs. But the latter have a higher degree of default risk because they’re closer to BBB in terms of their default profile.

The market prices SAFE’s cash flows relative to long-duration high-grade bonds. But that doesn’t work either. Its portfolio has a meaningful embedded contractual income pickup from features that fixed-rate bonds don’t have.

On SAFE’s first-quarter 2022 earnings call, CEO Jay Sugarman explained, “we made important progress in accessing 30-year unsecured debt for the first time and closing our first round of Caret investors.”

By Caret investors, he means shares in Safehold’s subsidiary, Caret Ventures, LLC. These units are designed to “track and capture” the portfolio’s unrealized capital appreciation.

SAFE sold and received commitments to purchase a 1.37% interest in that subsidiary for $24 million from six strategic investors. That equates to a valuation of $1.75 billion.

As viewed below, the company has delivered best-in-class earnings-per-share ("EPS") growth and very predictable dividend growth:

During Q1-22, it closed and funded $475 million of 30-year unsecured notes. And it raised $309 million of equity at $59 per share.

At the end of the quarter, SAFE had $3.2 billion in debt:

Approximately $1.5 billion in non-recourse secured debt

$1. 2 billion in unsecured notes

$272 million in pro-rata share on ground leases (owned in partnership).

Its weighted average debt maturity is 24 years. And it had $235 million drawn on its unsecured revolver at last check.

Combined with cash on hand, SAFE had $1.15 billion in liquidity. It’s levered 1.6x on a total debt-to-book equity basis and 1.1x on a debt-to-equity market cap basis.

Here are some other aspects you might like to know…

The effective interest rate on its revolving debt is 3.7%. That’s a 141-basis-point spread to the 5.1% annualized yield on its portfolio.

And its weighted average cash interest rate on revolving debt is 3.2% – a positive spread to the 3.3% current cash yield.

As seen above, analysts are forecasting SAFE to grow EPS by 10% in 2023. However, this doesn’t reflect the likely possibility that SAFE merges with STAR.

STAR has now sold its net-lease portfolio, so we believe that a combination is eminent. And this could provide SAFE with some cheap capital to grow earnings.

Once more, SAFE is cheap and the sharks are circling. Shares are now trading at $42.67 with a price-to-earnings (P/E) of 28.7x.

To put that into perspective, SAFE previously traded at 73x in July 2021; and its “normal” range is 48x. In addition, it’s proven that it can execute on its pipeline and create a brand-new category within the REIT sector.

All boiled down, we believe internalization will trigger upward momentum!

In Conclusion…

I decided to put together a chart (below) that includes the 2022 analyst growth (FFO) growth estimates for equity REITs. Though I did exclude lodging, timber, and billboard examples since they’re outliers due to lockdown-driven distorted earnings.

As shown above, the remaining REITs’ growth estimate is 8.7% in 2022, compared with:

IIPR – 31%;

SAFE – 24%.

Meanwhile, the average p/AFFO multiple for our larger REIT category is 21x.

Compared with:

IIPR – 16.6x;

SAFE – 28.7x.So here you have two of the cheapest REITs that are generating 3x the earnings growth of their peers. And both business models (cannabis and ground leases) are solid based on their underlying fundamentals.

As a value investor, it’s important to be prepared for that perfect opportunity. As Warren Buffett explained:

“We simply attempt to be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy only when others are fearful."

I know I, for one, am ready to bite!