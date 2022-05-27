KanawatTH/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on May 11th, 2022.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) certainly catches investors' attention due to its higher yield. This fairly plain equity fund has a managed distribution plan of 10%, which is divided by 2.5% and paid quarterly. This leads to a variable distribution from quarter to quarter but also predictability. If the net asset value per share rises, you'll get a boost and vice versa.

The fund offers no downside protection or hedges against volatile markets. Therefore, it has had just as rough a year as the major indexes have also struggled. Below, we will show the total YTD returns compared to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) to show how equities have been doing overall this year.

YCharts

As we can see, USA has slipped a bit more than the broader market too. The higher distribution yield is the name of the game for this fund. However, the other turn-off at the moment for this fund is its persistent premium trading level over NAV. This essentially means we are overpaying for assets. If the fund were to liquidate completely, you'd have lost money. This often isn't a great position to be in for most cases.

I advocate not only looking at discounts and premiums but how the current discount/premium relates to its historical range. On that basis, USA is still looking expensive compared to most years where it has been trading at a discount.

Despite this, USA can still be a solid hold for investors that are already holding a position. The only other place you can get a 10% distribution yield and maintain a straight equity portfolio is from Gabelli Equity Fund (GAB), trading at a whopping ~25% premium, or doing your own selling of assets periodically. Of course, both of those are feasible approaches, but one is even more expensive, and the other requires "work."

Since our previous update, USA had conducted a rights offering. Stanford Chemist covered more on that topic previously.

The Basics

1-Year Z-score: -0.19

Premium: 4.27%

Distribution Yield: 10.93%

Expense Ratio: 0.91%

Leverage: N/A

Managed Assets: $1.4 billion

Structure: Perpetual

USA's investment objective is to "seek total investment return, comprised of long-term capital appreciation and current income. It seeks its investment objective through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities."

The fund takes a bit of a different approach than other closed-end funds. They don't have just one advisor managing, but five different investment managers that take a sleeve of the fund to invest. They have three value-oriented managers and two growth managers.

USA Manager Structure (ALPS Advisors)

At the end of the day, though, ALPS Advisors, Inc maintains that they have the "ultimate authority to oversee the investment managers and recommend their hiring, termination and replacement." So if the managers aren't acting in a way that ALPS is happy with, they can be replaced.

The fund's expense ratio is nice and low, relatively speaking. That's a good thing when you are considering how straightforward the investments actually are in the portfolio. On top of this, the fund doesn't employ any leverage. That can make it somewhat more conservative than other diversified funds. The majority of CEFs are leveraged. GAB, as an example, is leveraged.

Performance - Attractive Returns, Cautious Valuation

Over the longer term, this fund has delivered some solid results. Basically, what you would expect as equities over the last decade have done incredibly well.

Compared to their benchmark, they have fallen shy. That isn't necessarily a bad thing, as again, this is a yield play - not necessarily a total return play for investors. I think that should be put into perspective since they don't allow for compounding as they essentially payout everything that is earned to shareholders. For the most part, the income, capital gains and/or return of capital are going to be distributed.

USA Annualized Returns (ALPS Advisors)

Another criticism that would often come up is that the fund is lower now than at its inception. At inception, the share price was $10, and CEFConnect shows the NAV per share at inception was $9.98. This honestly seems a bit low considering that the offering expenses came out of the NAV. Anyway, let's just assume it is accurate. For the sake of what we are going to look at, it ultimately isn't important and won't make a meaningful difference.

The reason it won't really matter is that the fund launched in 1986. Today, at the time of writing this, the shares last closed at $6.59 and a NAV of $6.32. Meaning the fund has been around for 36 years now and that translates into a loss of 34.1% over the course of 36 years is less than 1% a year. Another way of looking at it is the fund has lost around $0.095 per year. For a CEF that has been paying out 10% every year, which would suggest for most years, it has been covering its distribution. That includes the Dot.com bust, the 2008/09 GFC and the 2020 COVID pandemic.

On top of this, the fund has paid out $25.93 in that time period if you go back to 1989. I wasn't able to find distribution history before that.

Moving onto the current premium of the fund, the part that I believe makes it not a buy at this time. Looking at the average discount over the last ten years, we can see that it spends most of its time at a deep discount. It has really only been the more recent couple of years where we have seen valuations surge into premiums.

YCharts

We haven't even been getting the usual CEF discount expansion during the volatility we have been experiencing for 2022. Overall, CEFs valuations have come down materially.

All this being said, interestingly, the fund had traded at a premium between 2001 and 2005 rather regularly. Through the early 90s, a premium was also a common characteristic of the fund. Combining that with the overall decline in equity prices, I think there could be an argument that it is a great deal, even at this time. I'm just not personally convinced myself.

Distribution: 10% Managed Distribution Policy

The distribution policy states that they target approximately 10% annually. However, this can be more or less dependent on gyrations in a typical year. The reason for this is due to the quarterly installment of 2.5% that is calculated each quarter. It is based on NAV the Friday prior to each quarterly declaration date.

For example, the last quarter saw a distribution of $0.18. It was announced on April 11th, 2022. The closing NAV price on Friday before the declaration was $7.34, or what would amount to $0.1835 based on 2.5%.

We see variable distributions declared every quarter, but we always have a good sense of what is coming. If the NAV rises, it will also raise the distribution. If we are in a tough market such as 2022, we know it is going to fall. Some might say those variable distributions are unattractive, but I think predictability can be attractive.

USA Distribution History (CEFConnect)

Generally, I give a few paragraphs on the coverage of the fund's distribution. In this case, it isn't really necessary since they will pay based on the managed distribution.

That being said, we can take a quick look at the latest Annual Report. We can see that NII had fallen for the fund year-over-year. Either way, a bulk of the distributions will be covered through capital gains or even return of capital, just based on the fund's composition. This isn't surprising.

USA Annual Report (ALPS Advisors)

This is reflected in the tax character of the distributions for investors. This is always important to take a quick look at because sometimes it can vary, and sometimes it varies quite drastically too.

USA Annual Report (ALPS Advisors)

USA is also a great example of return of capital that isn't destructive. They simply just didn't realize enough in income and capital gains to offset the distributions. Therefore, some of the classifications were characterized as ROC. Yet, had they realized some of the significant pile of unrealized gains, they would have had more than enough to cover the payout.

USA's Portfolio

One interesting note on the fund's composition is that they don't just go heavy into tech investments. They aren't necessarily an "index hugger," as some folks describe some equity funds. It is true that the largest exposure is to technology but not to the same degree as it is in something like SPY. Here's the breakdown at the end of March 31st, 2022. This fund also provides a monthly update, but as of the time of writing, it was still for the period ending March 31st, 2022.

USA Sector Exposure (ALPS Advisors)

Now here is the same breakdown for SPY at the end of March 31st, 2022.

SPY Sector Breakdown (SSGA)

Besides the income focus, this is another reason I personally wouldn't be overly concerned about beating the "market" returns. It can help make a portfolio more balanced than SPY itself. This could be a function of the fact that the fund is tilted more towards a value allocation, with 60% being managed in that way, vs. the 40% in the growth category.

Looking at USA's top ten holdings, we can see that they also contain all the mega-cap tech names you would suspect.

USA Top Ten (ALPS Advisors)

Again here, if we compare to SPY, we see some differences, namely in allocations. Apple (AAPL) isn't even a position in the top space for USA. AAPL was a 7.07% weighting for SPY. Then we have Microsoft (MSFT), which does make an appearance in both USA and SPY in top positions. Above we can see it accounts for a 1.9% weighting for USA. In SPY, it works out to 6.04%. We see the same thing with Amazon (AMZN), with USA carrying a 2.5% weighting and SPY with a 3.73%.

We also don't see Tesla (TSLA) in the top ten for USA, which some investors would be quite thankful for. In SPY, that accounts for 2.36%. Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) makes an appearance here at a 3% weighting. However, it is just one of the classes of stock. SPY carries both Class A and Class C with a combined weighting of 4.21%.

These comparisons just help to show us that USA is differentiated to some degree away from the broader markets. Danaher (DHR), Adobe (ADBE), S&P Global (SPGI), Sony Group (SONY) and Salesforce (CRM) are all examples of positions that are included in USA's top weightings where they aren't present in SPY.

Conclusion

USA is a solid yield play as it pays out almost all of its income and capital gains to investors. It has lagged against its large-cap benchmark, but it also isn't compounding gains throughout the years. The composition also favors a small tilt towards value investing rather than growth, which makes the sector allocations more balanced. While I think that the fund can be an excellent straightforward plain equity fund to invest in to collect some large quarterly payouts, the current premium makes me hesitant. This is all pretty much how I ended my last update on USA just over a year ago.

Ultimately, USA can be an interesting fund for income investors looking to diversify away from more tech-heavy portfolios. However, at this time the best approach might be the watchlist as we are sitting at premium levels. At this time, the fund's premium of 1.50% provides for a 1-year z-score of 2.06 - which is one of the highest even in an overvalued market. The longer-term 3 and 5-year averages don't help the case either. Those averages come in at 4.85% and 8.07% discounts. Historically, the fund has traded at discounts more than premiums. Though when it did trade at premiums, it was for a considerable period. Mostly through 2000 to 2005 when the fund traded regularly at premium prices.

Unfortunately, the premium has only expanded since then. The difference in valuation this time is that the overall market isn't as overvalued as it was. The P/E ratio of the S&P 500 has come down.

S&P 500 P/E Ratio (multpl)

In April 2021, we were sitting around a 30 P/E ratio for the S&P 500; in May 2021 was around 28.

S&P 500 P/E Ratio (multpl)

By those measures, USA could be argued to be a better value now than then, despite the premium expansion.