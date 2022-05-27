Diego Thomazini/iStock via Getty Images

I covered Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS), the biosimilar developer, a number of times last year, just before it switched to becoming Coherus, the China-partnered immunotherapy player. That strategy has not suited it well, given the currently anti-Chinese atmosphere in the U.S. - and the proliferation of PD-1 inhibitors. The U.S. has always had a convoluted relationship with China, supporting its economy on the one hand while hating its increasing dominance on the other. That dichotomy has never been as prominent as it is today - and this has not been good for Coherus. The stock is down 55% since I covered it as it was inking its Junshi deal, and I don't expect anything to turn positive right now.

There were a number of reasons Coherus thought one more PD1 inhibitor will have a market in the U.S., where there are already 6-approved PD-1 inhibitors. Toripalimab is an established molecule in China, with multiple approvals under its belt. In fact, this is one reason Coherus thought of using Chinese trial data for U.S. approval. This will also make the development work less expensive. The whole thing will lead to a less pricey PD-1 inhibitor, especially given Coherus' existing expertise in biosim pricing. Over and above all this, Coherus has years of marketing experience in the U.S., so it knows how it is done.

However, the endeavor has not been successful so far. Just this month, the FDA handed the two partners a CRL for their BLA. The CRL did not have a problem with the China-origin trial data, so far; what it said was that the FDA needs a "quality process change," which the two companies think is "readily addressable." The two are planning to resubmit the BLA by mid-2022. However, the FDA has warned that, due to the pandemic situation in China, facility inspection may take 6 months. This takes the approval date for tori to the end of the year.

However, what is interesting in all this is that the FDA has not said anything against the China trial data, which was the main worry. Coherus thinks "the FDA has indicated that the existing toripalimab clinical data are supportive of the BLA submission," which in my opinion is not unambiguous. The FDA does not always ask these things chronologically. It may first ask for simpler stuff, like what they have asked here; but they may later ask for correction in the data itself, because what it said here, "the FDA has indicated,", etc., is not a clear-cut statement of approval for the Chinese clinical data. Investors should be aware of that.

Investors should also know that lack of U.S. data may be reason enough for a CRL, as we saw with another Chinese company, Hutchmed, whose surufatinib application was handed a CRL specifically citing the need for an ex-China trial. Even pharma giant Eli Lilly (LLY) was handed a CRL for sintilimab specifically citing the need for an ex-China trial. Earlier this year, Richard Pazdur, MD, director of the FDA's Oncology Center for Excellence, wrote an article decrying the emerging practice of using Chinese data for U.S. approvals. While the thrust of this and a follow-on Lancet article is couched in medical language - lack of multiregional trial diversity - it makes sense to be careful investing in companies using Chinese data for U.S. approvals. Coherus may think its troubles are over for it, but if the FDA is going to be consistent, I am seeing a rejection here as well.

In its favor, Coherus may cite the niche and underserved nasopharyngeal carcinoma market where it is filing, so it may get away with a China-only trial, even just using chemo in control and a PFS endpoint. Lacking approved immunotherapy drugs in the indication, the FDA may be more lenient. However, it also has an NSCLC indication, which is also Asia-only and uses chemo, and this may not be so easy given Keytruda's dominance in the space. Overall, I do not see absolute certainty of approval here.

Financials

CHRS has a market cap of $593mn and a cash balance of $325mn. Net revenue was $60.1 million and $83.0 million during the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The revenue missed guidance by $10mn. "The decline was primarily due to a decrease in the number of units of UDENYCA® sold as well as a lower net realized price due to increased competition."

Cost of goods sold (COGS) was $9.4 million, research and development expenses were $82.9 million (this included a one-time $35 million option exercise fee to Junshi Biosciences to license CHS-006), and SG&A was $48.8 million. Taking all these together, and accounting for the cash, the company has a cash runway of 8-10 quarters at this rate of operations.

On an aside, the company has a PDUFA on August 2 for CIMERLI™ (ranibizumab-ranq), a Lucentis® biosimilar.

Bottom Line

There were reasons for Coherus jumping ship and moving away from biosim towards becoming a regular pharma. It thought it could also jump the gun - in a positive way - by importing an established Chinese drug to the U.S.

However, there are problems here; couched in the language of trial diversity, the problem is the U.S.'s increasing wariness of Chinese business. This may not be an entirely non-medical problem either. Moreover, Coherus is seeing declining revenues from its biosim business; we want to see how Humira and Lucentis generics do in the market. Looking at Coherus from every perspective, it looks a little too risky for my taste.