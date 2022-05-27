Viktoriia Hnatiuk/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Boustead Wavefront

Boustead Wavefront Inc. (BOUW) has filed to raise $15 million in an IPO of its Class A ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm seeks to provide corporate finance and pre-IPO advisory services to companies in the Asia Pacific region.

Given its business model change, licensing uncertainties and high IPO valuation expectations, I'm on Hold for the BOUW IPO at this time, although it may experience volatility in early trading due to its low nominal price.

Boustead Wavefront's Overview

Singapore-based Boustead Wavefront was founded to provide consulting and investment services to firms but is changing its business model away from its legacy innovation and general consulting practice to corporate finance and pre-IPO origination services going forward.

BOUW is seeking a CMS license in Singapore, which it expects to take up to six months to receive approval.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer, David U. Drake, who has been with the firm since December 2021 and has been serving as a senior advisor and co-founder of EKA Advisory Pte Ltd, a finance, management and technical consultancy firm.

Mr. Drake also was an executive at Intellectual Ventures, an investment firm founded in 2000 by Nathan Myhrvold that has been involved in what some consider controversial patent assertions against companies.

Boustead Wavefront has booked fair market value investment of $408,000 as of December 31, 2021 from investors including Boustead & Company, Pinehurst Partners and others.

Boustead Wavefront - Client Acquisition

The firm will pursue clients among Asia-based high-growth companies seeking corporate finance advisory services and IPO origination and execution services for listing on the U.S. Nasdaq and NYSE markets.

BOUW will focus on midcap and microcap companies and has a track record of investing in pre-IPO financings offered by Boustead Securities.

Employee Wages and Benefits expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Employee Wages and Benefits Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2021 15.1% 2020 41.6%

(Source)

The Employee Wages and Benefits efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Employee Wages and Benefits spend, was 4.2x in the most recent reporting period. (Source)

Boustead Wavefront's Market

According to a 2022 market research report by Allied Market Research, the global market for financial advisory services was an estimated $79 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach $136 billion in 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.

The main drivers for this expected growth are increasing demand from small- and medium-sized companies, especially those in emerging markets seeking to grow their business operations.

Also, the market for Asian companies seeking to list their shares on U.S. exchanges has grown in recent years, although investor returns post-IPO have been generally poor in the case of many Chinese firm listings, due in part to regulatory concerns in China and the U.S.

Major competitive or other industry participants include numerous other finance advisory firms of various sizes.

Boustead Wavefront's Financial Performance

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue from a tiny base;

Increasing operating profit and margin;

Higher cash flow from operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2021 $ 1,180,073 179.0% 2020 $ 422,909 Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 2021 $ 795,256 67.4% 2020 $ 47,463 11.2% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin 2021 $ 644,928 54.7% 2020 $ 45,647 3.9% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2021 $ 443,159 2020 $ 37,402 (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As of December 31, 2021, Boustead Wavefront had $942,326 in cash and $343,435 in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, was $443,159.

Boustead Wavefront's IPO Details

Boustead Wavefront intends to raise $15 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A ordinary shares, offering 3 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $5.00 per share.

Class A ordinary shareholders will receive one vote per share and Class B shareholders will be entitled to 10 votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index (SPY) no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $40.5 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 27.3%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a 'low float' stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately $362,000 for the CMS license regulatory capital requirements; and the remainder for growth initiatives, general corporate purposes and working capital. (Source)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm has not been a party to any legal proceeding that it believes would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Revere Securities.

Valuation Metrics For Boustead Wavefront

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure (TTM) Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $55,000,000 Enterprise Value $40,510,000 Price/Sales 46.61 EV/Revenue 34.33 EV/EBITDA 50.94 Earnings Per Share $0.06 Operating Margin 67.39% Net Margin 54.65% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 27.27% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $5.00 Net Free Cash Flow $443,159 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 0.81% Debt/EBITDA Multiple 0.00 Revenue Growth Rate 179.04% (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

Commentary About Boustead Wavefront's IPO

BOUW is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to obtain a regulatory license and fund its growth plans.

The firm's financials have shown growing topline revenue from a tiny base, higher operating profit and margin and growing cash flow from operations, although these figures are from its soon-to-be-deprecated innovation and general management consulting business.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, was $443,159.

Employee Wages and Benefits expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenue has increased; its Employee Wages and Benefits efficiency multiple was 4.2x in 2021.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends on its shares at this time, although it plans to pay dividends in the future, subject to the Board's discretion.

The market opportunity for providing finance advisory services to small and medium firms in the Asia Pacific region is large and expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth through 2030.

Revere Securities is the sole underwriter and there is no data on the firm's IPO involvement over the past 12-month period.

The primary risk to the company's outlook is its transition to a new business model and new markets, exiting or deprecating its previous business focus.

As for valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay an Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple of over 34x (TTM) for a company with no track record or license to operate in its proposed line of business.

Given these uncertainties and high valuation expectations, I'm on Hold for the BOUW IPO at this time, although it may experience volatility in early trading due to its low nominal price.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.