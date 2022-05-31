Stocktrek/Stockbyte via Getty Images

Defense is a key exposure that investors should be considering for their portfolios. Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX), or just Raytheon, is a broadly exposed military company as it has accumulated over the years valuable platforms from Rockwell Collins and United Technologies. Their cash flow conversion is excellent, and now that their quite substantial commercial exposures are recovering, the trend is up for Raytheon. While there are some headwinds hitting the company, and supply-side constraints are proving a problem, growth is all but assured. However, the multiples are fully priced. Nonetheless, despite not providing a particularly compelling value angle, the long horizons for the company and premier exposures in defense and commercial aviation make it a fair pick for investors looking to lower risk and invest for the long term.

Why Has Raytheon Stock Been Rising?

RTX has seen its stock rise but substantially behind pureplay defense peers. Northrop Grumman (NOC) has gone up 20% since the beginning of the year, and defense companies in Europe have gone up as much as 40%. RTX has risen 10% as geopolitical tensions mount and countries grow defense budgets and put political capital behind defense commitments. The factor likely behind a more limited rise in Raytheon's price is the commercial exposures, where commercial aviation has been in a veritable depression since the onset of the pandemic in 2020.

However, penalising Raytheon for its commercial exposure may be ill-timed by the market, since a recovery in mobility is strongly evident in the results of several peers. General Dynamics (GD), which sells Gulfstream private jets, has been able to report a strong recovery in service and maintenance revenue which is linked inextricably with flight hours for B&GA purposes. Embraer (ERJ) which also has regional commercial aviation exposures is similarly reporting a recovery in high margin service revenue for the commercial market. Raytheon itself is showing mid-double-digit increases in aftermarket revenues from its Collins division and Pratt & Whitney, also linked to flight activity. With incredible delays at airports in Europe these past months (trust me), it is obvious that with wide repeal of mobility restrictions in Europe, the attitude towards COVID-19 has changed in major geographies.

What Do Analysts Say About Raytheon?

The Raytheon stock rise is likely being stymied by a couple of factors which analysts were determining throughout the earnings call. The wider issue is supply-side problems which have actually reduced YoY delivery in RTX's defense segments despite a growing backlog. The company expects that a pickup should resume in defense segments, where these supply-side issues are taking hold, towards the latter half of the year. However, we saw declines in the missile and defense segment, flat organic growth in RIS, and all military channels for Collins and P&W, despite what should be a booming time for defense companies. Meanwhile, while 2021 was a weak comp, commercial exposures are growing rather nicely.

RMD (RTX Q1 2022 pres)

At the root of these supply-side issues are labor but also key materials like aluminum and titanium. We pointed out that titanium has become a strategic commodity due to its importance in aerospace already a few months ago, citing the pronounced issue that Russia controls 30% of the world's PGM reserves.

Moreover, with stinger missiles being a key weapon in the Ukrainian gifted arsenal, analysts were hoping that these Raytheon missiles would become a revived market for RTX. But due to the platform being dated, replenishing reserves with new supply would take years as electronics would need to be updated.

But perhaps what analysts are mostly worried about is that the dialing back of the USAF's F-35 plans constitutes a revision in expectations for Raytheon's exposures that supply that programme, including Collins. Indeed, while supply-side issues are a thorn in RTX's side, the F-35 proving to be a smaller market is a much more tangible disappointment that explains much of the current declines where defense is otherwise on fire. This is a problem for other US players as well.

RTX Stock Key Metrics

However, we recognise that profitable backlog is going to get liquidated in the latter half of the year and that the markets are still good for Raytheon's premier products, with strength especially welcome in the long-beleaguered commercial segments. Indeed, the outlook remains solid with growth expected at the typically high cash conversion ratios.

RTX Outlook (Q1 2022 Pres)

The question though is do solid long-term growth metrics connect with the current multiple? A good place to start is with some of Seeking Alpha's spreads on the company.

SA Value Metrics (Seeking Alpha)

From a value perspective, the multiples are somewhat rich compared to peers. The shareholder payout policy shines through, but besides that, PEs in the 30s and EV/EBITDA multiples at around 13x do signal that the company is already well regarded by markets.

Is Raytheon A Good Long-Term Buy?

However, when a company has an attractive horizon like Raytheon and a very strong cash generation profile, premiums are entirely justified. Low single-digit organic growth metrics extrapolated over long time horizons create pretty valuable companies very quickly. From a DCF perspective, one might start expecting multiples easily in the mid to high teens on EBITDA on the basis of horizon value alone. So the multiple is by no means too high.

The issue is that Raytheon has attractive peers at far lower valuations such as Dassault Aviation (OTCPK:DUAVF), and there are sectors beyond defense that offer exposure to strategic markets that are cycle agnostic and coherent with a view on geopolitics staying tense.

Raytheon is a fair buy, certainly for the long-term and if you care about a growing dividend, but it is in no way a bargain nor without its issues, especially in contrast to a confident 13x EV/EBITDA multiple. We would never invest in Raytheon at this point in time as strictly superior stocks exist, but for a SWAN at a reasonable price, Raytheon is out there in ample liquidity for interested investors.