Is Raytheon A Good Stock To Buy For The Long Term? It's A Fair Choice
Summary
- Raytheon has major commercial exposures that are coming out of a depression, probably durably, with the return of the service industry.
- The defense exposures are struggling with supply chain issues and the F-35 exposure, but backlog is growing and locks in the benefits of a tense geopolitical environment.
- The emerging mix is favourable incrementally to the Raytheon bottom line, and the stock price is still trading around pre-COVID levels despite tectonic shifts in defense.
- Supply chain concerns remain in titanium, but productive backlog from missiles and defense should liquidate in the latter half of the year, and both sales and profits should grow.
- However, at current multiples, Raytheon seems fully priced.
- I do much more than just articles at The Value Lab: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Defense is a key exposure that investors should be considering for their portfolios. Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX), or just Raytheon, is a broadly exposed military company as it has accumulated over the years valuable platforms from Rockwell Collins and United Technologies. Their cash flow conversion is excellent, and now that their quite substantial commercial exposures are recovering, the trend is up for Raytheon. While there are some headwinds hitting the company, and supply-side constraints are proving a problem, growth is all but assured. However, the multiples are fully priced. Nonetheless, despite not providing a particularly compelling value angle, the long horizons for the company and premier exposures in defense and commercial aviation make it a fair pick for investors looking to lower risk and invest for the long term.
Why Has Raytheon Stock Been Rising?
RTX has seen its stock rise but substantially behind pureplay defense peers. Northrop Grumman (NOC) has gone up 20% since the beginning of the year, and defense companies in Europe have gone up as much as 40%. RTX has risen 10% as geopolitical tensions mount and countries grow defense budgets and put political capital behind defense commitments. The factor likely behind a more limited rise in Raytheon's price is the commercial exposures, where commercial aviation has been in a veritable depression since the onset of the pandemic in 2020.
However, penalising Raytheon for its commercial exposure may be ill-timed by the market, since a recovery in mobility is strongly evident in the results of several peers. General Dynamics (GD), which sells Gulfstream private jets, has been able to report a strong recovery in service and maintenance revenue which is linked inextricably with flight hours for B&GA purposes. Embraer (ERJ) which also has regional commercial aviation exposures is similarly reporting a recovery in high margin service revenue for the commercial market. Raytheon itself is showing mid-double-digit increases in aftermarket revenues from its Collins division and Pratt & Whitney, also linked to flight activity. With incredible delays at airports in Europe these past months (trust me), it is obvious that with wide repeal of mobility restrictions in Europe, the attitude towards COVID-19 has changed in major geographies.
What Do Analysts Say About Raytheon?
The Raytheon stock rise is likely being stymied by a couple of factors which analysts were determining throughout the earnings call. The wider issue is supply-side problems which have actually reduced YoY delivery in RTX's defense segments despite a growing backlog. The company expects that a pickup should resume in defense segments, where these supply-side issues are taking hold, towards the latter half of the year. However, we saw declines in the missile and defense segment, flat organic growth in RIS, and all military channels for Collins and P&W, despite what should be a booming time for defense companies. Meanwhile, while 2021 was a weak comp, commercial exposures are growing rather nicely.
At the root of these supply-side issues are labor but also key materials like aluminum and titanium. We pointed out that titanium has become a strategic commodity due to its importance in aerospace already a few months ago, citing the pronounced issue that Russia controls 30% of the world's PGM reserves.
Moreover, with stinger missiles being a key weapon in the Ukrainian gifted arsenal, analysts were hoping that these Raytheon missiles would become a revived market for RTX. But due to the platform being dated, replenishing reserves with new supply would take years as electronics would need to be updated.
But perhaps what analysts are mostly worried about is that the dialing back of the USAF's F-35 plans constitutes a revision in expectations for Raytheon's exposures that supply that programme, including Collins. Indeed, while supply-side issues are a thorn in RTX's side, the F-35 proving to be a smaller market is a much more tangible disappointment that explains much of the current declines where defense is otherwise on fire. This is a problem for other US players as well.
RTX Stock Key Metrics
However, we recognise that profitable backlog is going to get liquidated in the latter half of the year and that the markets are still good for Raytheon's premier products, with strength especially welcome in the long-beleaguered commercial segments. Indeed, the outlook remains solid with growth expected at the typically high cash conversion ratios.
The question though is do solid long-term growth metrics connect with the current multiple? A good place to start is with some of Seeking Alpha's spreads on the company.
From a value perspective, the multiples are somewhat rich compared to peers. The shareholder payout policy shines through, but besides that, PEs in the 30s and EV/EBITDA multiples at around 13x do signal that the company is already well regarded by markets.
Is Raytheon A Good Long-Term Buy?
However, when a company has an attractive horizon like Raytheon and a very strong cash generation profile, premiums are entirely justified. Low single-digit organic growth metrics extrapolated over long time horizons create pretty valuable companies very quickly. From a DCF perspective, one might start expecting multiples easily in the mid to high teens on EBITDA on the basis of horizon value alone. So the multiple is by no means too high.
The issue is that Raytheon has attractive peers at far lower valuations such as Dassault Aviation (OTCPK:DUAVF), and there are sectors beyond defense that offer exposure to strategic markets that are cycle agnostic and coherent with a view on geopolitics staying tense.
Raytheon is a fair buy, certainly for the long-term and if you care about a growing dividend, but it is in no way a bargain nor without its issues, especially in contrast to a confident 13x EV/EBITDA multiple. We would never invest in Raytheon at this point in time as strictly superior stocks exist, but for a SWAN at a reasonable price, Raytheon is out there in ample liquidity for interested investors.
If you thought our angle on this company was interesting, you may want to check out our service, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value strategies, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, our group of buy-side and sell-side experienced analysts will have lots to talk about. Give our no-strings-attached free trial a try to see if it's for you.
This article was written by
Valkyrie Trading Society, formerly Bocconi's Valkyrie Trading Society, is a society of Alumni that have graduated into successful financial services careers. We seek to provide honest and global dividend-value insight leveraging our group's broad and deep experience in finance to contribute to Seeking Alpha. We provide more obscure research on our marketplace service, The Value Lab, covering value stocks in global developed markets.
DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.
DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab and account. Formerly Bocconi's Valkyrie Trading Society.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DUAVF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.