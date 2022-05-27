Darren415/iStock via Getty Images

In an announcement on Wednesday, the Luna Foundation (LUNA-USD) (UST-USD) shared details regarding an upcoming airdrop of the native token for its new network dubbed 'Terra 2.0.'

Although there is a slight chance this relaunch can succeed, it's more likely to fail. The Luna Foundation is doing its best to keep its name in the press. However, its veil of legitimacy is now gone. The reality is that Terra Luna is dead entirely due to its creator's risky and arrogant actions.

As Do Kwon said in a podcast about a week before Luna's demise, "95% of projects will die, but there is entertainment in watching them die." Therefore, the duration of this piece will cover the Terra Luna collapse from an entertainment perspective.

Terra Luna Airdrop Details

LUNA hit an all-time low of $0.00001675 on May 13th. Now, the price of LUNA is 670% higher at $0.00013, mainly due to traders and opportunists hoping to turn a profit from the volatility.

Luna Crash (TradingView)

According to proposal 1623, the snapshot for the new luna airdrop will take place on May 27th, 2022. Under the proposal, existing holders of "Terra Classic" (LUNC-USD), the failed blockchain, will be airdropped with newly minted LUNA 2.0 (LUNA-USD) tokens.

At writing, Huobi, Bitfinex, Bitrue, HitBTC, and FTX have announced their intention to welcome Terra LUNA 2.0. These exchange listings, however, do not guarantee Luna 2.0's legitimacy. As we can see by studying past crypto airdrops, typically, airdrops result in waves of sell pressure driven by the receivers of "free money."

ENS & UNI Airdrops (TradingView)

Since LUNA is attempting an airdrop during the most extensive crypto bank run in history, it is reasonable to assume their effort will be unsuccessful. Looking at Luna Classic's chart, we can see the airdrop announcement has not been enough to prompt buyers to enter the market.

Luna 2.0 Airdrop Announcement (TradingView)

How To Trade The LUNA Crash

While we can reasonably assume Luna is dead forever, there are still ways to profit from the spectacle. Since Terra Luna was a $40 billion stablecoin network, its collapse has created space for other, more successful protocols to take its place. Following the collapse of LUNA, we think Tron (TRX-USD) and MakerDAO (MKR-USD) will be the two biggest winners, with TRX representing a short-term trade and MRK representing a long-term value hold.

Tron Network

TRX Daily (TradingView)

Tron and its new algorithmic stablecoin "Decentralized USD" (USDD-USD) may be poised to fill the vacuum left by LUNA's demise. While most altcoins are down 50% or more from their March highs, TRX is up 7% from its March peak.

Tron is a network initially designed to serve as a decentralized storage and distribution platform for social media content. Tron's network is structured similarly to Terra Luna in structure and retail audience. While this does not bode well for Tron's long-term future, it sets up a profitable short-term trade (as investors increasingly see Tron and USDD as "the only algorithmic stablecoin pair that works").

Tron's Founder, Justin Sun, believes that his stablecoin cannot fail like Luna, as USDD is more collateralized and less leveraged. Additionally, Tron offers a 30% risk-free yield for staking USDD to reward early adopters. As we progress deeper into a bear market, this yield will look increasingly promising to rekt crypto investors and can power a short-term price increase for TRX.

MakerDAO

While Tron is a levered way to play the Luna crash, MakerDAO represents a legitimate protocol that can benefit as demand for provably safe stablecoins increases.

MKR Daily (TradingView)

MakerDAO is the protocol behind the stablecoin Dai (DAI-USD) - which maintains a 1:1 peg to the USD and is collateralized by Ether (ETH-USD). To understand how this works, see here. Since DAI has been around since 2015 and is inherently over-collateralized, crypto investors perceive it as one of the safest stablecoins.

At writing, MKR (the governance token that manages Dai) has faced a stiff rejection at the $1680 price level. Accordingly, MKR is expected to retest the $1,000 psychological support level soon. We believe this support will eventually fail, and value investors should look to accumulate MKR in the $800 - $1,000 support range for long-term gains.

