Charnchai/iStock via Getty Images

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) is a great speculative biotech to look into. That's because it not only reported positive results from a phase 3 study using sabizabulin to treat high-risk hospitalized patients with Covid-19. Not only that, but a pre-EUA meeting with the FDA on May 10, 2022 established that it could submit an EUA for its drug in this patient population in Q2 of 2022 and then an NDA as well.

The efficacy achieved was overwhelming in that an independent data monitoring committee (IDMC) had stopped the phase 3 study early due to this fact. Should the FDA give Veru EUA for sabizabulin for the treatment of patients with Covid-19, then it could start to generate a lot of revenue from sales. Even better, it is in discussions with government agencies in the U.S. and around the world to see if they would be willing to purchase sabizabulin for high-risked hospitalized patients with Covid-19.

In addition, the company has another drug known as enobosarm being explored in a few studies with several others being planned. It even has two shots on goal using sabizabulin and long-acting GnRH antagonist peptide for the treatment of men with prostate cancer.

Based on proof of concept established for sabizabulin in high-risk hospitalized Covid-19 patients, plus additional shots on goal in the pipeline, these are the reasons why I believe that Veru is a great speculative biotech to buy.

Sabizabulin For High-Risk Hospitalized Covid-19 Patients

Covid-19 is caused by SARS-CoV-2, which first emerged back in December of 2019. It is a severe disease because of the millions of deaths it had caused worldwide, plus giving long-term symptoms to those who were affected as well. It can easily be spread from person to person and as such several measures have been implemented to help reduce the spread such as masks and washing hands constantly. There are many vaccines now that are readily available for patients to take. You have Spikevax from Moderna (MRNA) and then Comirnaty from Pfizer (PFE)/partner BioNTech (BNTX). Each company has developed vaccines for Covid-19. One, Pfizer, also had an oral Covid-19 oral drug treatment pill. They are each expected to produce billions in sales from either vaccine and/or treatment.

Where does Veru come in? Well, one of its drugs in the pipeline known as sabizabulin achieved the primary endpoint of a phase 3 study. Not only is this drug being used for patients with Covid-19, but it is also being used to treat breast cancer and prostate cancer.

While it remains to be seen how well it does in these two indications, it is nice to see that it helped hospitalized Covid-19 patients. This positive data came from a phase 3 study which used sabizabulin versus placebo in treating approximately 210 hospitalized patients with moderate to severe Covid-19 and who are at risk for ARDS and death. One big thing to note is that ARDS stands for Acute respiratory distress syndrome and is something that compounds due to Covid-19. This disorder can come about due to other factors, but for this purpose, it is due to Covid-19. What happens with ARDS is that fluids build up in the lungs. Once that happens, there are several symptoms that can occur because of it, which are:

Shortness of breath;

Confusion;

Difficulty breathing;

Become dizzy.

Patients in one group took once a day dosing of 9 mg sabizabulin and then patients in the other group were just given placebo. Another important item to note is that both the sabizabulin and placebo groups were able to receive current standard of care treatments. The primary endpoint incorporated into this phase 3 study was the number of patients that had died by day 60.

Hospitalized patients are not easy to treat, because these are patients who already have major breathing issues such as those who had ARDS. However, this drug I will say is solid as they come for these patients. The ultimate outcome was that, for those who took Sabizabulin, they achieved a reduction in death by as much as 55%. This primary efficacy endpoint reached statistical significance with a p-value of p=0.0029. The breakdown so you can further understand these values is as follows:

52 patients in the placebo group had a 45% mortality (death) rate;

98 patients in the Sabizabulin group had a 20% mortality rate.

As you can see, the drug was able to reduce the risk of death by a huge margin. The results were very good, but what is even better is how such data was achieved. The Independent Monitoring Committee unanimously recommended that this phase 3 trial be stopped early due to the efficacy achieved. This is a rare event, and the fact that the trial was halted early means Veru can move forward quickly to seek an Emergency Use Authorization.

Further data released later was also outstanding as well. That's because severe Covid-19 patients who took Sabizabulin had achieved an 82% relative reduction in deaths. This was another set of good news for the use of this drug for moderate to severe Covid-19 patients. Veru took this data to the pre-EUA meeting to the FDA on May 10, 2022. All went very well, because the FDA agreed that the dataset achieved by the company warranted submission of an EUA and then NDA. In other words, no additional studies would be required to seek EUA of sabizabulin for this patient population.

A request for EUA is planned for Q2 of 2022 so it should be within the next few days/weeks. Another catalyst to look forward to would be if any good discussion comes about from a Government agency in 2022. That's because it plans to meet with multiple Government agencies around the globe to see about forming advance purchase agreements for its Covid-19 drug sabizabulin.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Veru Inc. had cash and cash equivalents of $112 million as of March 31, 2022. This biotech already generates some revenue albeit not much at the moment. It markets and sells FC2, which is an FDA-approved product for dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and transmission of sexually transmitted infections. Then it has the FDA-approved ENTADFI capsule, which is a new treatment option for patients with Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH). Net revenues for FC2 US prescription rose by 19% to $23.2 million during the most recent quarter. However, net revenues overall decreased by 3% to $27.2 million from $28 million during this same quarter.

Veru believes that it has enough cash on hand to fund its operations for at least the next 12 months. Should it need to raise cash it believes it will do so by financing activities such as debt financing, common stock offerings, or financing involving convertible debt or other equity-linked securities.

Risks To Business

The biggest risk would be if the FDA finds a particular issue in Veru's EUA submission of sabizabulin for hospitalized Covid-19 patients. There is no guarantee that the FDA will agree to grant EUA or possibly NDA thereafter. I believe that based on the IDMC stopping the trial early due to overwhelming efficacy, plus the FDA not requiring additional studies, that there is a good probability that EUA will be granted. Again, only if there is an error in the application or other reason will the drug not be granted such authorization.

The second risk would be financials. When a biotech states that it has enough cash to fund operations for 12 months, that usually means it will have to raise cash in the coming months. It will not wait until the very end of running out of fund to raise cash. As such, my estimate is that it might raise cash at some point in Q3 of 2022.

Conclusion

I believe that Veru is a great speculative biotech to buy. It has the ability for a major catalyst should the FDA grant sabizabulin EUA in 2022. Submission of the EUA is expected in Q2 of 2022 which should be coming soon. From there not only is EUA possible, but NDA much later on.

Another big catalyst which investors can look forward to is if Veru is able to obtain advanced purchase orders from several Governments thereafter for sabizabulin. As I stated in the beginning above, it has several other shots on goal for its pipeline. Two drugs being advanced for prostate cancer are sabizabulin and VERU-100. Then, you have enobosarm and sabizabulin for the treatment of patients with breast cancer. Based on all these advancements, these are the reasons why I believe Veru is a great speculative biotech to buy.