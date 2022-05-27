Zscaler: Slowing Growth And Steep Valuation Don't Bode Well
Summary
- Zscaler reported a robust FQ3'22 earnings release and raised guidance for FY22. But, its underlying metrics suggest growth could slow further.
- The market has digested its premium multiple significantly, as it has gotten it right. As a result, the company may have trouble sustaining its aggressive growth cadence.
- Our price action analysis suggests a near-term bottom. But, we have not observed a bear trap reversal price action. A series of key resistance levels are concerning.
- We revise our rating from Buy to Hold, with a price target of $180 (implied upside of 14.6%). We would wait for a double bottom bear trap before considering adding.
Investment Thesis
Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) is the leader in zero-trust security. The company reported a robust Q3 card and raised guidance. However, its premium multiple has been digested significantly by the market. Coupled with its lack of GAAP profitability, the market reaction seems justified, despite its market leadership. We learned never to argue with the market, no matter your conviction level.
One of the key learnings we have had with high conviction high-growth stocks is to set a reasonable stop loss level if the position becomes untenable. The punishment seen in high-growth stocks has been exceptionally enlightening.
As high-growth investors ourselves, we have learned a great deal. We think the most critical principle with high-growth investing remains disciplined capital allocation. If the company is unprofitable, do not be too aggressive with your allocation. And we have never wavered from that principle, which has kept us safe. Then, ensure you layer in overtime to manage potential volatility. No one can time the market perfectly.
But, we added an additional risk-management measure for high-growth (but unprofitable stocks). Make sure to use a stop-loss to prevent holding the bag on the way down. Investors can always get back in at appropriate times based on constructive price action.
We revise our rating on ZS stock from Buy to Hold, with a price target (PT) of $180 (implied upside of 14.6%). We believe the stock is at a near-term bottom, but we don't see a validated bear trap reversal price action. As a result, we are awaiting a potential double bottom bear trap to form before considering adding more positions. Given our PT of $180, we currently think the risk/reward profile is unattractive.
Guidance Raised, But Growth Could Be Slowing
Zscaler reported revenue of $286.81M, up 62.6% in FQ3'22. While it represents another 60%+ quarter for the company, its growth is expected to slow. The company raised its guidance for FQ4 and FY22 revenue to $305M (midpoint) and $1.078B. The revised revenue consensus estimates of $305.41M for FQ4 are in line with management's guidance. However, it means its revenue growth for FQ4 could slow markedly to 55% YoY.
Furthermore, the company's revenue growth is also estimated to decelerate markedly moving ahead, down to 30+% through FY23. That doesn't bode well for a stock tagged with a premium multiple. Accordingly, we believe the market has astutely been pricing in a massive revenue slowdown despite its market leadership in zero-trust. The market has gotten it right because even Zscaler's underlying operational metrics suggest significant deceleration.
Notably, its calculated billings have dropped to 54% in FQ3, continuing its declining growth trend. Moreover, despite its raised revenue guidance, the company guided 53% in calculated billings growth for FQ4. While RPO growth remains robust in FQ3 (which is also slowing), we believe billings growth should be the critical metric investors should focus on. Management's commentary also corroborated our observation. CFO Remo Canessa articulated (edited): "Even though our RPO/cRPO metrics are outstanding, we still feel that billings is the best measure for Zscaler."
Unprofitability And Stock-Based Compensation Are Key Concerns
Zscaler highlighted that it's still prioritizing "high-growth" and has not been optimized for profitability. Therefore, it encourages investors to consider its "rule of 80" achievement instead of its underlying profitability. But, the market clearly had other ideas and didn't agree with management.
The market has been demanding strong operating leverage and GAAP profitability in a much harsher macro environment. Unfortunately, both measures are pretty lacking in ZS currently, as seen above. Management highlighted (edited):
Related to our operating profitability and also growth. We'll put growth because #1, we are mindful. Jay (Zscaler's CEO) and I are mindful of operating profitability, quite frankly, we look at the bottom line. But, we see a huge market opportunity, huge. We feel we're the leader in that market. We will continue to invest, and we'll do it on a prudent basis that we feel is in the best interest of our shareholders and our employees. (Zscaler's FQ3'22 earnings call)
Furthermore, the market has also been concerned with its aggressive use of stock-based compensation (SBC). Its SBC margins remain high, even though they have been trending down. Zscaler also indicated that investors should expect the SBC margins to continue trending down, even as it ramps hiring. We believe a stuttering stock price could have significant ramifications for ZS to leverage aggressive SBC without potentially diluting shareholders significantly. Therefore, we urge investors to monitor its trend carefully moving forward.
Zscaler's Valuation Remains High, And Price Action Warrants Caution
ZS stock last traded at an NTM normalized P/E of 170.9x and an NTM FCF yield of 1.38%. Therefore, its valuations remain steep, and it's incumbent on management to continue executing impeccably. The margin for error remains tight. In addition, the market has been concerned with its revenue growth deceleration, which could impact its ability to drive leverage.
Our price action analysis suggests that the stock is likely at a near-term bottom. However, we have not observed a bear trap reversal price action. Furthermore, there are a series of near-term and intermediate resistance levels for ZS to navigate, as it remains in a negative flow.
Therefore, we prefer to watch for a potential double bottom bear trap price reversal to form first before considering layering in further.
Is ZS Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
We revise our rating on ZS stock from Buy to Hold, with a PT of $180. It implies a potential upside of 14.6%, which is unattractive for us, given its price action currently. Therefore, we would continue to bide our time for another opportunity to reassess ZS stock.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ZS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.