At a time when shares of Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) have been showing some real kind of underperformance, the company announced a relatively large deal. The interesting set-up of these conditions makes for an interesting time to update a dated investment thesis here.

My last take on the business goes back to the summer of 2019, when Kaman was becoming a pure-play on the aerospace business following its announced sale of the distribution business. So, I pick up the story right there.

Summer Of 2019

Kaman is a provider of engineered aerospace & industrial services which are used in a wide variety of end markets. The aerospace business was the most important, at the time generating nearly three-quarters of a billion in sales from its commercial, defense, and fuzzing businesses. The company had a larger business, being a $1.1 billion distribution business, with sales derived from bearings, mechanical power transmission, automation, and fluid power, among others.

While the aerospace business was smaller, it was substantially more profitable, with operating profits of $95 million working down to 13% operating margins at the time. The distribution business generated just over $50 million in operating profits, working down to margins of 4% and change, as segment earnings were both still ahead of a sizable corporate cost allocation.

The nearly $1.9 billion business generated adjusted earnings of nearly $3 per share at the time, with GAAP earnings coming in around a dollar lower. Including pension underfunding, net debt was equal to 2 times EBITDA. The 28 million shares outstanding traded at $63, for a near $1.8 billion equity valuation, or an enterprise valuation at just over $2 billion.

Given this backdrop, Kaman announced a big transaction in 2019 as it reached a deal to sell its distribution business to Littlejohn in a $700 million deal, equivalent to 10.4 times sales, as the deal was equal to about 35% of the prevailing enterprise valuation at the time. Worrisome is that net proceeds only came in at $600 million, on the back of some tax and transaction costs leakage.

The deal was set to result in a net cash position of $344 million, or $12 per share overnight. Pegging earnings power following the deal at a midpoint of $2.40 per share, the unleveraged aerospace business would trade around 2 times earnings, which looked like a reasonable valuation, yet I noted that the company remains a show-me story.

Proceeds leakage following the deal and uncertainty on the future of corporate cost allocation made me cautious and left me taking a wait-and-see approach to see if this earnings power would really be delivered upon.

Caution Was Right

The deal was a bit unfortunately timed, as less than a year later the world would be grappling with the pandemic, hurting the aerospace business in a major way, as Kaman had become a pure play on this segment, of course. Shares fell to the low $30s in 2020, recovered to the $50s by the end of the year, but now trade at just $35 per share again.

Early in 2021, the company posted its 2020 results, with reported revenues up 3% to $785 million as the distribution segment still contributed a bit to the results, while organic sales were down just 7%. Large impairment charges triggered a big GAAP loss, as adjusted earnings of $2.11 per share look quite comforting given the outside environment.

The issue was with the 2021 guidance, with sales seen at a midpoint of $735 million, with adjusted earnings seen between $1.55 and $1.87 per share, while EBITDA is seen around $90 million. Note that these earnings are fair in the sense that the big net cash position following the sale of the distribution activities has already been allocated, and that the company operates with a moderate and manageable net debt load.

Forwarding on to early 2022, the 2021 results revealed that the past year was a mixed bag. Sales fell to $709 million, a couple of percent shorts to expectations, as EBITDA of $95 million and adjusted earnings of $1.93 per share were a bit stronger than guided for. Net debt was cut meaningfully, as the company guided for 2022 sales at a midpoint of $730 million, yet EBITDA came in flat at $95 million, as earnings were down a bit to $1.75-$1.90 per share.

Early in May, the company posted relatively soft first quarter results, but the company maintained the full year guidance, as net debt (even including pension liabilities) resulted in leverage ratios just below 1 times. With 28 million shares trading at $35, the equity valuation comes in at a billion, just below that, working down to an 18 times adjusted earnings guidance, amidst less than 1 times leverage.

A Big Deal

Towards the end of May, Kaman announced a big deal, one which actually triggered shares rallying from $33 to $35 per share. The company has reached a $440 million agreement with Parker-Hannifin (PH) to acquire its aircraft wheel & brake business. The deal should be interesting, as Parker is forced to divest this unit for antitrust reasons following its purchase of Meggitt Plc (OTCPK:MEGGF) (OTCPK:MEGGY).

These activities support more than 100 platforms, focusing on wheels, brakes and related hydraulic components. The deal comes at a 14 times EBITDA multiple, revealing a $31 million EBITDA contribution. This results in pro forma EBITDA of around $125 million, which is desperately needed as I peg the net debt load at $525 million following the deal, translating into a more than 4 times leverage ratio.

The Parker business is much different from Kaman´s core business, as this is really a high value-added activity, with sales pegged at just $70 million. EBITDA margins come in above 40%, being a really reliable and stable cash cow. The deal adds about 10% to pro forma sales but will bolster EBITDA by about a third.

With a $27 million EBIT contribution and pegging interest costs at 4% of the $440 million purchase price, I peg incremental interest costs around $17 million. This results in a pre-tax earnings contribution of about $10 million, adding about a quarter to pro forma earnings per share.

What Now?

While the company has likely done a good deal, with the EBIT multiple of such a quality business only coming in around 15 times, the issue is that Kaman itself has been underperforming a bit in recent times, while leverage is getting quite high. These are two negatives despite a great standalone deal.

Pegging pro forma earnings power closer to $2 per share, the business trades at 17 times earnings. Leverage now is very high, albeit that some recovery leaves a roadmap for earnings growth, as deleveraging allows for further earnings growth as well, but in the intermediate term, expectations are reasonably fair.

Nonetheless, I am happy to keep a close eye on Kaman from here on, looking to enter a position on dips, and for further stabilization and improvement of the business.