Stocks To Watch: Eyes On GameStop, Lululemon, And SPAC Deal For Autonomous Robot Player

Get ahead of the market by subscribing to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch, a preview of key events scheduled for the coming week. The newsletter keeps you informed of the biggest stories set to make headlines, including upcoming IPOs, investor days, earnings reports and conference presentations.

Stocks to Watch subscribers can also tune in on Sundays for a curated podcast that's available on Seeking Alpha, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify.

Investors will come back from the Memorial Day break with a focus on Europe, where leaders will be meeting in Brussels. While the EU is not expected to approve a full ban on Russian oil, an embargo of seaborne deliveries or the general nature of the discussion could impact the energy market. OPEC is also on tap to meet next week, although no major fireworks are anticipated with the production statement. Key economic reports due to watch include updates on construction spending, factory orders, U.S. auto sales and the May jobs report. Economists forecast 329K jobs addition for the month to fall back from the 428K job adds in April. The unemployment rate is seen drifting to 3.5% from 3.6%. The IPO calendar is quiet again, but a riveting SPAC could come to the market in the retail sector, with Walmart (NYSE:WMT)-backed Symbotic likely to catch some attention amid the supply chain and labor disruption in the retail sector. On the corporate calendar, the earnings confessional will see visits from HP Inc. (HPQ), GameStop (GME), and Lululemon, while annual meetings at Alphabet (GOOG) and Walmart (WMT) will be full of shareholder activism. Finally, next week will be the last chance for investors to buy Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) before the 20-for-1 stock split becomes effective on June 6.

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, May 31 - HP Inc. (HPQ), Salesforce (CRM), Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH), ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT), Victoria's Secret (VSCO).

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, June 1 - Capri Holdings (CPRI), GameStop (GME), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Mongo DB (MDB), UiPath (NYSE:PATH), Chewy (CHWY).

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, June 2 - Designer Brands (DBI), Hormel (HRL), SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN), Broadcom (AVGO), Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU), CrowdStrike (CRWD), and Okta (OKTA).

Earnings spotlight: Friday, June 3 - BRP Inc. (DOOO)

IPO watch: Zhong Yang Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) is expected to start trading on June 1. Quiet periods end on Bausch + Lomb (BLCO), PepGen (PEPG), and Austin Gold (AUST) to free up analysts to post ratings. IPO lockup periods expire on Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) on June 1 and Maris-Tech (MTEK) on June 2, both stocks are down sharply from their IPO pricing level.

Projected dividend increases: Companies forecast to boost their quarterly dividend payouts include NetApp (NTAP) to $0.52 from $0.50, Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) to $1.18 from $1.15, and Universal Health Realty (UHT) to $0.71 from $0.705.

Corporate events: Watch AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI), and LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) on June 1 with the companies holding investor day events. The event calendar is also busy on June 2 with Ingredion (INGR), SunOpta (STKL), BlueLinx Holdings(BXC), Eventbrite (NYSE:EB), and ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) all holding investor/analyst days that could see guidance revisions and strategy updates. An intriguing development in the SPAC world will be RedBall Acquisition (RBAC) shareholders voting on the deal to take SeatGeek public. SeatGeek’s is an official partner of some of the most recognized teams, venues, and leagues across the globe, and a direct competitor of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT). At the very end of the week, Amazon (AMZN) will effectuate its stock split after the closing bell on Friday. That gives investors just a few days to buy the e-commerce stock at the pre-split price. Read more about the events next week that could impact shares prices in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.

Conference schedule: The conference schedule is headlined next week by the Jefferies Virtual Internet Summit with Etsy (ETSY), Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN), Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) and Yelp (NYSE:YELP) all due to appear. Other conferences of note include the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference, Jefferies Software Conference, Barclays Future of Media Conference, RBC Capital Markets Global Consumer & Retail Conference, KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Investor Conference, Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, and D.A. Davidson Bitcoin & Blockchain Conference.

Warehouse robots: Shareholders with SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) meet to vote on the deal to take Symbotic (SYM) public. Symbotic is described as an automation technology leader reimagining the supply chain with its end-to-end, AI-powered robotic and software platforms. The deal will value Symbotic at a pro forma equity value of about $5.5B. The disruptive platform already serves some of the world’s largest retailers, grocers and wholesalers, including Walmart (WMT), Albertsons (NYSE:ACI) and C&S Wholesale Grocers. Recently, Walmart announced an expanded commercial agreement with the supply chain tech company to implement robotics and software automation platform in all 42 of the retail giant's regional distribution centers over the coming years. With the industry’s largest contracted order backlog of over $5B, the Symbotic already operates systems that service over 1,400 stores in 16 states and 8 Canadian provinces. Of note, Symbotic posted revenue of $96.3M in FQ2, adjusted EBITDA of -$26.2M, and a quarterly net income of -$29.9M. Walmart (WMT) is an early backer of Symbotic and SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) is a sponsor of the SPAC.

Lululemon earnings preview: Lululemon (LULU) is due to report earnings on June 2 to consensus expectations for revenue of $1.55B and EPS of $1.43. Despite the weakness in the retail sector, LULU heads into earnings with some momentum after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to an Overweight rating on what the firm calls a compelling opportunity to buy a compounding retail growth story at a discounted valuation compared to history marks. On the LULU conference call, watch for potential commentary on the international opportunity. Bank of America thinks the main growth driver to quadruple the international business from current levels will be China.

Annual meetings of note: Companies holding annual meetings next week include Airbnb (ABN), Chegg (CHG), (ANET), Alphabet (GOOG), (NVDA), Ulta Beauty (ULTA), Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL), Revlon (REV), and Walmart (WMT). Alphabet will face 17 shareholder resolutions at its annual meeting next week, compared with eight the year before. One of the resolutions is calling for an audit at the company to help address the effects, bias or inequality with Google search, its algorithms, artificial intelligence technology and other products. Meanwhile, a controversial resolution to be voted on at the Walmart meeting seeks for the retail giant to disclose the business risks and costs that would arise by enacted or proposed state policies severely restricting reproductive rights and explain what steps management would take besides litigation and legal compliance to reduce risks of losing employees.

Box office preview: The U.S. movie industry is looking for a big holiday weekend haul, with the long-delayed Top Gun: Maverick finally set to feature. Analysts are forecasting a box office haul of between $98M and $125M in what could also be a sentiment boost for theater chain stocks AMC Entertainment (AMC), Cineworld (OTCPK:CNNWF), Cinemark (NYSE:CNK), IMAX (IMAX) Marcus (NYSE:MCS), Reading International (RDI), Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF) and National CineMedia (NCMI). The U.S. box office has generated $2.4B this year through May 25, compared to a total last year of $4.5B and $2.1B in 2020. Most projections have the box office tally for the year falling short of the pre-pandemic level of $11.3B in 2019 even with the highest ticket prices providing a boost.

Barron's mentions: Cryptocurrencies makes the cover this week after the $1.6 trillion wipeout of value over the last six months rattled the sector. Is the downward spiral over? Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is down 60% from peak price, but it is noted in the last major crypto winter that Bitcoin lost 82% of its value and took three years to return to its previous high. In general this year, cryptocurrencies have behaved like risky assets with concerns over inflation, interest rates, and liquidity overriding the concept of providing a store of value. That trend is expected to continue. In the healthcare sector, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) gets a positive writeup. The upside for the Opdualag and Camzyos treatments are called out in particular. Where are the bargains after the sharp stock market drop of 2022? Alphabet (GOOG), Lam Research (LRCX), Meta Platforms (FB), Micron Technology (MU), Netflix (NFLX), and Teradyne (TER) make the Barron's watch list.

Sources: EDGAR, Bloomberg, CNBC, Reuters, Renaissance Capital