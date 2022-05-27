Sezeryadigar/E+ via Getty Images

Some value investors forget the first step. First, you identify a wonderful company and then secondly, buy them cheap. Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) is cheap, but on a number of metrics, it hasn't been a leading homebuilder for many years. Low and inconsistent profits combined with a high debt load during a golden decade for many competitors isn't the sign of a winner.

In summary, here are our reasons to pass.

Debt still strangles HOV as interest rates rise.

Management doubts.

Rising mortgage rates are crushing home affordability.

2021 earnings were boosted by one-time factors

Your first thought might be "Wow! HOV made more in profits in 2021 than its entire market capitalization. I've never seen a P/E ratio below 1 before!" Then, you should remember something: when it sounds too good to be true, it usually is. That's certainly true of HOV in this case.

Big earnings in 2021 weren't a sign that HOV was suddenly a gun company. It is simply that management now had some confidence they would be profitable enough to use their accumulated losses.

HOV Quarterly Net Income (Caterer Goodman)

The quarterly earnings graph gives it away. These are adjusted to remove for the impact of the one-time impact in 2021. The homebuilding market in 2018 and 2019 was slightly slower than previous years but practically all competitors were still firmly profitable during this period. No so Hovnanian Enterprises.

Thus over the last 4 quarters earnings of $145 million on a market capitalization give a price-earnings of 1.5. Still, as the graph above shows HOV was not able to earn consistent profits during 2018-19. The next section shows that tighter conditions look set to return. Earnings across the year could fall back close to zero again, making a P/E irrelevant.

Not only that, debt levels remain a concern.

Debt still strangles HOV as interest rates rise

HOV is still, a decade later, weighed down with the debts from buyouts of smaller builders in the lead up to 2008 housing crash. Current CEO Ara K. Hovnanian, the son of founder Kevork Hovnanian, was responsible for this debt-fueled growth attempt. More on our management concerns later.

Recently, Hovnanian Enterprises has been slowly reducing its interest bill as a percentage of revenues, but that's mostly due to a revenue surge.

HOV Revenue and Interest Expense (Caterer Goodman)

Interest has remained between $38 and $48 million per quarter with little sign of a falling trend.

That begs the question, how sustainable is this revenue surge? Even Hovnanian believes the recent sales surge is elevated above normal levels:

"...contracts per community decreased to 14.0 for the first quarter ended January 31, 2022 compared to the white-hot pace of 16.9 contracts per community in last year's first quarter, it is still a strong, above normal pace for the first quarter. Consolidated contracts per community increased 44.3% in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to the pre-COVID sales pace of 9.7 contracts per community during the first quarter of fiscal 2020."

If you prefer that quote in picture form, here it is.

Contracts per Community a Quarter (Caterer Goodman)

Sales are normally in the 6-12 contracts per community per quarter as evidenced by more normal years of 2018 and 2019.

Rising mortgage rates (more on that later) will put pressure on inventory turn and likely return revenue to previous levels. That means interest coverage to revenue hasn't actually improved.

Rising interest rates make debt levels a concern again

Rising interest rates are just one indicator but economists also use a wider measure of the availability of finance. The term is "financial conditions" and a negative level means that it is harder to raise finance or debt. That plunge in 2020 was the panic from the pandemic that caused a big tightening and forced the Fed to buy all sorts of bonds, not just treasuries.

This year financial conditions have tightened noticeably.

US Financial Conditions (Bloomberg)

The so-called "Fed put" has gone. At least for the next year or so.

Tighter financial conditions aren't good for an indebted company.

What happens if the housing market slows noticeably and Hovnanian needs to return to debt markets again? It's likely interest rates will be higher then, so that debt will be expensive. Here is the composition of HOV's notes payable.

HOV Notes Due (HOV 10-K Annual Filing)

The good news is there is no funding cliff (i.e. a big chunk of debt due in the same quarter or year) nor are any of HOV's notes due in the next 2 years.

Still, HOV's debt means the margin for error is far slimmer than other builders.

Management doubts

Hovnanian Enterprises was established by Kevork Hovnanian, a first-generation Armenian born in what is now Iraq. His son Ara K. Hovnanian took over in 1997 and launched an expansion plan in the 2000s funded by debt to grow that involved buyouts of up to 19 smaller home builders. That turned out to be poorly timed as the housing crash brought HOV back to earth.

A consistently strong housing market since at least 2012 hasn't been enough to pull HOV completely out from its fat-suit of debt. It's helped of course. Management is proud of reducing the debt pile by $1.3 billion in the last decade. Still, we feel it could have done more in recent years.

Here are the total homebuilding liabilities below, excluding only the financial arm of HOV.

HOV Total Homebuilding Liabilities (Caterer Goodman)

Gross homebuilding debt remains broadly similar to 2018.

Yes, assets have risen, but most of that is the $400 million tax asset mentioned earlier. Without that, assets would trail liabilities. HOV's most recent 10-K discloses two pages of risks following the heading "Our high leverage may restrict our ability to operate..."

Management could have used the housing boom of the last 2 years to pay off big chunks of debt or use record stock markets to do an equity raise. Better ratios mean lower interest costs.

Trimming costs could help too. They seem higher than peers.

SGA of Revenue (Caterer Goodman)

Lennar (LEN) and D.R. Horton (DHI) are generally considered the best run in the industry, whilst KB Home (KBH) is closer in size to HOV by turnover. Differences in calculating the SG&A might explain small variances, but clearly cost control doesn't seem to be HOV's forte.

Further evidence can be found in the ownership and remuneration structure. CEO and President Ara K. Hovnanian, the son of the founder, and related entities control about 55% of voting rights according to the 10-K annual filing disclosure. This is on page 25.

HOV Voting Control Disclosure (HOV 10-K Annual Filing)

Because that text is small and hard to read, let me paraphrase.

"The combined ownership of members of the Hovnanian family including Ara. K Hovnanian...represented approximately 55% of the votes that could be cast.."

All other shareholders combined are minority shareholders.

The board of Hovnanian Enterprises has approved an increase in annual compensation for the CEO and President from $5.8 to $12.5 million.

HOV CEO Compensation (HOV Proxy Filing)

It doesn't end there.

Ara's son Alexander Hovnanian is the Executive Vice President of National Homebuilding Operations. Here is the disclosure in the 10-K on this.

Executive Vice President (HOV 10-K Annual Filing)

Again, because this image copy is hard to read, here is our paraphrase of the key information from this paragraph.

Mr. Alexander Hovnanian, the son of Ara K. Hovnanian, our Chairman of the Board of Directors and our Chief Executive Officer is employed by the Company...received cash compensation of approximately $989,000 and equity awards...of approximately $523,000.

There is nothing illegal about paying your son $1.5 million to work in the family company and it has been correctly disclosed. It leaves us uneasy, however.

If we were a minority shareholder (which we aren't) we'd prefer more focus on cost and debt reduction from management. Particularly when there is a big debt pile and rising interest rates that threaten to squeeze the company.

Rising mortgage rates are crushing affordability

We all know that house prices have surged but the huge jump in mortgage rates this year from 3.1% to 5.3% has an even bigger impact.

Data by YCharts

But have rates topped out? Our view is further rises are more likely than not.

If you look at the longer-term view, see figure below, we can see mortgage rates of 6 or 7% are completely possible. With inflation rates as high as 9% per annum on some measures, these levels would be quite normal.

Data by YCharts

As we can see in the figure above, we don't need extreme rate rises like the early '80s to see 7% mortgage rates.

US Housing Affordability Index (The Economist)

This is having such an impact on affordability that it has returned to levels not seen since 2006. See below.

Already there are reports of a decline in new mortgages and increased interest in adjustable rate mortgages which offer lower rates initially. Neither of these indicators is good signs for a continuation of the housing boom.

Still, there is strong fundamental demand for property as the tight rental market indicates. We discuss this more in our Lennar article here.

Conclusion: HOV is still a pass

Hovnanian Enterprises is priced as a value trap with:

Significant debts in tightening financial conditions.

A quarterly interest bill of $40 million.

A dominant shareholder who is also CEO on $12 million a year.

Easing housing demand as mortgage rates spike.

This is how things may unfold.

HOV is trading at around $40 per share which gives a market capitalization of ~$230 million. If the housing market slows appreciably while interest rates keep spiking, then it's a good chance profits disappear like 2018-19. In 2019 HOV dropped below $10 a share.

That's still 75% down from here. Should that happen, it might be worth a speculative look once macro conditions stabilize. Right now, it's too soon.

If you want to buy a homebuilder, look elsewhere like DHI or LEN.