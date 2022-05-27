Federal Reserve Watch: Moving Forward With Lots Of Uncertainties

uschools/E+ via Getty Images

Investors now seem to believe that the Federal Reserve will raise its policy rate of interest by 50 basis points in June and by 50 basis points in July. There is also thought that another 50 basis points will also be added on in August.

Thus, by the end of the summer, the top of the Federal Reserve's range for its policy rate of interest will reach 2.50 percent.

The question then becomes, just how much higher does the Fed believe it needs to raise this target range?

With inflation rates coming in above 5.00 percent, many analysts believe that the target rate of interest must be raised by much more than this.

But, how high?

Furthermore, just how is the Fed going to manage its balance sheet so as to support the rise in market rates of interest?

Right now, the Fed has $8.479 trillion in securities purchased outright on its balance sheet.

Right now, the Fed also has $2.258 trillion in reverse repurchase agreements on its balance sheet.

Just how is the Fed going to manage these portfolios so as to support its interest rate target?

Since March 16, 2022

At its March meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, the Federal Reserve increased its policy range on its target interest rate from 0 percent to 0.25 percent to 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent.

Since this date, the amount of securities held outright on the Fed's balance sheet has declined by $23.6 billion when one includes the amount of securities premiums that were connected to the securities.

So, the Fed, at a minimum, has not been increasing its securities portfolio since March 16.

Since this time, however, reserve balances with Federal Reserve banks have fallen by almost $600.0 billion.

That is, the Fed has stopped adding to its portfolio of securities held outright, but, the Fed has also been overseeing a drop in the liquidity of the banking system, apparently to support the increases in the Fed's policy rate of interest.

But, the actual removal of reserves from the Fed's balance sheet has come from two sources.

First, the U.S. Treasury Department has increased the funds it has on deposit at the Fed in the Treasury's General Account by $180.2 billion.

When the U.S. Treasury moves money from the commercial banking system to its General Account at the Fed, bank reserve balances at the Fed decline.

The Treasury Department doesn't move money from the commercial banking system to the Fed unless it is going to be writing checks to the private sector which, of course, will channel these funds back into the banking system.

We can this reversal taking place already as the Treasury's balance in the General Account has fallen by $129.4 billion over the past two weeks.

Still, major movements in Treasury funds can have significant impacts on the cash balances of commercial banks as money moves into the General Account and then back out again to the private sector.

The second area where funds have been removed from the private sector has been in the area of reverse repurchase agreements.

Here, the Federal Reserve sells securities to the private sector under an agreement to repurchase the securities after a short period of time.

Here we see that reverse repurchase agreements on the Fed's balance sheet have increased by just under $400.0 billion since March 16.

This increase has almost been a continuous process since that date and we see that reverse repurchase agreements on the Fed's balance sheet rose by more than $83.0 billion in the last two banking weeks.

So, in order to support the rising of the policy rate of interest, reserves have been withdrawn from the commercial banking system even though little has changed in terms of the overall securities portfolio at the Fed.

Going Forward

The big question concerns how these three accounts, the Fed's portfolio of securities held outright, the Fed's quantity of reverse repurchase agreements, and the U.S. Treasury's General Account, will be managed over the upcoming months.

We know that the Fed needs to continue to raise its policy rate of interest.

We know that Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve banks need to decline in order to support this rise in interest rates.

But, the Fed needs to reduce its use of reverse repurchase agreements at the same time that the Fed's portfolio of securities held outright needs to decline.

So, where over the past two years or so, the Federal Reserve bought securities outright with one hand and sold securities under an agreement to repurchase them with the other hand, the situation needs to be reversed.

The Fed needs to see its portfolio of securities bought outright needs to decline, the Fed must still use the other hand to oversee a reduction in the amount of reverse repurchase agreements it has on its balance sheet.

It is going to be interesting to see how the Fed accomplishes its rise in its policy rate of interest and its reduction in the size of its securities portfolio.

Still Of Concern

This discussion is pretty straightforward, although it includes uncertainties going forward.

But, to me, we are still in a period of radical uncertainty.

We still don't know what many of the possible outcomes of the future might be.

We have known unknowns. Like, what is going to happen in the Ukraine? What is going to happen to the Covid-19 situation? What is going to happen to the supply chain problem? What about the energy crisis?

But, there are also the unknown unknowns, possible outcomes that are not on the radar yet.

Six months ago, we had no idea that Russia would invade Ukraine.

A couple of years ago, the Covid-19 pandemic was nowhere in sight.

It seems as if today's world is caught in an environment where many unknowns have not even been thought of. And, that's a problem.

But, the Fed needs to move forward and investors need to invest.

So, the world goes on.