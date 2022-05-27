5 Laggards For The Week Ending May 27, 2022

DNY59/iStock via Getty Images

U.S. equities began the week seesawing between gains and losses over the first two trading sessions. Rebounding from heavy losses in the prior week, indexes gained on Monday following positive commentary from JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) regarding the current state of the economy. Though financials were the biggest gainers of the day, all 11 sectors of the S&P 500 finished higher on Monday.

The positive commentary was contradicted on Tuesday after Snap Inc. (SNAP) plunged over 40% upon issuing a profit warning. Concerns over future advertising revenues sent other tech-related names broadly lower, which in turn dragged the Nasdaq Composite lower by nearly 300 points. The DJIA and the S&P fared better but still finished little changed as investors weighed a weak housing report against JPM's comments from the day prior.

Heightened volatility continued into Wednesday as stocks recovered their losses after several consumer-discretionary names reported earnings with brighter outlooks. Some retailers, such as Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) and Express, Inc. (EXPR), even raised their 2022 forecasts. Stocks were further buoyed by the release of the Fed minutes, which contained few, if any, surprises.

Indexes carried higher into Thursday, with the DJIA logging its fifth consecutive day of increases, with the components riding higher on strong earnings updates from several retailers, including Macy's, Inc. (M), Dollar General Corporation (DG), and Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR). Additionally, sentiment was also reinforced by the release of the weekly jobless claims report, which showed lower claims than the prior week.

With the Memorial Day holiday in sight, markets began premarket trading Friday generally muted with all three averages little changed. Still, indexes were set for their first weekly gains since March, with all three indexes up over 3% based on Thursday's close.

The continued gyration in the markets feels like a rollercoaster to many. One antidote to this volatility is an investment in a dividend-paying real estate company. On this week's laggards list are five quality real estate stocks that would be worth an add to the watchlist of any investor seeking a reprieve from the current market turmoil.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE)

ARE owns, operates, and develops collaborative life science, agtech, and technology campuses in the top urban markets across the U.S. Their tenants include some of the largest multinational pharmaceutical companies, public and private biotechnology companies, and academic and medical research institutions, among others.

As of March 31, 2022, 86% of their top 20 tenants in annual revenues had investment-grade ratings or were publicly traded large-cap tenants. Among their top five tenants are Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) and Moderna, Inc. (MRNA), to name two.

Q1FY22 Investor Supplement - Top Tenants

With demand for quality life sciences buildings soaring, ARE is well-positioned to capitalize on the resulting opportunities. Additionally, the REIT is supported by +$5.7B in total liquidity and no debt maturities prior to 2025. The strong financial position enables the REIT to invest in growth and steadily grow their annual dividend, which has been increasing at a 3-5yr CAGR of about 6%.

YTD, ARE is down over 25% and is trading at 19x forward FFO. While that is higher than the sector median, it is a reasonable valuation for an industry that is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. With shares near their 52-week lows, this life science-focused REIT is worth a second look.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS)

ESS acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily apartment communities in supply-constrained markets with a focus on the coastal markets of California and Washington.

As a share of total NOI, California accounted for about 85% of the total, with the remaining attributable to Seattle, Washington. Additionally, at the end of 2021, about 85% of their portfolio was in suburban markets.

In the most recent earnings report, ESS increased guidance on core FFO and also boosted expected same-property revenue growth to 8.6% from 7.8%. This came after the REIT reported growth in core FFO of 9.8%, which exceeded the midpoint of their guidance by $0.07. While their results surpassed the midpoint of their range, they fell short of expectations on both FFO and EPS.

Since their release, shares have been under pressure and are down about 19% over the past month.

YCharts - ESS Share Price History

Despite the weakness, the REIT has a long history of outperformance, with one of the highest total returns of all public U.S. REITs since IPO in 1994. Furthermore, ESS is an S&P Dividend Aristocrat with a 28-year history of increasing their cash dividend.

At present, the annual dividend amounts to a hefty $8.80 per share, which is a yield of over 3% at current pricing. By 2024, the dividend is projected to increase to $9.40. At a 3% yield, the share price would need to rise by about 10% to reflect the increase. For income-focused investors, the nearly $10/share dividend projected appears attractive and warrants increased attention.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL)

PSTL is the first and only publicly traded REIT with a focus on properties leased to the USPS. These facilities range from last mile post offices to larger industrial facilities. As of March 31, 2022, PSTL owned over 1,000 properties located in 49 states and one territory with net leasable interior square feet of 4.7M. At period end, these properties were 99.7% occupied.

Q1FY22 Investor Presentation - PSTL Geographic Concentration

During the quarter, PSTL reported total revenues of about +$11.6M, which was 35% higher than the same period last year and slightly more than expected. FFO also was higher by nearly 50%, but it just missed estimates by $0.01. Following the release, shares were little changed.

Currently, shares are trading about 3% above the low-end of their 52-week range. And their annual dividend of $0.92 is currently yielding over 6% after having been increased by 4.5% in the current quarter. For investors seeking a mission-critical REIT, PSTL offers an attractive opportunity to take a stake in a highly fragmented market of critical logistics assets, with an estimated market value of +$15B.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR)

ABR is a REIT that specializes in loan origination and servicing. Currently, they operate in two business segments: Structured Business and Agency Business.

In their Structured Business, ABR invests in a diversified portfolio of multifamily, single-family rental (SFR), and commercial real estate markets, primarily consisting of bridge and mezzanine loans. At the end of Fiscal 2021, this segment accounted for 90% of total net interest income. Complementing this segment is their Agency Business, where ABR originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily finance products through various government agencies, such as Fannie and Freddie.

Q1FY22 Earnings Release - Total Net Interest Income

In the most recent quarter ended March 31, 2022, ABR reported net interest income of +$84M, which was up 72% YOY. While this was in line with estimates, non-GAAP EPS of $0.55 came in $0.11 higher than expected.

Shares were boosted higher following the release and have been performing strongly over the past five days, up about 4% through Thursday. Still, shares are trading just 5% above their 52-week lows.

Another attractive feature of their stock is their annual dividend, which has been increased for eight consecutive quarters and is currently yielding nearly 9.5%. For investors seeking a high-yielding addition to their portfolios, ABR appears to be one candidate suitable for consideration.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK)

PEAK is a REIT focused on healthcare real estate assets across the U.S. At the end of March 31, 2022, PEAK owned 465 properties across their three core asset classes of life science, medical office, and continuing care retirement community (CCRC) real estate. Among the three, life sciences and medical offices accounted for 49% and 39% of total portfolio income, respectively, as of the most recent filing period.

Q1FY22 Earnings Supplement - Property Portfolio Breakout

With a differentiated portfolio of vital real estate, PEAK benefits from high barrier to entry markets and favorable demographic & scientific demand tailwinds. The company also benefits from a strong balance sheet that includes +$2B of liquidity, no bond maturities until 2025, and a strong fixed coverage ratio of 6.1x, which comfortably exceeds the covenant requirement of 1.50x.

Q1FY22 Earnings Supplement - Financial Covenants

Currently, shares are trading at 17x forward FFO and at the bottom end of their 52-week range. While the shares are little changed over the past five days, they are down 14% for the month versus a decline of 5% in the broader index over the same period. With a 4% dividend yield and a share price at its lows, investors could do worse than taking another look at this interesting healthcare REIT.

Conclusion

This week's laggard listing includes five quality REITs that have either underperformed the broader index or are trading near the bottom end of their 52-week range. Two of these REITs, ARE and PEAK, have a focus on the life sciences industry, which is an attractive sector with compelling long-term investment opportunities.

PSTL, on the other hand, is hardly engaged in growth activities, but they do have a lock in the mission-critical business of mail delivery. As a landlord to the USPS, the REIT benefits from stable cash flows that are essentially backed by a government agency.

While ESS and ABR are more exposed to the uncertainties surrounding the broader housing market, both have impressive track records of delivering positive shareholder returns. ESS, for example, is a dividend aristocrat with 28 consecutive years of increases.

Though ABR doesn't have the same track record of dividend increases, they still have been increased for the last eight quarters, and the payout is now yielding nearly 9.5%.

For investors unnerved by the recent spate of market volatility, perhaps some solace can be found in the stable dividends offered by any one of this week's laggards.