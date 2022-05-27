Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

The Update

Crestwood (NYSE:CEQP) announced several simultaneous transactions on Wednesday (May 25th). They will buy Sendero Midstream, a gathering operator in the Delaware Basin with complementary assets to Crestwood's footprint for $600 million in cash. They also acquired former controlling shareholder First Reserve's 50% stake in a Permian JV for $320 million worth of units. The company stated that these deals were priced at 7x net twelve months EBITDA, implying about $130mm of incremental EBITDA.

To finance these deals (other than the shares given to First Reserve), the company is selling its Barnett Shale gathering assets for $275mm in cash. This asset is non-core and relatively low growth. While this deal is apparently done at a lower multiple than the acquisition (although I don't have total clarity on that), the company stated the overall deal led to G&A and capex synergies of greater than $50 million and therefore will be accretive to DCF/unit and will expand free cash generation.

Breakdown of Transactions (Company Presentation)

Increasing the Presence in the Permian

The Permian is the lowest breakeven and one of the most productive E&P regions. This deal with Sendero makes Crestwood one of the largest gathering and processing operators in the region. This deal and taking out First Reserve makes the Permian the second-largest geography for the company behind the Bakken/Williston Shale. As you can see in the maps below, the asset coverage is highly complementary and even overlaps in many places.

Map of Pro-Forma Crestwood Permian Assets (Company Presentation)

Financed Conservatively

The company financed this deal reasonably. Leverage will tick up modestly to 3.8x EBITDA from 3.5x. The company stated they expect leverage to tick back down to less than 3.5x in 2023 as synergies are realized. Apparently, $1 billion of EBITDA is a hurdle the geniuses at the ratings agencies want to see in order to grant investment-grade status regardless of leverage ratio. This deal will get EBITDA close to if not exceeding $900 million.

One-third of the financing was through shares issued to First Reserve. To be completely honest, I don't love having First Reserve holding ~10% of the company's stock again. It's nothing against that firm. I think highly of them. It's just that removing their stake in the company last year took out an overhang of shares that everyone knew had to be sold since they were held in a 2006 vintage fund. I don't know the vintage of the fund that invested in this JV, but I believe it can't be younger than 2014. That means that First Reserve will likely be looking to exit at some point over the next few years. Combine that with the overhang of the Oasis shares and we're back to big holders with big blocks of stock to sell. The company trades more volume now but millions of shares for sale don't help the stock rally.

Conclusion

There was a decent presentation released by the company but no conference call. I put in a call to the company to get some clarity on the deals. I haven't heard back, but I will. The company is normally very responsive. Overall, it seems like this deal is another example of Bob Phillips bulking up where he has scale and exiting where he doesn't. If you're going to play in this industry, the Bakken/Williston, Permian/Delaware, and Marcellus are where you want to be. The company is sizable in all three with the Marcellus being the smallest right now. Perhaps that will be the next geography for a deal.

As I have written in the past, I continue to think this company is cheap, has solid growth prospects, offers great distributions that are well covered, and a strong balance sheet. ~5-6x cash flow is just too cheap for that combination.