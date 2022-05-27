miriam-doerr/iStock via Getty Images

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) operates over 1,150 pawnshops in the U.S. and Latin America. This is a segment recognized as being relatively countercyclical, meaning businesses can benefit from weaker economic conditions. Indeed, the attraction of pawnshops is that they represent an alternative form of financing for cash-strapped consumers while also offering an affordable retail option with a selection of used pawned merchandise.

We last covered the stock with an article back in February which highlighted a bullish case into a shifting macro landscape and climbing inflation. In many ways, the company outlook has progressed better than expected in recent months. Our follow-up coverage today recaps the latest quarterly report while shares of EZPW have outperformed this year. We reaffirm our buy rating on EZCorp as the stock remains undervalued with more upside benefiting from several growth tailwinds.

Seeking Alpha

EZPW Earnings Recap

The company reported its fiscal Q2 earnings on May 4th with non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 which was $0.08 ahead of estimates. Revenue of $216 million climbed by 17% year-over-year and was also $6 million above expectations. This was an otherwise solid quarter driven by the strength in core pawn loans outstanding (PLO) which climbed 38% y/y to $173 million.

The PLO balance is a key metric for the company because it drives high margin pawn service charges (PSC) which represent about 35% of total revenues. In terms, the higher level of pawn activity brings in new merchandise that is sold at stores. PSC climbed 21% y/y in Q2 while merchandise sales were up 16% and 11% on a comparable same-store basis.

Company IR

By segment, Latin America operations have been a growth driver as net revenue climbed 30% y/y in Q2 compared to 10% in the U.S. A theme for the company is that while merchandise margins between Latin America and the U.S. are lower from trends in 2021, the top line momentum with particular strength in PSC in both segments has driven earnings higher.

Firm-wide adjusted EBITDA at $32.1 million was up 61% from Q2 2021. This also considers an effort in cost efficiencies and tight expense controls. Store expenses as a percentage of revenue at 70% over the trailing twelve months have declined from 78% in Q2 last year. The overall trends here confirm the early success of the company's "Strengthen The Core" strategic plan put in place at the end of 2020 to grow and generate higher returns.

Company IR

Finally, we note that EZCorp ended the quarter with $264 million in cash and equivalents, including restricted cash against $312 million in long-term debt. With an adjusted EBITDA of $93 million over the past year, we view the net debt to an adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio of 0.5x as representing a strong balance sheet and liquidity position. The company announced a new $50 million share repurchase authorization citing what it believes to be attractive valuations in its stock. We agree.

Is EZPW a Good Investment?

There's a lot to like about EZCorp which has been an exception this year compared to the broader stock market selloff. Compared to the stimulus-infused pandemic boost in 2020 and 2021, all indications are that the economy has turned between weaker economic growth and historically high inflation. For a large segment of the population defined by sub-prime credit scores or that are underserved by traditional banking products, pawn loans can be a good option to meet cash needs.

In our view, results from the last quarter, particularly with growing PLO balances, capture some of these dynamics. Furthermore, other types of services like payday loans and check cashing also benefit. On the retail side, EZCorp stores can fill the space for price-conscious consumers on quality used merchandise.

While the company does not provide financial guidance, comments from the last earnings conference call projected a sense of confidence. The market is forecasting EZPW's full-year revenue to reach $837 million representing an increase of 15% y/y. EPS is expected to accelerate higher towards $0.57 based on the efforts to control expenses and also the higher contribution from pawn loans this year. We see room for EZCorp to outperform estimates over the next couple of quarters in terms of growth and margins as part of the bullish case for the stock.

Seeking Alpha

As it relates to valuation, the first point to note is that EZPW at a 0.6x EV to revenue multiple trades at a deep discount compared to 2.3x from its larger peer and competitor in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (FCFS). Similarly, EZPW at a 3.6x EV to EBITDA multiple is well below 12.4x for FirstCash.

YCharts

There are a couple of reasons to explain this spread which is in part justified. One issue is that EZCorp Executive Chairman Phillip Cohen controls 100% of the voting shares. This is often cited as a weakness of corporate governance as Mr. Cohen has effectively full and sole control of the company concerning the Board of Directors. That said, this is not a deal-breaker in our opinion as it's in his best interest for the company to succeed.

Other than that, FirstCash and EZCorp have a similar operating strategy between locations in North and South America. FirstCash is larger with more than double the number of stores and also pays a quarterly dividend. On the other hand, FirstCash is highly leveraged with more debt and which is a weakness in its financial profile in our opinion. Recognizing all these points, we argue that EZCorp is still undervalued and that the valuation spread has room to narrow to FCFP as an upside catalyst for the stock.

Seeking Alpha

EZPW Stock Price Forecast

We rate EZPW as a buy with a price target of $10.00 for the year ahead representing a forward P/E of 18x on the current consensus 2022 EPS of $0.57. This is a level the stock last traded at in Q4 2019 before the pandemic and we can argue now that the company's outlook is better than ever. Continued growth efforts including digital initiatives and improved financial efficiencies support a positive long-term outlook as EZCorp consolidates its market share.

The main risk to consider comes down to execution. Weaker than expected trends over the next few quarters could force a reassessment of the earnings outlook. While the current macro environment may be positive for the pawn business, a deeper deterioration in consumer spending and the labor market would hit the stock limiting its growth opportunities. Pawn loan balances along with financial margins are a key monitoring point.