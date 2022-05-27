Klimenko Oksana/iStock via Getty Images

After a couple of years of warning investors that Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had a weak business model, the stock continues to hit new lows. The previous cannabis leader is being left behind by U.S. companies doubling and tripling the revenue base of the Canadian cannabis leader. My investment thesis remains Bearish on the stock, even after the dip below $5.

Demand Destruction

Canopy Growth reported FQ4'22 revenues that fell a massive 24.7% from last year. The company reported only C$111.8 million in quarterly revenues or the equivalent of $87.7 million. The Canadian cannabis company is only on an annualized revenue run rate of $350 million making the business equivalent to a mid-sized multi-state operator (MSO) in the U.S.

Part of the risk with Canopy Growth was the wide net the company attempted to throw over the cannabis market while not having any real dominant position or home base. The company has tried to be all things to all cannabis consumers without any access to the largest THC market in the world leading to a failed business.

The FQ4'22 channel results highlight this lack of focus. Canopy Growth saw the Canadian recreational cannabis market revenues fall 36% to only C$38.9 million. Even the Canadian medical cannabis sales fell slightly while International cannabis sales slumped 47% with the C3 business plunging on the divestiture effective January 31. The company seems incapable of juggling the vast operations with a base in Canada and operations in Europe and the U.S. without meaningful profits in any region.

Canopy Growth FQ4'22 earnings release

For some perspective, TerrAscend (OTCQX:TRSSF) just predicted a solo recreational cannabis store in New Jersey will produce $40 million in annual sales with the opportunity to rocket up to $70 million in sales. Per COO Ziad Ghanem on the Q1'22 earnings call:

...there was a whole lot of demand in excess of $40 million. And we originally were thinking maybe $50 million to $60 million per store. And what we saw -- or what we've seen over the last few weeks is that we actually think that all of our dispensaries, even including Philly store, which is smaller have the ability to drive more like $70-plus million in sales.

This sales level from one store amounts to C$89 million and close to the total quarterly revenue of a company like Canopy Growth with a massive operating base and thousands of employees. The sales numbers are so weak that Canopy Growth plans further restructuring with an announced goal to reduce COGS by C$30 to C$50 million and a further SG&A reduction of C$70 to C$100 million. The total cost reduction goal is a sizable C$100 to C$150 million.

Canopy Growth reported another unexplainable adjusted EBITDA loss of C$121.8 million leading to an annual loss of C$415.4 million. Even on an adjusted basis, the company continues to lose nearly C$1 for every dollar spent.

As discussed in prior research in 2020 around another major restructuring plan, Canopy Growth faced a tough hill to climb with the need to cut costs while producing stable to growing revenues. The company hasn't learned how to produce the revenues without spending vast amounts of money on marketing and extra inventory.

Data by YCharts

The massive gain in shares is even more amazing considering Canopy Growth has burned all of the cash from the Constellation Brands (STZ) investment. The company has $1.4 billion in cash after burning $0.9 billion in the last FY. With total debt of $1.5 billion, Canopy Growth now has a net debt position despite entering the recreational cannabis launch in Canada with the $4 billion cash investment.

Not Rock Bottom

The stock still has a market value of nearly $2 billion despite a business burning cash non-stop. Canopy Growth still trades at a much higher forward P/S ratio than the largest MSOs in Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) and Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF).

Data by YCharts

Remember, the MSOs have large adjusted EBITDA margins while Canopy Growth has massive losses. An MSO like Curaleaf even has massive revenue growth catalysts from the Northeast markets opening up with New Jersey, New York plus other state markets providing the path for revenues and EBITDA to double over the next few years.

Canopy Growth still needs to further restructure the business and prove to the market the management team can actually grow revenue in the face of major cost cuts. SG&A expenses in the March quarter were C$117.6 million and the plans to cut up to C$37.5 million out of those costs on a quarterly basis could again disrupt revenue-generating operations and corporate morale causing top talent to leave the business creating a further spiral down.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Canopy Growth hasn't reached rock bottom yet. The Canadian cannabis company still needs to prove the business model works with adjusted EBITDA losses occurring on a perpetual basis despite previous restructuring plans.

Investors should not see the dip below $5 as a buying opportunity unlike other cannabis stocks with catalysts for a stock rebound.